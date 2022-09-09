It’s not easy for a new coach to come into a winning program and continue the expectation of winning, but Chantilly Chargers Volleyball Head Coach Daniel Molina is not one to back down from such a challenge.
Chantilly is the reigning Concorde District Champion and coming off a deep run in the regional playoffs. With former Head Coach Charles Ezigbo retiring, it is now on Molina to continue the standard.
“When Charles retired this year, he decided to contact me and make sure I knew about the position since he understood I was a good fit for it. I went through the interview process and got the job,” Molina said.
Molina has been involved with the game for more than 30 years in his home country of Puerto Rico. In 2009, Molina came to Virginia and began coaching several travel teams. Both his daughters attended Chantilly, meaning Molina has been a part of the Chargers program for a period of time before ultimately ascending to his current role. Molina’s daughter Daniela was a senior in 2021.
“When I took over, I kept my philosophy simple. For any sport, there needs to be a balance in mentality and what happens off the court,” Molina said. “As the head coach, I am responsible for giving 110 percent to my players and helping them from the sidelines.”
Molina is very passionate about volleyball; this year, it has shown in his team. The expectations for a team coming off a district championship are high, but the Chargers have a strong enough roster to combat a challenging schedule that features teams like Oakton and James Madison.
Outside of the district, the northern region boasts the Herndon Hornets, who made it to the state championship last season, losing to Colgan High School from Manassas. Chantilly will likely have to get past them if they want to make a run at the state playoffs.
This year, the Chargers have six seniors leading the way, including Angelina Barrera and Samantha Hollowbow. However, Molina said a key player on Chantily’s roster is sophomore Lameen (Mimi) Mambu, who was a force as a freshman and whom Molina expects to see as a vital part of Chantilly’s success this year.
“Mimi is certainly one of the better players I have seen, and I see great success from her,” he said. “Also, we have strong enough players like Angelina and Nola Murphy, who I see taking a big step this year.”
Molina said the six seniors have been vocal leaders for the program, including Barrera and Aspen Nardelli, the team’s captains, adding that their versatility, growth and development, and interaction with the game have been a sight to watch.
The Chargers only have one loss on their schedule thus far, and two victories over defending region runner-up McLean and recently against South County. Molina said the team is still on track to reach their goal of winning the district and going farther in the playoffs than last season.
“We expect to be in the district final again,” Molina said. “We compete in a strong district with teams like Oakton, who is a very strong team, and we also have dreams of going to the region final. Being in the state tournament would be a long shot, but it would be a bonus to these players if we made it that far.”
The journey to that point of the season is a long way ahead. The Chargers take on Flint Hill on Sept. 9 before having their first two district games against James Madison on Sept. 20 and South Lakes on Sept. 22. Once they complete their matchup against Langley on Sept. 23, the Chargers will compete against their district foes for the rest of the regular season.
