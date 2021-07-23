During the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck took a moment to recognize the South County Girls Varsity Soccer Team for winning their first state championship.
In June, South County faced off against Patriot High School in Nokesville for their first ever shot at the Class 6 State Championships. After all was said and done, South County walked away with its first-ever championship win after beating McLean in a 2-1 game.
While South County has a reputation for being a solid team, they had an issue with completing shots in the past. However, the team was able to shore up that issue and qualified for their first state championship with an undefeated 17-0 record for the season.
“It is great to see these athletes recognized for the hard work they have put in especially after such a trying year,” said South County Girls Varsity Coach Nina Pannoni.
Like any other team, South County’s 2020 season had been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to Pannoni, who has coached the team for six seasons, the girls were eager to play and make up for lost time.
That eagerness allowed them to work hard through the pre-season practice even with the added pandemic protocols of wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other limiting their ability to develop their teamwork. But as the season progressed, the protocols eased up and the team continued to develop into the powerhouse that would win them their first championship.
For her part, Pannoni is not resting on her team’s laurels, “the goal for next season is to continue to build on the success of this season, grow as a team and be contenders for the district, region, and state titles again.”
