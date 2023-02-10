For the first time since 1988, the Chantilly Boys’ Swim and Dive team can finally add a district title to their resume. The Chargers earned the distinction over several quality teams within the Concorde District including Oakton and James Madison.
“It felt pretty good,” Head Coach James Mackenzie said. “Going into this year, we had a really good group of guys. I’ve been coaching for a while, and the powerhouses provided a challenge. But looking at the kids we had, we knew we had a shot and it was something we talked about.”
Senior Matthew Bray and freshman Ivor Brown had much to do with the Chargers capturing the Concorde District. Bray, a two-time defending state champion diver, and Brown, who collected a team gold medal and a bronze medal in the boys’ 1-meter final in the FINA World Junior Diving Championships in Montreal, are part of a “one-two punch” that Mackenzie has enjoyed this season.
Next up for the team is the regional competition followed by states. Bray has his eyes set on a third-consecutive title, while the Chargers as a whole, hope to accumulate the same success with a complete team award at the regional and potentially state level. Mackenzie feels that this team has the makeup of making that goal a reality, starting back in the offseason when the team was formed, including, according to Mackenzie, welcoming a very talented freshman class.
“We lost a good group of seniors to graduation last year, but we had several guys returning and we see who was coming in as freshman, and having guys like Matt and Ivor on the team really helps,” Mackenzie said.
Often the high school athletes who swim practice at their local clubs, and VHSL rules state that they only have to attend one of the weekly team practice sessions. Some are doing double practices, meaning early morning practices in addition to other practices.
Mackenzie said that he is also lucky to have several talented coaches on his staff to help these kids thrive. Assistant coaches Peter McDonough, Ryan Bracewell, and Jacquee Clabeaux along with dive coach Dane Kudlacik make up the rest of the coaching staff.
“Coach McDonough has been involved for a very long time and he’s been a big asset for us. Having Jacquee and Ryan, both of whom were former swimmers of mine, having them on the staff is good for the kids. Dane has done a good job for us as well. All of them have been awesome this season,” Mackenzie said.
Mackenzie also stated that while it’s always a blessing to have talent on his roster. At the same time, there are several talented swimmers and divers, it’s the effort and internal motivation that he looks for when his swimmers compete. Raw talent, according to Mackenzie, is good to have, but it doesn’t come without establishing a strong team culture.
“Individual records are great, but winning as a team and winning the right way is the way that I want to go,” Mackenzie said. “These guys hold themselves to high standards and I see that every day with these guys.”
Winning a district title after more than 30 years will always stick with the members of this team, but Mackenzie wants his team to focus on the bigger picture. They have regionals to look forward to as well as state competition.
“I just hope that this season sets the standard going forward for not just these guys, but for those who come after them. These guys have shown that it can be done, and I hope that this can continue beyond this season,” Mackenzie said.
