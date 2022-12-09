Several players from Fairfax County helped propel the University of Mary Washington’s men’s soccer team to advance to the NCAA semifinals for the second time in program history.
The Eagles were the only public university and Virginia team still standing in the final four, heading into the Dec. 1 game against Williams College. Their season ended with a 13-5-4 record after falling to Williams 1-0. They rank 4th on the final Coaches Top 25 NCAA DIII Men’s poll.
“This group has done an incredible job”, said UMW head coach Jason Kilby following the game. “We really couldn’t have asked for more... First of all they’re great people (speaking of his team)... they’re people I enjoy being around. Guys that you love, and trust... We’ll always be a family.”
Sophomore forward Carter Berg, a former South Lakes High School player, and senior defender Jacob Kautzman a player out of South County High School made the first team. Senior midfielder Abel Luwis, former Hearts of the Lord player from McLean was named to the second team.
Other former county players on the Mary Washington team include Matias Bonarriva from Robinson Secondary, Jordy Santana former Chantilly High player, Diego Guzman from Thomas Edison in Alexandria, Will Rissing of Great Falls from Paul VI, and Altan Murray former Oakton HS player.
