Man who shot dog released
A Centreville man charged with two felonies for the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials.
A judge released Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, of Centreville, on bond after his arraignment Nov. 14. The Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said it is in the process of moving to revoke bond. A public defender has been appointed to represent Gorelov.
Police responded to the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle in Centreville, for the reported shooting at 9:47 a.m. Nov. 11. Officers found the owner outside next to his 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix that had been shot. Officers learned Gorelov shot the dog then returned to his nearby apartment. They contacted Gorelov by phone, and he surrendered to police. The dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian hospital and pronounced deceased.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau preliminarily determined Gorelov exchanged words with the owner of the Labrador mix in the breezeway of the apartments. Gorelov then displayed a firearm and shot the dog. The owner picked up the dog and ran away from the breezeway. Gorelov followed the man then shot the dog several more times.
Gorelov was charged with animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. He was taken to the adult detention center and held without bond. Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and recovered the firearm.
Town of Herndon fire displaces eight
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue, and the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue departments were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 800 block of Winterhaven Place in the Town of Herndon at approximately 1:33 p.m. Nov. 9.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with fire showing from the garage, and extending into the attic. Crews worked quickly to contain, and extinguish, the fire. One cat was rescued and returned to the owners. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant noticed the computer router was not working and asked another occupant to reset the router in the garage. That occupant proceeded to the garage, discovered the fire, closed the door between garage and home, and alerted all occupants. All safely evacuated the house. Smoke alarms were present but did not activate due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the garage. The cause of the fire was electrical in nature.
Eight occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $298,000.
Man in custody dies enroute to hospital
A man in police custody passed away while being taken to a nearby hospital.
At 4:18 p.m. Nov. 11, officers responded to numerous calls for service for a man running into traffic and conducting himself in a disorderly manner in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield. An officer found Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, blocking southbound lanes of Amherst Avenue. The officer attempted to speak with him and guide him onto the sidewalk. Murray immediately ran back into traffic.
Officers followed from a distance directing additional officers to Murray’s location. Murray stopped running in a nearby parking lot. Officers reengaged and explained they were there to help him. Fire and rescue personnel were requested to respond. Murray was then placed into handcuffs to prevent him from running back into traffic. No force was used while taking him into custody.
Murray was then taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. While enroute to the hospital, Murray suffered a medical emergency. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause and manner of death.
Man breaks into home, shot by owner
Detectives continue to investigate a Nov. 10 fatal shooting believed to be in self-defense.
At 6:08 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, for the shooting. Officers found Eduardo Santos, 24, of Herndon, inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Santos was pronounced deceased by fire and rescue personnel.
Detectives determined the homeowner saw Santos on his property. The homeowner told Santos to leave. Santos then assaulted the homeowner with a stick. The homeowner attempted to retreat inside the home. He was tackled by Santos and injured in the fall. The homeowner was able to make it into his home and he retrieved a firearm. Santos entered the home with a large landscaping rock and advanced toward the homeowner. Santos made it several feet into the home before he was shot. The homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Detectives continue to investigate to determine what led Santos to the home. Inside the home were two other adults and two children, no one else was injured. Detectives do not believe there is a relationship between Santos and the occupants of the home.
After canvassing the area, detectives determined Santos was in the area that afternoon for several hours. Officers received two calls for service involving Santos acting suspicious. On one occasion, officers found him, but no crime was established. Santos refused to speak to police, and he walked away from the area. During the second incident, Santos was not found.
Anyone with information about Santos is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Machete-wielding man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to City Nails at 9548 Main St. for the report of a possible weapons violation at 12:27 p.m. Nov. 7.
The reporting party stated that an unknown male was observed waving what appeared to be a machete in the air. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject lying on a nearby bench next to a plastic machete blade with no handle. The male subject was identified by officers and served with a trespass notice. The male subject did not comply with the notice and was determined to be under the influence.
Mohammad Ibrahimi, 32, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with trespass and drunk in public. Ibrahimi was held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Fairfax man sentence for attempted production, possession of child porn
A Fairfax man was sentenced Nov. 9 to 16 years in prison for attempted production of and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
According to court documents, Brian Scott McGalem, 24, repeatedly engaged in sexually explicit discussions with at least six minors where he attempted to persuade several of the victims to produce sexually explicit pictures of themselves and send them to him. At least three of the minor victims were under the age of 12 at the time of the offense.
