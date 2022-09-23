Woodlawn shooting suspect arrested
Fairfax County Police detectives arrested a man on second-degree murder charges after a 19-year-old man was shot outside in an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria.
Detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, of Alexandria Sept. 20. Detectives determined Lemus got into an argument with Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores on Sept. 17. The argument escalated to a physical confrontation. Lemus fatally shot Darlin then ran from the area. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe the two men were known to each other.
Detectives combed through surveillance footage throughout the neighborhood and conducted several interviews which led to identifying Lemus as the shooter. Detectives obtained warrants for second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. During the arrest of Lemus, no firearm was found. Lemus was taken to the Adult Detention Center and held without bond.
Officers were called at 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 17 to the 8400 block of Graves Street after a community member heard a gunshot and saw an individual laying on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and found Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores of Annandale with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers provided life-saving measures and Daiz Flores was transported to Fairfax Hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening. Flores was pronounced deceased at 10:22 p.m.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Elementary assistant arrested for assaulting a special needs student
Fairfax County police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad have charged a 60-year-old instructional assistant for assaulting a juvenile student.
The incident in question occurred on Sept. 16, at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston. Specifically, two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark MacDicken of Centreville assaulting a special needs student. MacDicken has been employed at Dogwood Elementary School for approximately 10 years. Detectives charged MacDicken with assault Sept. 20 and he was released on his signature.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call that Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4.
North Springfield fire caused by grill malfunction
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 7500 block of Inzer Street in the North Springfield area of Fairfax County.
Crews arrived on the scene of a one-story, single-family home with fire visible from the rear of the house. Firefighters worked rapidly to extinguish the fire and limit extension into the home. One resident was transported to the hospital for a check-up. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. The homeowner lit the propane grill located on the rear patio, underneath a wooden deck, and walked away. She returned shortly after and found the grill on fire. An attempt was made to extinguish the fire with a pot of water. After an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish the fire, the occupants self-evacuated and called 9-1-1. Smoke alarms did not activate due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in a propane grill. The fire was caused by a malfunction in the propane grill.
Six occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $93,750.
Four men sentenced for gang-related murder, drug trafficking
Four individuals were sentenced last week to multiple life terms and 26 years in prison for numerous charges relating to a murder, a violent gang enterprise, and a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in Virginia, California, and several other states.
According to court documents, Peter Le, 25, of Dunn Loring, Young Yoo, 26, of Centreville, Joseph Lamborn, 28, of California, and Tony Le, 28, also of California, were members of a violent Northern Virginia Street gang called the Reccless Tigers, which was affiliated with a California gang called the West Side Asian Boyz. The gang, which originated in Centreville in 2011, distributed thousands of pounds of marijuana as well as other THC products, cocaine, ecstasy, and prescription drugs. Many of the gang’s customers were middle and high school students in Northern Virginia and college students at a number of Virginia universities.
According to court records, gang members over a number of years engaged in a persistent pattern of intimidation and retaliation against individuals who did not pay their drug debts and anyone who were believed to have cooperated with law enforcement. Gang members attacked homes – with Molotov cocktails and even engaged in a drive-by shooting – in early morning hours when adults and children were sleeping in their homes in Fairfax, Stafford, and Prince William counties. Further, Peter Le and other gang members vandalized numerous homes and engaged in physical assaults against those who owed drug debts or were suspected of cooperating with law enforcement.
Reccless Tigers members are also responsible for two homicides. The first homicide occurred at one of the gang’s house parties in April 2016. During the party, one of the guests (the “victim”) began arguing with a gang member. The argument turned into a brawl, during which numerous gang members attacked the victim. The victim was stabbed in the chest during the fight, and he then left the party with friends unaware that he had life-threatening injuries. He died later that night at his home.
