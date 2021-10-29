The Centreville Wildcats (6-2) held off the South Lakes Seahawks (4-4) October 22 at Centreville High School, rebounding late in the second half to cruise to a 27-13 victory.
Supporters of the home team filled the stands shortly before the game, which followed a day packed with events like a school parade to commemorate homecoming night for the Wildcats.
Centreville had an explosive start thanks to junior running back Isaiah Ragland, who scored every one of the Wildcats four touchdowns. On the third play of the game, Ragland slipped through the Seahawks defensive line to find an open field, carrying the ball nearly 70 yards for a touchdown. With more than 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Centreville was leading 7-0.
After a back-and-forth for the remainder of the quarter, Seahawks running back and middle linebacker Anthony Giordano topped off a 57-yard run with a short trip to the endzone two plays later, tying up the score at 7-7.
As the teams switched sides to start the second quarter, the Wildcats marching band trotted out to perform a crowd favorite, known as the “guillotine.” Dancing to the beat of a drum crescendo, a synchronized line of trumpet players spins around, swinging their instruments over their neighbors’ heads as the other ducks. This time, the band one-upped their previous performances by pulling off the guillotine blindfolded, which was met with roaring approval from the stands.
South Lakes returned to the field fired up, fueled by runs from Giordano. An offensive penalty that called back a 32-yard touchdown pass to Giordano hardly seemed to break their stride, leading Centreville to call a timeout on 4th and 1 to slow the Seahawks roll. South Lakes went on to get within striking distance but were forced to kick a field goal that was no good.
At the end of the second quarter, the score was still 7-7.
In the stands, Centreville senior Nate Scott said during halftime that his final football season as a student was one where he was “going out in glory.” Senior Brock Sims reasoned that “college is a lot bigger” when asked what he would miss about Friday night lights, saying that “We’re like a family in the student section.” However, he was quick to add, “I’m not going to miss too much, though. I’m ready to get out of here.”
The stalemate between the two teams continued through the third quarter, as Centreville and South Lakes struggled to break through each other’s defense. Even clever plays, like a fake punt attempt for South Lakes that picked up a first down, failed to turn the tide. On both sides of the ball was Giordano, who was consistently picking up yards and putting a stop to Centreville’s offense.
“He’s probably one of the best players in the Concorde District,” Ragland said in a post-game interview, noting that staying on top of Giordano was key to Centreville’s victory. “Everyone knows each other in the Concorde,” he added. “Playing a game with each other is always fun and competitive.”
A consistent out pattern offense by South Lakes then began to show promise. With nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Giordano carried the ball into the endzone, though an unsuccessful extra point left the score at 13-7.
The pressure was on the Wildcats as the clock was ticking down when an explosive series of plays tipped the game in their favor. After a big kickoff return was followed by a 42-yard keeper by quarterback Bryan Resto, Ragland finished off the drive with a touchdown run. With 7 minutes remaining, the score was 14-13.
After South Lakes was forced to punt, Centreville gained the upper hand when Ragland carried the ball into the endzone once again for a score of 21-13. Shortly thereafter, confusion briefly reigned on the field: with just over four minutes remaining, the Wildcats recovered a fumble from the Seahawks on third down, but a referee had accidentally blown an early whistle, making it a dead ball. Due to a rule known as an “inadvertent whistle,” the Seahawks were permitted to redo the down against a bewildered group of Wildcats.
“That rule needs to change,” Centreville head coach Jon Shields said after the match. “That’s about as unfair as it gets. Especially in a game like this, it’s going to cost someone a game.”
After the Wildcats put a stop to the Seahawks drive, Ragland sealed the deal for Centreville. With just over three minutes remaining, he carried the ball for a 66-yard touchdown, leaving the score at 27-13 when South Lakes junior John-Michael Lyons blocked Centreville’s extra point attempt. After forcing the Seahawks to go three-and-out, Centreville ran out the clock.
At the end of regulation, Centreville’s marching band was sure to slip in the last word, queuing up a brass rendition of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” as the teams shuffled off the field.
Here’s the roundup of the other games from week 9 of high school football.
Lake Braddock at Fairfax
The Lake Braddock Bruins ended the Fairfax Lions undefeated streak for a 34-27 win. The Bruins are 6-2 and the Lions are 6-1.
Falls Church at Annandale
A shooting nearby Annandale High School’s campus forced the Falls Church Jaguars and Annandale Atoms to end their game early Friday night. The teams met again on Saturday, where the Atoms won 21-18. Annandale is 2-7 and Falls Church is 0-7.
Langley at Marshall
The Langley Saxons fell to the Marshall Statesmen. The final score was 26-21, making the Saxons 0-8 and the Statesmen 4-4.
West Potomac at South County
The West Potomac Wolverines handed the South Lakes Stallions their first loss of the season after pulling away for a 36-21 victory. The Wolverines are 6-2 and South Lakes is 7-1.
Lewis at Hayfield
The Lewis Lancers were pummeled by the Hayfield Hawks in a brutal 62-0 shutout loss. Lewis is 1-7 and Hayfield is 4-5.
Oakton at Chantilly
The Chantilly Chargers picked up their first win in the Concorde District against the Oakton Cougars for a final score of 21-7. The Chargers are 5-3 and the Cougars are 4-4.
West Springfield at Alexandria City
The West Springfield Spartans edged out the Alexandria City Titans 24-23, improving to 6-2 this season. The Titans are 4-4.
Woodson at Robinson
In a high-scoring match, the Robinson Rams dispatched the Woodson Cavaliers for a comfortable 69-27 win, remaining one of only two Class 6 schools that is undefeated this season. Woodson is 2-6 and Robinson is 8-0.
Rappahannock County at Thomas Jefferson
The Rappahannock County Panthers were bested by the Thomas Jefferson Colonials 34-8. The Panthers are 0-6 and the Colonials are 6-2.
McLean at Herndon
The McLean Highlanders rallied to beat the Herndon Hornets after trailing 21-6 at halftime for a final score of 28-21. McLean is 2-6 and Herndon is 0-7.
Madison at Westfield
The Madison Warhawks notched their fourth shutout victory of the season against the Westfield Bulldogs for a score of 34-0, their seventh straight win following a season opening loss to Stone Bridge. The Warhawks are 7-1 and the Bulldogs are 4-4.
Edison at Mount Vernon
The Mount Vernon Majors prevailed against the Edison Eagles on their homecoming night, delivering a shutout 37-0 win. Mount Vernon is 5-4 and Edison is 3-7.
Justice at Washington-Liberty
The Justice Wolves defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals 40-28. The Wolves are 4-4 and the Generals are 2-6.
