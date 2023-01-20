It was a hard loss for the Chantilly Girls Basketball team on Jan. 13, losing their home conference game against South Lakes. The game ended with a score of 41-27. The season remains young as they are 5-8 on the season and 0-2 in the conference.
Despite the upset, the season has gotten off to a fast pace start for this young team, Coach Josh Regan expected his team to have a few bumps on the road since the varsity team mainly consists of freshmen and sophomores.
“They have responded to the game fairly quickly. They responded way faster than the coaching staff expected,” said Regan. “We are excited and encouraged.”
Every night on the court is a battle for the Lady Chargers, the team is averaging 43 points on the season. They felt prepared before coming into the game against South Lakes even though they lost their previous game against Madison.
“We ran what we wanted to run most of the game. Most of our turnovers came from the opposing team wanting to put up a fight against us,” the coach said.
Other than the turnovers, Regan learned that Chantilly has to go into each game with the same level of intensity. Knowing that there were only four returning varsity players, the nine new players on the team had to learn the physicality for each game.
According to coach Regan, the team has a lot of talent and scorers, but they are lagging offensively as far as being efficient. It is the same way for the team’s defense.
“Being young on the team, the players are afraid to take chances. In two years from now, I believe they will be more comfortable,” Regan said. “At the end of the day, they have to play basketball.”
There are talks before each game for the Chargers, they talked about how the team needs to be remembered before eventually leaving Chantilly when the players graduate in the future. This new talk now motivates the players for the rest of the season. The team recently finished third place in their Christmas tournament.
“We felt we should have gotten first place in our recent tournament. We talked about how young we are considering that our senior season captain only has much to play for in their final year,” Regan said. “We talked about how we wanted to be remembered.”
Key players have helped the Chantilly offense and defense thus far in the season. Despite Alivia Tarry leading the way in the game against South Lakes, Emerson Mustard, a sophomore, leads the team’s ship for the season. Mustard averages 13 points per game.
Despite having many key players on their team, this didn’t make the players think the matchup against South Lakes was going to be an easy one. Experience was what made the difference in the game.
“We expected them to be physical, but I felt we were prepared,” Regan said.
The coach found miscues on the court, including being timid against physical defenses and barring the level of intensity for each game. Those miscues need to be worked through during practice.
The team as a whole struggled against South Lakes, making mental mistakes like turnovers and bad plays which were key aspects leading to the loss.
“We did a better job in the second half to maintain our composure, but we were unable to run what we wanted to run,” Regan said. “We have the talent, we just have to keep working.”
The district is evenly matched for Chantilly this season. In 2021 was the last time the team won the district, and prior to that it was 2003. The team still remains confident that they can compete for the district this season.
Looking ahead to the next game against an old rival, Centreville, the team knows that it will be a competitive game.
“We know it’s going to be a battle. We aren’t afraid to play them,” said Regan. “As long as we execute the things we want to do and match their intensity, the match should be close or down to the wire.”
Preparing for the game against Centreville is something that Chantilly can only control what they can fix from previous games. Turnovers are making the difference in why they are losing so many games up to this point.
“At the end of the day, we go to fix the things that aren’t to our standard,” Regan said. “We know how good we can be and we will get to show this to some of the district teams for the rest of the season.”
Simply put, Chantilly’s goal is to win games for the remainder of the season. It’s different for them, they want to make a statement to the rest of the district that despite their losing record.
“It took the players a while to see how good they could be. A pivotal moment for us was when we beat McLean, it opened our eyes for the rest of the season,” said Regan.
