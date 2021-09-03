FCPD appoints executive deputy police chief
Brian J. Reilly, formerly of the Prince George’s County Police Department, started a new chapter August 30 as the Fairfax County Police Department’s executive deputy police chief.
In this new role, Reilly is responsible for the coordination of FCPD’s crime control strategies, policy and legislative initiatives and the implementation of a new data and evidence-based policing strategy that prioritizes community interaction with police officers throughout Fairfax County.
Reilly will spearhead the implementation of Fairfax County Police Department’s evidence-based accountability and record-keeping program in conjunction with Dr. Noah Fritz, the newly appointed director of data analytics and strategic initiatives. The CORE (Crime Operations Response and Engagement) program will use real-time data to measure the Department’s investments and progress in areas such as crime prevention, use of force and community engagement. CORE will also serve as a vehicle to find administrative efficiencies on issues like overtime spending, staffing, recruitment and more.
After 25 years with the Prince George’s County Police Department, Reilly concluded his career in Maryland at the rank of major. He oversaw the Criminal Investigation Division for the past three years, which includes the homicide, commercial robbery, sexual assault, domestic violence and child and vulnerable adult abuse units. Prior to his leadership of this division, Reilly spent two years as the commander of the Oxon Hill District, where in his final year violent crime fell 24.8 percent and property crime fell 11.5 percent.
“Some people are just given the gift to care for their fellow man with their heart, and he (Reilly) is one of them,” said Sharon Sims, who served on the Community Advisory Board in Oxon Hill throughout Reilly’s tenure there. “If I ever need anything and it is within his realm to help, he does so without hesitation.”
Reilly has a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland and attended the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police in 2017. He is married with three children.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue earns national recognition
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and healthcare system.
“Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Fire Chief John Butler. “This accomplishment would not be possible without the men and women of this department who work tirelessly to provide high quality, life-saving care to our patients to ensure they have the best chance of survival.”
COURTESY PHOTO
Alexandria Police officers honored by Sons of the American Revolution
The George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution honored two Alexandria Police officers for their work with the Alexandria Treatment Court (ATC).
John Blair, the chapter’s Public Safety Awards chair, and Tom Roth, the chapter’s historian, awarded Officers Bennie Evans and Shakita Warren the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal August 25 for their dedication to helping participants navigate their way through the program to a successful completion.
The Alexandria Treatment Court (ATC) launched in September 2019. Its mission is to provide treatment and assistance to individuals diagnosed with substance use disorders who were charged with non-violent offenses. In return, they are given an opportunity to have those charges reduced or dismissed. Participants who successfully progress through the ATC program receive in-court recognition of meaningful milestones. The program celebrated its first graduate in February 2021.
The Sons of the American Revolution Law Enforcement Commendation Medal is presented to those who have served with distinction and devotion in the field of law enforcement. It recognizes those who have performed an exceptional act or service beyond what is normally expected.
Detectives investigate fatal crash in McLean
A 31-year-old man has died following a crash that occurred just prior to 2 a.m August 29 near the intersection of Dolley Madison Boulevard at Waverly Way.
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit have preliminarily determined Curtis Mathia Rustin IV, of McLean, was the driver and lone occupant of a 2005 Nissan Altima. Rustin was traveling northbound on Dolley Madison Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Waverly Way. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into two trees. Fire and rescue personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives believe speed may have been a factor of the crash and continue to investigate to determine if alcohol was also a factor. At this time, there is nothing to indicate any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
This is the 8th non-pedestrian related fatality in the County to date in 2021.
Mount Vernon house fire caused by electrical event
Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the 8100 block of Orville Street in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County at approximately 6:39 p.m. August 25.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with thick, black smoke showing from all sides of the house. Firefighters worked quickly to control, and eventually extinguish, the fire. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. The occupants discovered the fire and evacuated. 9-1-1 was called. Smoke alarms were present and sounded after the occupants discovered the fire.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the living room. The fire was caused by an unspecified electrical event involving the wiring for a table lamp.
Two occupants have been displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $208,412.
Alexandria man arrested after assault
Officers responded at 11:13 p.m. August 20 for complaints of a man acting disorderly in the 8300 block of Richmond Highway.
When the man saw officers, he threw a glass bottle shattering it on the ground in front of him and ran away. After a short foot pursuit, Donte Glenn, 37, of Alexandria, was taken into custody. During the arrest Glen assaulted two officers and he was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, littering and drunk in public.
Man arrested after shooting up hotel room
Officers responded to Red Roof at 5975 Richmond Highway at 1 a.m. August 21 for reports of loud noises and glass breaking coming from a room.
When they arrived, Antonio Jones, 39, was discovered alone inside of a room. Officers learned that Jones shot off several rounds causing significant damage to the room. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, Jones assaulted an officer. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, two counts of destruction of property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possess firearm while protective order in effect and assault on a law enforcement officer.
Man arrested near Alexandria Walmart
A man attempted to exit Walmart at 7910 Richmond Highway without paying for merchandise at 9:47 p.m. August 22.
When an employee attempted to stop him, Jaime Vasquez-Chavez, 20, of Alexandria, displayed a knife and took the goods. Officers arrested Vasquez-Chavez nearby, he was charged with robbery.
Man arrested after demanding cash from bank manager
A man entered BB&T Bank at 11100 South Lakes Drive, forcefully grabbed the manager and demanded cash at 9:58 a.m. August 24. The man left the area on foot. No injuries were reported.
Through surveillance video, detectives identified the suspect as Benjamin Garrett, 31, no fixed address. Garrett was arrested in Richmond August 26 on unrelated charges and also charged with two counts of robbery. He awaits extradition back to Fairfax County.
D.C. man arrested after carjacking
A man approached the driver of a 2020 Ford transport van in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Franconia Rd. at 8:03 a.m. August 25, displayed a gun and stole the car. No injuries were reported.
Through video surveillance, detectives identified the suspect. Douglas Whitley, 38, of Washington D.C., was arrested August 26 by the Metropolitan Police Department. He remains in custody at their sixth district station and waiting to be extradited back to Virginia. Whitley was charged with carjacking. The black 2020 Ford transport van which has Peloton written on the side as well as the contents inside have not yet been recovered.
Alexandria man arrested after officer uses PIT manuever
An officer attempted a traffic stop of a 2008 Honda for a registration violation at Richmond Highway and Fort Hunt Road August 23 at 2:12 p.m. The driver sped off through a red light.
The officer utilized a PIT maneuver to quickly stop the car from fleeing and the driver, Tshibangu Kalamba, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with disregarding police signal to stop.
