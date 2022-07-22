A Fairfax County resident is among six Bridgewater College student-athletes who have been named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State Academic Team. Honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and are at least sophomores academically.
Caroline Warren, an equestrian, competed for the college’s inaugural NCEA team this year. The biology major from Dunn Loring, was an All-ODAC performer this season.VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.
