Unlike other high school sports, gymnastics is a sport combining multiple events. It is one of the few team sports that features just a varsity squad without a freshman or junior varsity squad.
This year, in the northern region, the Chantilly Chargers have shown themselves as a team with talent all across the board, from competitors to coaches. That includes Head Coach Samanta Javanbakht and Assistant Coach Kayla Wardell, both of whom were on gymnastics teams in school.
“Kayla and I did gymnastics together, and that’s how we met,” Javanbakht said. “When we got the opportunity to coach at Chantilly, it was an exciting time.”
Coaching the kids in gymnastics is different than coaching a football or basketball team. There is no set arena or specific practice location. There are also several moving parts, and the competitors are different, with some having done gymnastics their entire life while others are taking on the sport for the first time at the high school level.
“We have a lot of different skills that we work on, and we personalize it to each gymnast,” Javanbakht said.
Like all sports, there are tryouts. For the gymnastics team, it can be a long process. Additionally, there are traits to watch out for besides talent. Javanbakht and Wardell both say that attitude matters as well as confidence.
“Kayla and I look for people that are open to hearing us; it allows us to be able to coach them as it’s hard for just the two of us to coach them all, so we look for self-motivated individuals as well. In my eyes, this sport breeds self-motivated and driven people,” Javanbakht said.
Now, with the team set to compete in the regional competition, Wardell said she and Javanbakht have been pleased with how the girls have improved their skills from the first day and are more relaxed.
This year, the roster is exceptionally diverse, with the majority of the team being sophomores and juniors. There are three seniors, including Gabriella Fontanilla, who is in her first year on the team. Both coaches say Fontanilla’s leadership is contagious and has rubbed off on her teammates.
“Gabby is one that can’t stop smiling; she’s always there to root for her teammates. The other two, Callie Desrosier and Marissa Prem, though they have done gymnastics since they were little, they provide comfort for the other girls, and together they all form a group that allows the younger ones to enjoy the experience,” Javanbakht said.
Additionally, according to Javanbakht and Wardell, junior captain Kendall Viar has been a vocal and fearless leader for the team through the work she has done in practice, in addition to every meet she has competed in this season.
As it pertains to the three freshmen on the roster, both coaches say they, too, provide contagious energy. Wardell says that she hopes the experience the girls have while competing in gymnastics offers the opportunity to be around their peers and enjoy the opportunity they have placed in front of them.
“We want the girls to keep doing it as long as they can. Ending gymnastics is hard because it takes so much of their life. Coaching these girls have given us so much joy. We know that they are students first, but we want them to enjoy what they are doing and take the lessons they learn from this experience into the real world,” Wardell said.
