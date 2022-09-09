Four arrested after police apprehend stolen vehicle in Alexandria
Officers saw a stolen 2017 Nissan Rogue enter Fairfax County on Richmond Highway near Fort Hunt Road on Aug. 31 at 4:50 p.m.
The Nissan was involved in a carjacking in Prince George’s County, Md. Officers attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, a precision immobilization technique (PIT) was successfully conducted, disabling the vehicle. The four occupants were arrested and treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening. One officer was treated for minor injuries. Two firearms and narcotics were recovered from the vehicle.
The driver, Kaseem Pierce, 20, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, disregard police command to stop and driving without a valid license. Daneko Mitchell, 18, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny-auto theft and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. William Sanchez and Davon Alston, both 19, of Maryland, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receiving stolen goods.
Husband charged in Alexandria homicide
Fairfax County Police detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a domestic-related homicide that occurred inside an Alexandria home.
At approximately 3:19 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers responded to the 7900 block of Central Park Circle for a report of a shooting. Shortly after arriving, officers heard a gunshot and entered the residence to find Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds. The married couple lived in the home and were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Saunders-Johnson was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Johnson remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Preliminarily, detectives believe Johnson shot his wife before shooting himself. A firearm was located within the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will complete an autopsy to confirm the manner and cause of Saunders-Johnson’s death.
After consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, Johnson was charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Johnson will be transferred to the Adult Detention Center upon his release from the hospital.
Maryland man arrested in Fairfax
Officers responded for the report of a motor vehicle crash at Woodhaven Drive and Hill Street at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 29.
An investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated.
Rolando Coney, 34, of Capitol Heights, Md., was taken into custody and failed to provide a breath alcohol sample. Coney was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal. Coney was held on a $1,500 unsecured bond and until sober.
Alexandria man convicted in 2016 murder
An Alexandria man was convicted Aug. 31 in the shooting death of Kedest Simeneh, 22, of Burke. Simeneh was found in the backyard of a Burke residence Dec. 22, 2016, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
A jury found Yohannes Nessibu, 28, guilty of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after more than a week of testimony. He faces up to life in prison.
“This young woman’s life ended tragically and needlessly,” said Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano. “It’s been a long six years to get to this verdict, but we will always seek justice no matter how long it takes.”
Nessibu remains in custody and is scheduled for a formal sentencing hearing Feb. 17, 2023.
West Springfield house fire caused by unattended grill
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was dispatched for a reported house fire in the 6700 block of Portree Court in West Springfield.
Crews arrived on the scene of a one-story, single-family home with smoke visible from one side of the home. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Four occupants were at a neighbor’s house at the time of the fire. One of the occupants observed fire at the home while at the neighbor’s house. He and others ran over to attempt to extinguish the fire. 9-1-1 was also called. Smoke alarms sounded after the fire was discovered.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started on the exterior of the home. The cause of the fire was an unattended lit grill.
The occupants were not displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not required. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $30,500.
Driver charged in fatal Seven Corners crash
The driver of the 2012 Honda Civic in the Aug. 18 fatal pedestrian crash in Seven Corners has been charged.
Fairfax County Police detectives determined Yansi Martinez Gonzalez, 26, of Falls Church was driving north on Wilson Boulevard. She made an improper lane change from the left lane into the side of the Volkswagen Jetta which was also traveling north on Wilson Boulevard. The collision forced the Volkswagen off the roadway into the adjacent parking lot, striking Albert Sweat of Maryland as he was walking. The Volkswagen continued over a median and struck a parked 2010 GMC Yukon before coming to rest in a mulch bed.
Martinez Gonzalez was charged Aug. 30 with reckless driving and driving without a license. She was released on a summons and scheduled to appear in court.
Fairfax man arrested on outstanding warrants
Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 10327 Fairfax Blvd. for a warrant service at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 29. The reporting person stated that they had active warrants and wished to turn themselves in.
Officers positively identified the subject on scene and confirmed six active warrants out of Fairfax County.
