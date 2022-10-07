Virginia Task Force-1 (VA TF-1) was continues to assess areas in Florida as directed by local emergency managers after Hurricane Ian. They use electronic devices to compile data so local, state and federal agencies can effectively coordinate response and recovery. VA TF-1 was deployed to Florida last week for hurricane response efforts. Members of the team started arriving at their staging location Sept. 25.
Unattended meat smoker cause of McLean house fire
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Arlington County Fire departments were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 6900 block of Birch Street, in McLean at 1:46 a.m. Sept. 28.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with fire showing. Firefighters worked quickly to control the fire in under 10 minutes. Unfortunately, the family dog perished in the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. The homeowners discovered the fire when they woke up to their dog barking, and the smoke alarms sounding. Upon investigation, fire was seen in the kitchen. One occupant called 9-1-1 while another tried to rescue the dog. All occupants self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started on the rear deck. The cause of the fire was an unattended barbeque/meat smoker.
Four occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $156,000.
FCPD releases video of ATM burglary suspects
Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) detectives have been investigating several commercial ATM burglaries occurring in Fairfax County and surrounding jurisdictions. Police are asking community members to help identify these suspects.
On July 19 at 4:06 a.m., two men arrived in a white Ford van and forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area. They used a dolly and loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
One man is identified as 6’ tall, wearing a mask and light gray hoodie. A second man was wearing a black hoodie. Both were wearing mask and gloves.
On Sept 22 at 12:47 a.m. Two or three men arrived at the BP Gas Station located at 6540 Edsall Road in the Franconia area. They attempted to use crowbars to force open the door but were unsuccessful. They reappeared at 1:15 a.m. at the Dollar Power located at 7012 Commerce Street and attempted to remove the ATM machine onsite but were unable to move it. They left in a black Infiniti SUV.
In this incident, two men were identified as Black males of unknown age, average build, and wearing black hoodies, pants, and shoes. One male had on a white t-shirt under his hoodie. Both were wearing face coverings and gloves. There is a possible third subject.
These same suspects have struck in the Franconia and West Springfield district businesses below and are believed to be involved in several similar events. These include the following:
Other incidents have taken place May 3, 2022 at Serenity Nails and Spa at 5:26 a.m. 8092 Rolling Road Sept. 19, at Sunoco Gas Station at 2:17 a.m., and 5514 Franconia Road. To see the videos and additional images visit https://bit.ly/3e5TgAP.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.
Centreville man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Van Dyck Park at 3720 Old Lee Hwy. for the report of an exposure at 3:36 p.m. Sept. 29. The reporting person stated that an unknown male subject was observed urinating inside of the skate park.
Officers located the subject nearby and identified him. The subject returned as wanted out of Colorado for a Probation Violation. Jeremiah Louis, 24, of Centreville, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with fugitive from justice and held on a $2,500 secured bond.
Electrical event causes Hybla Valley fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the City of Alexandria Fire departments were dispatched for a reported apartment fire in the 7500 block of Republic Court, in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County at 10:59 p.m. Sept. 24.
Units arrived on the scene of a three-story, garden apartment with fire showing from the roof. A second alarm was requested. Crews worked rapidly to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
There were 35 occupants were in the apartment building at the time of the fire. A resident of the building discovered the fire. The resident self-evacuated and called 9-1-1. Working smoke alarms were present and activated.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the attic. The cause of the fire was an electrical event involving wiring to the attic exhaust fan.
All 35 occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $321,250.
County IT employee arrested for embezzlement
Kevin Jefferson, 43, of Maryland, has been arrested for embezzling more than 150 Wi-Fi routers.
Fairfax County Police detectives were notified on Sept. 13 after employees of Fairfax County’s Department of Information and Technology (DIT) discovered 178 Mist Wi-Fi Access point routers were unaccounted for and a company in Massachusetts was in possession of 112 of the county’s routers.
Detectives determined Jefferson identified himself as an independent traveling network technician and sold the routers to a company in New Jersey. The New Jersey company then distributed the routers to the Massachusetts company. The investigation discovered Jefferson also concealed 48 Wi-Fi routers at a Fairfax County Fire Station. These 48 routers were recovered and only 11 routers currently remain unaccounted for. Jefferson turned himself in at the Adult Detention Center Sept. 29 and has been charged with embezzlement. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Anyone with information about this case, or others possibly related, is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800.
Man arrested in Fairfax after robbery, sexual assault
At noon on Sept. 26, officers responded to the 13200 block of Leafcrest Lane for a robbery and sexual assault that just occurred near the Chantilly Library.
Nolberto Sanchez Hernandez, 37, of Fairfax, assaulted the victim and stole her property. During the robbery, Sanchez Hernandez injured the victim’s finger. Sanchez Hernandez then sexually assaulted the victim, grabbing her waist, chest and attempted to remove her clothing.
Sanchez Hernandez left the area and was quickly found by responding officers. He was found in possession of the stolen property and arrested. As officers were searching Sanchez Hernandez, he kicked an officer. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life threatening. Sanchez Hernandez was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, abduction with the intent to defile, attempted intercourse with victim by force, and assault on law enforcement. He was held on no bond. Sanchez Hernandez’s next court date is Nov. 16.
At this time, detectives do not believe Sanchez Hernandez is connected to any other ongoing investigations. Anyone with information about this case or believes they may have had unlawful contact with Sanchez Hernandez is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 3. Community members residing in the area are asked to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity.
Detectives identify commercial robber, release video
Detectives have identified a man involved in the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc., 6681 Backlick Road in Springfield.
Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland, is wanted for commercial robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. Detectives have also released the video below of the robbery.
Anyone with information about Marable’s whereabouts or information about this case is asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and choose option 3.
