A Virginia State Police officer hands out candy to young trick-or-treaters at the Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Fairfax County Police Department Oct. 19 at the Fairfax County Government Center.
Fairfax County Police Animal Protection officers won an award for the most creative trunk at the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 19. The McLean District Station won the award for the spookiest trunk. The event provides a safe area for trick-or-treaters to collect candy from local officials.
Man’s charges upgraded
Charges have been amended in the case of a deadly Alexandria assault.
Following the results of the autopsy, Chante Jones, 33, has been charged with second degree murder in the June 16 fatal assault of Michelle Huntley.
A passerby found Huntley at a bus stop in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway. She was taken to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries on June 26. Detectives located surveillance footage from several sources near the bus stop where the fatal assault occurred. An officer then spotted Jones on June 27 and took him into custody. At the time, Jones was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and held without bond. Based on the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner report, the charges were amended today to second degree murder.
Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2.
CBP intercepts marijuana bound for Nigeria
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana in a Nigeria-bound passenger’s checked baggage at Washington Dulles International Airport on Oct. 18.
CBP officers discovered the marijuana, which consisted of 10 vacuum-sealed packages concealed inside clothing in a traveler’s suitcase, while examining baggage of travelers boarding a flight to Lagos, Nigeria. The marijuana weighed a combined 4.7 kilograms, or about 10 pounds and six ounces.
Officers were unable to locate the traveler associated with the suitcase at the departure gate or in the airport. An investigation continues.
Dulles Airport is nearly 5,500 miles from Lagos, Nigeria, and is an unusual marijuana smuggling route. Marijuana is illegal in Nigeria for both recreational and medical uses.
The marijuana had a street value in the U.S. of about $8,000 and about $30,000 in Nigeria.
“Every day, Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles Airport examine outbound baggage and air cargo to ensure compliance with applicable U.S. laws. Sometimes we discover illicit products, but intercepting a marijuana load crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Nigeria is quite unusual with the abundance of marijuana available around the globe,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.
CBP officers and agents seized an average of 4,732 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at our nation’s air, land and sea ports of entry.
Ashburn man arrested in Fairfax abduction
City of Fairfax Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive for a report of a burglary and abduction Oct. 16 at 6:13 a.m.
An investigation revealed that a male acquaintance forced open a window to the victim’s bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into the store seeking assistance from the clerk. The suspect then left the area.
Detectives identified the suspect and obtained warrants for one count of felony burglary and one count of felony abduction. On Oct. 18 with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department Michael Morel, 35, of 22799 Oatlands Grove Place, Ashburn was taken into custody. Morel was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.
Smoke alarms alert residents to Vienna house fire
Units were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 100 block of Casmar Street SE in the Town of Vienna at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 19.
Crews arrived on the scene of a one-story, single-family home with smoke showing from the front door. Firefighters quickly located, and extinguished, a fire in the kitchen. Two occupants were transported to the hospital for a check-up. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. Working smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire. The occupants were able to safely evacuate the residence. They then called 9-1-1.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the kitchen. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving an outlet providing power to an over the range microwave.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $93,750.
CBP officers seize more than $227K in unreported currency
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $227,000 from travelers departing Washington Dulles International Airport to Africa during the last 30 days for violating U.S. currency reporting laws.
The most recent seizure was the largest as CBP officers seized $101,825 from a U.S. citizen couple destined to Lagos, Nigeria on Oct. 15. The couple verbally declared $19,600 and completed a U.S. Treasury Department FINCEN 105 form reporting that amount. A subsequent baggage search revealed additional envelopes of currency. Officers seized all the currency and released the travelers.
On the same day, CBP officers also seized $13,332 in unreported currency from a U.S. lawful permanent resident who was destined to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The resident, a Togo national, reported that he possessed $2,700. Officers discovered the additional currency during a baggage examination.
On October 1, CBP officers seized $82,560 in unreported currency from a U.S. traveler who attempted to board a flight to Accra, Ghana, and on September 17, CBP officers seized $29,822 in unreported currency from a U.S. father and daughter who were boarding a flight to Doha, Qatar. A CBP currency detector dog alerted to the bulk currency in these two seizures.
The total amount of unreported currency seized was $227,539.
CBP is not releasing any of the travelers’ names because none were criminally charged.
“The most important lesson for international travelers to understand is that they can travel with as much currency as they desire, but that they must truthfully report it all to a CBP officer. It’s that simple,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C.
There is no limit to how much currency or other monetary instruments travelers may bring to or take out of the United States. However, federal law [31 USC 5316] requires travelers to report all currency of $10,000 or greater to a CBP officer and complete U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments [FINCEN 105]. Read more about currency reporting requirements.
The consequences for violating U.S. currency reporting laws are severe – from missing a flight and interrupting vacation plans, to seeing all their currency seized by a Customs and Border Protection officer, and to even facing potential criminal prosecution for bulk currency smuggling.
Travelers can get an early start on reporting their currency by completing the fillable FINCEN 105 form prior to a CBP arrivals or departure inspection.
CBP officers and agents seized an average of about $342,000 in unreported or illicit currency every day during 2021 along U.S. borders.
Woman arrested on assault charges
Officers responded to Giant at 9400 Fairfax Blvd. for the report of an assault at 12:06 p.m. Oct. 23.
The reporting person stated that a female subject previously trespassed from the location left the store with unpaid food items. When the female subject was confronted by employees, both employees were assaulted. Minor injuries were reported.
Anaudia Holland, 24, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where she was charged with two counts of assault and battery, one count of trespass and one count of petit larceny. Holland was held on a $3,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.