Eliza Lansdown, 38, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the active warrants were served and he was held without bond.
Fugitive sentenced for role in prostitution scheme
A man who was extradited from Mexico to face charges in the United States was sentenced Sept. 2 to 18 months in prison for aiding and abetting the transportation of a woman for purposes of prostitution.
According to court documents, from 2009 to 2010, Ramon Raudel Campos Murillo, 45, of Michoacan, Mexico, along with other individuals, conspired to operate a sex trafficking organization. In 2010, he aided and abetted those who drove a young woman from Maryland to locations across the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere to perform sex acts in exchange for money.
The prostitution enterprise operated in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and elsewhere. Drivers received calls from customers to arrange prostitution. Then, the drivers drove the young women to those customers. Young women saw as many as 30 clients per day and charged $30 for 15 minutes of sexual activity. The drivers collected the proceeds and the young women received only half of the money.
Campos Murillo was charged by indictment in 2011 and a warrant was issued for his arrest at that same time. According to a coconspirator, after some of Campos Murillo’s accomplices were charged, he fled from the U.S. to Mexico to avoid arrest. Campos Murillo was located in Mexico in 2021 and extradited to the U.S. earlier this year. At least seven other individuals were previously convicted of sex trafficking offenses for their roles in the scheme.
Chantilly man arrested after larceny
Officers responded to the Shell at 11201 Fairfax Blvd. at 12:31 p.m. Sept. 1 for the report of a vandalism. The reporting person stated that an irate male subject took down an American flag on the property and proceeded to stomp on it before kicking it into the street.
Officers located and positively identified the subject nearby. Virgil Snyder, 51, of Chantilly, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Destruction of Property and Disorderly Conduct. Snyder was also trespassed from the location by the request of management.
Alexandria man sentenced to life in child rape case
An Alexandria man was sentenced Aug. 26 to four life sentences plus 36 years after being convicted of two counts of rape, four counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration last year.
Elwood Lewis Thomas, 38, preyed on children between the ages of 4 and 8 years old who attended a daycare run by a family member, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney.
“We asked that Mr. Thomas be sentenced to life in prison because of his abhorrent history of sexually abusing children,” said Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano. “My thoughts are with these children and their families as they begin the journey of healing.
The allegations of abuse of the three children happened between 2006 and 2012. They disclosed the abuse to an adult in 2019. Thomas had previously been convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 in 2013, according to Descano’s office. In that case, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. Seven of those years were suspended and he was ordered to serve 20 years on probation.
Man arrested on probation violation
Officers observed a suspicious male subject in the 3500 block of University Drive at 3:13 a.m. Aug. 31.
Further investigation revealed that the male was wanted out of Fairfax County for violation of probation.
Adam Hailu, 20, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the active warrant was served and he was held on a $1,000 secured bond.
Centreville man arrested after robbery
A Centreville man took merchandise without paying from Nordstrom Rack at 8027 Leesburg Pike on at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 30. When confronted by a store employee, the man implied he had a weapon and ran away.
Officers found Christopher Via, 37, of Centreville, nearby and arrested him for robbery and preventing a law enforcement officer from making an arrest. No injuries were reported.
Sterling man arrested on outstanding warrants, larceny
Officers responded to Home Depot at 3201 Old Lee Hwy. at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 1 for the report of a larceny. The reporting person stated that a male subject left the store with more than $1,500 in unpaid merchandise.
Officers located the subject nearby. An investigation revealed that the male subject was actively wanted by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Thomas Gardner, 44, of Sterling, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with grand larceny. The active Loudoun County warrants were served and Gardner was held on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Two arrested after robbery
A man and woman exited the Target at 5115 Leesburg Pike with merchandise without paying at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 27.
When confronted by a store employee and a community member, the man and woman displayed a knife and cutting shears.
Officers arrested Angelica Corinne Andrews Santos, 25, no fixed address, and Cyrus Vasigh, 24, no fixed address, nearby and charged them with robbery and attempted malicious wounding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.