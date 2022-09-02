Officers responded to a parking lot in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley Aug. 30 at 1:07 p.m. for a man who had been shot. They found D’Mari Norris, 21, of Alexandria, laying on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Norris was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Preliminarily, detectives determined the two men had an interaction which led to Francisco Juares, 22, of Alexandria, shooting Norris multiple times in the upper body. Juares remained at the scene when a nearby witness held him down until officers arrived. Juares was arrested without incident and two firearms were recovered from the scene. Detectives continue to conduct several interviews, canvass the area, and review evidence to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting. The relationship between the two men is not known at this time.
After consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Juares was charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Juares was held on no bond.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Knife-wielding man arrested after grabbing child
A 22-year-old man from Centreville was arrested Aug. 24 for an assault that occurred in Alexandria.
Officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to the 5000 block of Caryn Court after Kevin Moran-Perez approached a group of juveniles playing outside near an apartment building. Moran-Perez displayed a knife and grabbed a pre-teen by the hand. The juvenile was able to break free from Moran-Perez, and all three juveniles ran away. The juveniles were not injured.
Officers found Moran-Perez nearby, and he was arrested. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with assault and possession of a schedule I or II drug. Moran-Perez was held on no bond.
Detectives continue to investigate this case and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Alexandria Police investigate industrial fatality
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal industrial accident that occurred on Aug. 30, at the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane.
At approximately 3:05 p.m., police responded to the area for a construction worker who fell off of the roof while working. Preliminary investigation suggests the male victim, was working on the roof when he fell several stories. The victim was transported to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
The name is being withheld pending 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.
APD asks that any witnesses with information regarding this incident contact Detective Steven Riley by phone at 703-746-6225.
VSP searches for I-495 shooting suspect
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office has identified and is now looking to locate the suspect vehicle involved in last week's shooting incident on I-495 in Fairfax County. The suspect vehicle is a blue, two-door 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates: TWW 9398. Anyone with information about the Honda and/or this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell or 703-803-0026 or to email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The incident began at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 25. Virginia State Police were notified by an individual calling in to say that his vehicle was shot at by the driver of the blue Honda Civic as both vehicles were traveling north on I-495 near Exit 52B for Route 236/Little River Turnpike East in Fairfax County.
The Honda Civic took Exit 52B and then stopped off on the shoulder of the exit ramp. The other vehicle pulled in behind the Honda, at which time the adult male driver of the Honda stepped out of his vehicle and fired several rounds at the other vehicle. The Honda's driver then jumped back into his car and sped away.
Neither the other vehicle nor driver was struck during the shootings.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time. State police is still working to piece together the initial interaction between the two vehicles on I-495.
Fairfax man arrested after 7-11 incident
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 3965 Jermantown Rd., at 3:52 a.m. Aug. 23 for the report of a robbery.
The reporting person stated that a known male subject walked into the store, grabbed a bottle of soda and went behind the counter and took a pack of cigarettes. During this time a verbal altercation took place, placing the clerk in fear. When the subject was confronted at the door by a store employee, the items were recovered and he fled the scene. The reporting person stated that they also felt in fear due to a previous encounter and threat made by the subject. Further investigation lead to the identification of the male.
Officers obtained an attempted robbery warrant from the magistrate's office. With the assistance of Fairfax County Police, Anania Keene, 30, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the warrant was served and Keene was held without bond.
APD investigates serious crash
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Aug. 27, at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue.
At approximately 10:17 p.m., police responded to the area for a scooter struck at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim, 16 years of age, was making a left-hand turn onto Sanger Avenue from the southbound lane of North Beauregard Street when he was struck by a Black Toyota RAV-4 traveling northbound on North Beauregard Street. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect and driver of the black SUV, remained on the scene.
APD’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. The investigation is ongoing. Alexandria Police ask that any witnesses with information regarding this incident contact Officer Wes Vitale by phone at 703-746-6178.
Fairfax man arrested for robbery
Officers responded to the Exxon at 10485 Fairfax Blvd. at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 for a robbery.
The reporting person stated that after an unknown male was denied the purchase of alcohol, the subject went behind the counter and forcefully took the alcohol from the reporting person's hands. The subject then placed cash on the counter and left the store with the alcohol. An investigation lead to the identity of the suspect. Officers obtained a robbery warrant from the magistrate's office.
James Foster, 65, of Fairfax, was located and taken into custody. Foster was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the warrant was served and he was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Man arrested for larceny, outstanding warrants
Officers responded to the ABC at 10140 Fairfax Blvd. at 6:59 p.m. Aug. 26 for a larceny.
The reporting person stated that a male subject left the store with an unpaid bottle of alcohol concealed in a black backpack. Officers located the subject nearby with the stolen item in possession. Further investigation revealed that he had two active warrants out of Fairfax County.
Charles Curtis, 38, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Petit Larceny and the two active warrants were served. Curtis was held on a $2,000 secured bond.
Manassas man arrested near Fairfax City police HQ
Officers responded for an injured male in front of police headquarters at 3730 Old Lee Hwy. at 12:26 a.m. Aug. 28. Minor injuries were observed. Further investigation revealed that the injured male was assaulted twice by the same male subject. The male subject was found to be intoxicated on scene.
Morgan Alvarado Lopez, 33, of Manassas, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of assault and battery and drunk in public. Alvarado Lopez was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond and until sober.
APD makes arrest in shooting
The Alexandria Police Department made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred on Aug. 27, 2022, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street.
APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a City of Alexandria resident. Simms is charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Simms is currently being held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
During this incident, one person, an innocent bystander was shot in her lower extremity. The victim, a 38-year-old female, was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover.
The incident is still under investigation and APD is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact Detective John Brattelli via phone at 703-746-6699.
D.C. man arrested after robbery
A man exited the Walmart at 7910 Richmond Hwy. with unpaid merchandise at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 25.
When confronted by a store employee, Anthony Lamons, 28, of Washington, D.C. assaulted the employee and ran away. The employee was treated for minor injuries. Officers found the man nearby. He was arrested and charged with robbery.
Man arrested after auto theft
A 48-year-old man took a 2011 Chevrolet van that was left running outside a business in the 2900 block of Cedar Lane at 4:50 a.m. Aug. 19. Officers found the van nearby and arrested the driver.
Tony Williams, 48, of no fixed address, was charged with grand larceny.
Falls Church man arrested after burglary
A security employee witnessed a man on surveillance cameras at 1:24 a.m. Aug. 22 enter the Chipotle at 6299 Seven Corners Center and take merchandise.
Officers found Jimmy Carcamo-Aparicio, 22, of Falls Church, nearby and arrested him for burglary and possession of burglarious tools.
Man arrested after burglary
Officers were called to a burglary of an occupied home in the 800 block of Alvermar Ridge Dr. at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 24.
Officers saw a Jeep Compass leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the Jeep, Waldo Gonzalez-Guzman, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of fictitious ID, forging a public document, identity theft to avoid arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Three passengers, all juveniles, were arrested and charged with possession of fictitious ID, forging a public document and identity theft to avoid arrest. All four were held on no bond.
The investigation remains active as detectives continue to review and collect further evidence in this case. Detectives determined the appropriate charges and continue to gather more information to see if additional charges will be forthcoming. No injuries were reported.