The second homicide occurred on Feb. 1, 2019. The victim, Brandon White, owed Yoo several thousand dollars for marijuana he had obtained when he was a juvenile in and around 2013-14. David Nguyen, a Reccless Tigers gang member, assaulted White over this drug debt on Aug. 8, 2018, which resulted in White sustaining serious injuries that required hospitalization. The Fairfax County Police Department subsequently arrested Nguyen and charged him with robbery and malicious wounding. As Nguyen’s criminal case progressed, gang members became aware that White had been subpoenaed to testify against Nguyen at a preliminary hearing. In response, gang members attempted to pay White in return for him refusing to cooperate in Nguyen’s prosecution. Gang members also threatened to kill White if he testified. White refused the gang’s offer, and he testified against Nguyen on Nov. 19, 2018. Less than two and a half months later, Peter Le, Yoo, and Lamborn carried out gang members’ threats by murdering White.
On Jan. 31, 2019, and continuing into the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2019, Peter Le, Yoo, Lamborn, and others kidnapped White at a shopping mall in Fairfax County. The conspirators then held White against his will in a vehicle and drove him to a wooded area of Richmond, where Peter Le, Yoo, and Lamborn then repeatedly stabbed White in his face and other areas, and ultimately shot White three times in the back. White was left in the woods and died from his injuries.
Twenty-one defendants have pleaded guilty to federal charges and have been sentenced. Three defendants are fugitives.
Man arrested for three commercial robberies
A 19-year-old Lorton man has been arrested for a series of commercial robberies.
At 11:48 a.m. on Aug. 27, Anis Sesay entered the Tobacco Hut, 6844 Franconia Road in Springfield. Sesay assaulted the clerk and took money. Surveillance footage was disseminated, and a detective immediately identified Sesay as the robber. Detectives obtained a warrant for robbery, and he was arrested on Aug. 31.
Through the detective’s investigation, Sesay was connected to two other commercial robberies. He was charged with robbery and destruction of property for an Aug. 14 robbery at the Sunoco, 9308 Gunston Cover Road, Lorton. Sesay was also charged with robbery, preventing a 911 call and destruction of property for an Aug. 25 robbery at the 7-Eleven at 9402 Richmond Hwy in Lorton.
Sesay remains held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.
Detectives continue to investigate to determine if Sesay is responsible for additional robberies in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 5.
Alexandria man who caused fatal crash sentenced
An Alexandria man who was intoxicated and had used drugs, and then drove his truck more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit before crashing into a tree and killing his front seat passenger was sentenced Sept. 16 to 30 months in prison for manslaughter.
According to court documents, on May 31, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Samuel Meyer, 22, was driving his Toyota Tacoma truck southbound on the George Washington Memorial Parkway, which is a federal land. Near Mt. Vernon Circle, as the road curves, Meyer lost control of his truck, left the roadway, and crashed into the woods next to the travel lanes. The truck crashed with such force that the skin of the passenger side of the vehicle was peeled off entirely, and the front passenger door of the vehicle was embedded into a tree a short distance from where the truck came to a stop. Meyer’s front seat passenger, Michael Cunningham, 19, who was wearing his seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Hospital personnel could not resuscitate him, and he died from blunt trauma injuries to his head, neck, trunk, and extremities.
Meyer and a backseat passenger were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. About three and a half hours after the crash, blood samples were taken from Meyer. An analysis showed that Meyer’s blood alcohol content was .09 g/100 mL, still above the legal limit hours after the crash. Also present in Meyer’s blood were benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine; THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana; and cocaethylene, which is formed by the liver when cocaine and alcohol coexist in the blood.
Meyer’s vehicle’s electronic data recorder revealed that he was driving 85.1 miles per hour at the time of impact. The speed limit at the location of the accident is 35 miles per hour. There was no sign that Meyer had applied his brakes and the accelerator was pressed for the last five seconds prior to impact. The roadway was clear and dry, and Meyer’s truck was working properly with no defects or malfunctions. Just before the accident, Cunningham and the other passenger had each implored Meyer to slow down.
