Sources: School board will not censure board member after intervention by Rep. Gerry Connolly

According to people familiar with the situation, local Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly urged two Fairfax County school board members to vote against taking action against board member Karen Keys-Gamarra for her recent use of the slur word “retarded,” and, as a result, the 12-0 Democratic Fairfax County school board doesn’t have the votes for a censure and is expected tonight to only issue a statement of concern about Keys-Gamarra’s use of the slur.
A Connolly spokesman denied that the congressman had influenced the vote, saying, “He has had no such conversation about censure.” The spokesman added about the use of the “R-word,” as it is known: “…that word is an odious word that should never be used.”
It’s understood the two school board members who were convinced not to vote for action against Keys-Gamarra are Stella Pekarsky and Karl Frisch. It’s said that Keys-Gamarra called in favors from the local NAACP to Democratic Party officials to avoid censure. School board members couldn’t be reached for comment.
A censure would have been an embarrassment for the local Democratic Party in the runup to the contentious mid-term elections next week. Connelly is up for re-election, facing a Republican contender, Jim Myles, and while a Myles’ victory would be considered an upset, a censure of a Democratic Party school board member would be an embarrassment for the party.
This latest scandal by the school board occurred two weeks ago at a regular meeting of the school board on Oct. 20 after the board passed a resolution for “inclusive” learning. Soon after, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded.”
The use of the “R” word was emblematic of callousness local parents have felt as they fight to get school board members and school district officials to extend rights to children with special education needs.
Told of the development, Debra Tisler, a special-education advocate and Fairfax County parent, said: “Wow. This is outrageous. This is why the school board has no respect for students with disabilities. The refusal by the school board – and acceptance at the federal level – to censure a board member allow ableism to permeate into every aspect of daily life in Fairfax County Public Schools. For years, Gerry Connolly has ignored the pleas of parents to protect the civil rights of students with disabilities. Now we know he is more interested in ducking to the political machine than protecting student well-being.”
Tisler has launched a petition calling for Keys-Gamarra’s resignation: https://bit.ly/KKGResignPetition.
In an initial statement released to the press, Keys-Gamarra said, “I thought the board should allow a parent to finish her point and was frustrated with the outcome.”
The school board issued a statement that it would investigate the matter. And two school board members took the unusual step of publicly rebuking Keys-Gamarra. Sizemore-Heizer told a local TV reporter that the incident was actually “the third time” that Keys-Gamarra had used the word, and Laura Jane Cohen expressed concern in an on-air interview with the same TV reporter.
Still, parents heard nothing about the results of the internal review. This past Tuesday, Nov. 1, parents started wondering if something was awry because the board abruptly cancelled a work session. Indeed, the board had just completed a six-hour “private” meeting discussing the matter and it is understood, “essentially everyone cried.”
It’s understood Pekarsky and Cohen are mulling walking away from the school board table during the reading of the statement of concern regarding Keys-Gamarra’s use of the “R-word.” As chair of the board, Sizemore-Heizer cannot leave the board table. Keys-Gamarra is expected to then issue an apology.
In the audience will be Tisler, who is scheduled to speak during public participation. She has one message for the board: “You are cowards.”
This is such a hideously ugly smear piece on Gerry Connolly. First off, he’s one of the sponsors of Keeping All Students Safe Act, which bans restraint and seclusion from schools on a national level. So your paper, with your dubious anonymous sources, is really going to say a man who cares that much about intellectually and developmentally disabled kids in schools is going to defend the R slur?
Please. He’s been a yes vote or sponsored every bill that matters for this population. How dare you lie about him like this. And those who care about these issues know this about this man.
Give it a rest Asra. You don’t give a rat’s furry butt hair about this population of children. I suspect this story was fabricated entirely because that’s what you do, use ND kids as tragic poster children to front your ableist agenda.
No Democrat in this district would be talking to Asra about anything. Nothing in this story can be substantiated because I bet 100% of this story is FALSE.
What happened to you Asra? You were once a credible journalist.
Here’s a tip for you. Don’t tokenize our kids and our issues to stan for right wing Republicans who vote against all our kids’ interests every chance they get.
If you care about developmentally and intellectually disabled kids, I urge anyone to watch the House committee hearing on Keeping All Students Safe Act. All the Democrats support it. All the Republicans on the committee opposed it. I rest my case.
Hey Fairfax Times, do you EVER fact-check these charlatans before you post this garbage? Or are you so in the tank for Republicans that you don’t care whether you’re printing the truth or not? I doubt a single word of this piece isn’t entirely false. And in doing this, YOU are spreading propaganda that harms the most vulnerable of the vulnerable.
Do better.
I just did a quick Internet search of the journalist who wrote the story, Asra Nomani, and she appears to be an award-winning journalist who worked for The Wall Street Journal. I think we should be lucky to have this high caliber of journalist who is interest in local news stories in our community. The Fourth Estate and journalists are a dying breed. I'm happy to read hard-hitting news stories that are not just regurgitated pablum and press releases. I think the Fairfax Times is actually doing better. And they appear to have struck a nerve with you so perhaps Ms. Nomani is on the right path.
