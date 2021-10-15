Alexandria Police makes arrest in shooting on Cameron Mills Road
In the early morning hours of October 11, members of the Alexandria Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested Rudy Bueso Macedo for a shooting which occurred October 10 at the Lloyd Apartments in the 3800 block of Cameron Mills Road.
At approximately 2:20 a.m. October 10, officers responding to a call for shots fired in the area, discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body in an apartment. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Bueso Macedo, 38, from Audubon Avenue, in the Fairfax County section of Alexandria, is charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. He is being held at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting incident is urged to contact Sergeant B. Jackson at 703-746-6616 or email Brendan.Jackson@alexandriava.gov. You can also call the police non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be given anonymously.
FCPD seeks community help in identifying man who exposed himself
Officers from the Franconia District of the Fairfax County Police Department are asking for the community’s help identifying a man believed to be responsible for exposing himself and assaulting a woman.
Officers responded at 5:22 p.m. October 11 to the Target located at 6600 Springfield Mall for the report of a man who assaulted the victim inside the store.
Preliminarily, officers determined a man approached the victim from behind, exposed himself and made physical contact with her. The victim pushed the man back and he ran away. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and did not locate the suspect. Surveillance footage of the incident was recovered from Target. The suspect is described as a black man with a mustache, 6’2’’, slim build, last seen wearing glasses, blue shirt, and wind breaker pants.
Detectives would like anyone who may have had contact with him to please call officers at the Franconia District Station at 703-922-0889. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest. If you would like to be contacted by a detective, please provide your contact information.
Victim specialists from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Fairfax man arrested after altercation
After a verbal altercation at 8:33 p.m. October 4 in the 12000 block of Greywing Square, Dana Whitney, 45, of Fairfax, displayed a handgun and threatened the victim.
Officers arrived and Whitney was arrested. He was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and removal/altering a serial number of a firearm. The victim did not report any injuries.
Detectives release composite sketches of rape suspects
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau Sex Crimes Squad are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who sexually assaulted a woman October 7 in the 14000 block of Saint Germain Drive in Centreville.
Officers were called to the area around 7:40 a.m. for the report an unconscious person. Officers found the victim who reported the sexual assault which occurred overnight. She was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered life threatening.
Detectives determined the victim was approached by a man who pulled her into a nearby wooded area, where he and another man sexually assaulted her.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately 5’8”, average build, with dark hair. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 60 and 70 years of age, approximately 5’8”, stocky build, with partially gray hair. Working with our partners with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the composite sketches were created.
If you recognize either of these men, or have information about this case, please contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Virginia State Police apprehend robbery suspect
At approximately 6:38 p.m. October 4, Virginia State Police was alerted by Prince Georges County, Md. Police of an armed robbery that had just occurred in that jurisdiction and that the suspect's vehicle was being pursued by their officers.
As the pursuit crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge into Virginia, a Virginia trooper pulled in behind the suspect vehicle which still refused to stop. The suspect vehicle attempted to make a drastic lane change approaching the Springfield Interchange, the driver lost control, and struck the attenuator in the area that separates I-95 southbound from I-395 and I-495 northbound.
Virginia troopers took the driver, Robert D. Johnson, 46, of Newport News, into custody without further incident. Johnson was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Alexandria Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. He was then transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Virginia State Police charged Johnson with one felony count of eluding police, one count of reckless driving and for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. A pellet gun was recovered from the vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.
Annandale man arrested after stabbing
The victim was approached in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Court by a known associate who stabbed the victim him without provocation then ran away at approximately 7:14 p.m. October 2.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered not life threatening. Officers identified and later arrested Adan Valdez Rodriguez, 20, of Annandale. He was charged with malicious wounding and brandishing a firearm.
Oakton man killed in pedestrian crash
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred October 11 at approximately 10:29 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hunter Mill Road in Oakton.
Preliminarily, detectives determined David Yazdani, 32, of Oakton, was riding an electric skateboard northbound on Hunter Mill Road near Conejo Lane. Detectives believe Yazdani lost control and fell into the southbound lanes of the road. The driver of a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Hunter Mill Road and struck Yazdani, who was laying in the road. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Rav4 was also traveling southbound on Hunter Mill Road and struck Yazdani after the Hyundai. Yazdani was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Both striking vehicles remained at the scene. Detectives do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash for the pedestrian or the drivers.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
This is the 11th pedestrian fatality in the County to date in 2021.
Year to date, in 2020 there were 12 pedestrian fatalities.
Alexandria Police investigates shooting on Four Mile Road
The Alexandria Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred October 10, at the Park Vue of Alexandria Apartments in the 500 block of Four Mile Road.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at approximately 11:50 a.m., discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Det. Trevor Griffin at Trevor.Griffin@alexandriava.gov. You can also call the police non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be given anonymously.
Haymarket man killed in Centreville I-66 crash
Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-66 just east of Route 29 at 2:37 p.m. October 1.
A 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on I-66 in the left center lane when it moved into the right center lane, striking a 2018 Dodge Journey. The Sonata continued into the right lane, striking a 2015 Freightliner box truck. It then moved back to the left, crossing all lanes of traffic and striking the ditch on the left side of the road.
The driver of the Dodge and the driver of the box-truck were uninjured and both were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Hyundai, Charles N. Ullman, 70, of Haymarket, was transported to Reston Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
