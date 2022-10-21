A young firefighter and their family enjoy a visit to Station 31, Fox Mill, during the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Open House Oct. 15. Stations around the county were open to the public to showcase the mission of county fire and rescue.
Community tips help identify rape suspect
Community tips led to the identification and arrest of a rape suspect, Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. Locke was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station.
The Fairfax County Police Department released surveillance footage on Oct. 1 of a rape and brandishing suspect from a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna. Detectives received several tips and worked swiftly to corroborate the information by reviewing body camera footage from Montgomery County. Locke was previously arrested in their jurisdiction. Once identified, detectives obtained warrants for rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing.
Locke was taken into custody by the Metro Transit Police Department. No firearm was recovered. Locke was then taken to the Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C. He will be extradited to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
On Oct. 1, Locke entered the unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted the victim and fled. A man known to the victim learned of the assault, saw Locke and gave chase. Locke allegedly pointed a firearm at the man and continued his escape. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Evidence was collected at the scene and with the help of the victim, which was then sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.
Detectives obtained video surveillance of the suspect from the hotel. As detectives continued to investigate, they also recovered video surveillance from the suspect entering the Metro at the Eastern Market station. Locke switched to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and exited at the Spring Hill station.
Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department determined Locke entered the Metro at the Spring Hill station following the assault. The suspect took the Silver Line to Metro Center and switched to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont.
If you have information about this case or believe you had unlawful contact with Locke, please call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Pedestrian dies after being struck in Lorton
A 52-year-old woman died Oct. 19 after being struck crossing Lorton Station Boulevard.
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the fatal crash that occurred at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 18 in the area of Lorton Station Boulevard and Old Beech Court in Lorton.
Preliminarily, detectives determined Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court. The driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Lorton Station Boulevard and struck Oukubazghi in the roadway. The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene but returned a short while later, upon observing the damage to the vehicle. Oukubazghi was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life threatening and succumbed to her injuries early Oct. 19.
Detectives will present details of the investigation to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible charges. Preliminarily, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
Vienna house fire caused by fire pit ashes
Units were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 1700 block of Fox Run Court, in Vienna at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 11.
Prior to arrival on scene, several units noted a large column of smoke in the general area. Firefighters arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with heavy fire from the rear and one side of the house. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
No occupants were home when the fire started. A neighbor saw smoke in the area and discovered the fire on the exterior of the home. The neighbor called 9-1-1 and attempted to alert any occupants who might be home. It is unknown if smoke alarms activated.
Fire investigators determined the fire started on the exterior of the home and was accidental in nature. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded fire pit ashes.
Five occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $293,750.
Man arrested for vandalism
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Quick Lane at 11200 James Sward Circle for the report of a vandalism at 4:13 p.m. Oct. 13.
The reporting person stated that persons unknown punctured the tire of their Ford truck while it was being serviced at this location. Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect.
Gregory Waitcus, 43, of No Fixed Address, was taken into custody Oct. 14 and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Destruction of Property. Waitcus was held on a $1,000 secured bond.
Local real estate agents arrested for fraud
A Merrifield couple was sentenced Oct. 14 for stealing at least nine people’s identities and using the stolen personal identifying information (PII) to fraudulently buy a luxury vehicle, lease high-end residences, and obtain loans and credit.
According to court documents, Caprice Foster, 51, and Marcus Foster, 33, stole the PII of numerous people primarily through Mrs. Foster’s work as a real estate agent and timeshare salesperson. The Fosters then used the victims’ information for their own benefit. To carry out their fraud scheme, the Fosters created numerous false identification documents in other people’s names, including social security cards and driver’s licenses, and they also fabricated tax and employment documents in their victims’ names. The Fosters opened fraudulent bank accounts using stolen identities and deposited stolen and altered checks into these accounts. The Fosters also incorporated a business that they used in furtherance of the fraud. Mr. Foster even impersonated victims in state court eviction proceedings to prolong the Fosters’ stay in residences they fraudulently leased.
Caprice Foster and Marcus Foster were sentenced to 80 months and 58 months in prison, respectively.
Lorton house fire caused by attic fan malfunction
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 7500 block of Billsam Court in Lorton.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters quickly located, and extinguished, a fire in the attic. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and alerted the occupants. All three occupants, and household pets, safely evacuated the home and called 9-1-1. Smoke alarms were present but did not activate due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the attic space. The fire was caused by a malfunction involving the attic fan.
Three occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $71,000.
FCPD investigates fatal crash in Chantilly
Officers responded at 11:24 a.m. Oct. 12 to the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road for a single-vehicle crash.
Fire and Rescue transported the driver to Reston Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Arjen Weiss, 62, of Chantilly was driving a 2008 Mercedes E350. Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit determined Weiss was driving westbound on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway on the ramp to northbound Sully Road. His vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a light pole. Detectives believe alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.”
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
D.C. man indicted for fatal DUI crash
A Washington D.C. man was indicted on manslaughter charges Oct. 18 for a DUI-related crash earlier this year near I-495 and Telegraph Road, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
Devon Lesesne, 32, was indicted by a Fairfax County grand jury on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Katherine Aileen Reyes on March 5. The felony carries up to 10 years prison time.
“This is a tragic incident which could have been avoided,” said Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano. “Our hearts break for the family of this young woman.”
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the shoulder of eastbound I-495 where Reyes’ vehicle was disabled with a flat tire. Her vehicle’s hazard lights were flashing when Lesesne drove down the shoulder and slammed into the back of Reyes’ vehicle. The compact SUV caught fire, and Reyes died at the scene.
Lesesne was scheduled for arraignment Oct. 20. He remains in custody without bond.
Herndon Police PIO named to National Board
Lisa Herndon, public information officer for the Herndon Police Department, was named to the National Information Officers Association (NIOA) Board as the Region 3 Director, covering Virginia, Maryland, DC, West Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
“Lisa has been with HPD since 2017 and has done an amazing job serving our agency and our community, through the development of a highly successful social media platform and the many roles she plays in our community engagement outreach efforts,” said Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard. “I knew when I hired her in 2017 with a last name of “Herndon," Lisa was destined to be with our agency. We are also excited she now has this opportunity on the national level to lead among her peers and learn new ideas and concepts from across the public information profession. “
She joins 8 other regional directors across the country. The NIOA was founded in 1989 as the only national organization devoted exclusively to representing and meeting the needs of emergency services, public safety, and government information officers, whose purpose is to promote professionalism and encourage stronger media relations by providing educational information, training opportunities and regional support for agency PIOs.