During these discussions, which took place on several social media platforms under the monikers “Random Hipster#2429” and “Sircoolbeans,” McGalem attempted to groom and entice the minors to record themselves engaging in sexually explicit activity and he sent some of the minors sexually explicit images of himself. Moreover, McGalem’s electronic devices contained several images and videos of child sexual abuse material.
Great Falls man killed in crash
A 49-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 11.
At 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive. The driver, Brian Christian Bernhart, of Great Falls, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry westbound on Arnon Chapel Road. Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily determined Bernhart went off the roadway, overcorrected then traveled across the double yellow line and struck a tree. Bernhart was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
Herndon man charged with several crimes
Lafonte Hogan, 40, of Herndon, was arrested and charged with the following crimes after an incident that occurred just before 2 p.m. Nov. 7: robbery (attempted carjacking), aggravated assault of a police officer, simple assault of a police officer, simple assault, and destruction of property. Hogan was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before he was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
Former Falls Church doctor guilty of multiple felonies
Dr. Robert M. Cao, 39, of Lafayette, La., and previously of Falls Church, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to five felony counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the scope of his professional practice. As detailed in court documents, the charges pertain to Cao prescribing various narcotic pain medications in the months and days leading up to an overdose death in Virginia last year.
According to court documents, Cao is a physician who was licensed to practice medicine in the District of Columbia and Virginia. As part of his guilty plea, Cao admitted that on at least five occasions in 2021, he knowingly and intentionally wrote a man identified in court documents as “V.C.” prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone, Schedule II controlled substances with a high potential for abuse. Cao provided the narcotic prescriptions to the victim without having any doctor-patient relationship with him, without any physical examination, diagnosis, or treatment plan, and knowing that the victim had no medical condition that would necessitate such prescriptions.
On May 31, 2021, first responders were dispatched to a Fairfax, residence in response to a 911 call for assistance regarding “V.C.,” after his girlfriend found him cold and non-responsive. He was pronounced deceased under suspicious circumstances.
A subsequent autopsy report documented the cause of death as acute combined oxycodone and ethanol poisoning. On the nightstand next to where “V.C.” was found were prescription bottles, including one containing Percocet (a brand name of the narcotic analgesic oxycodone/acetaminophen) pills filled on May 23, 2021. Cao was the prescribing doctor listed on the bottle.
Court filings also detail text message exchanges between Cao and “V.C.,” including discussions about Cao prescribing narcotic pain medications to “V.C.” in exchange for agreeing to give Cao a kickback of some of the pills he had prescribed, and meetings between the two, including a meeting in a parking lot on the night before the man’s death so Cao could get a portion of the narcotic pills from “V.C.”
As detailed in court documents, Cao took several steps to avoid detection from law enforcement and regulatory authorities. For example, he advised the victim not to create a paper trail, and to fill the prescriptions at times when they were least likely to be questioned by pharmacies. Cao also hid the pad that he used to write the man prescriptions, which Cao took from a District of Columbia cosmetic office where he previously worked, at his home inside a hollowed-out container made to look like a diary.
After learning of the victim’s untimely death, Cao created fraudulent backdated medical records to make it appear that Cao had provided legitimate prescriptions to the victim as part of a lawful doctor-patient relationship.
Cao will be sentenced Feb. 22.
Fairfax City PD looks for grand larceny suspects
Fairfax City Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who stole more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from the ULTA Beauty located at 9600 Main Street in Fairfax.
The first subject is described as a possibly Hispanic female in her late 30s to early 40s. She was last seen leaving the area and was wearing black leggings, a blue shirt, a mustard yellow knit beanie, and teal or grey croc-type shoes. She was carrying a large duffel bag with an Adidas logo.
The second suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s. He was wearing grey camouflage cargo pants, a grey shirt, and a dark blue zip-up hoodie jacket. He was also wearing a camouflage hat with a Punisher logo on the front.
They left the area in a white U-Haul van.
Anyone with information, please contact Detective Pemberton at 703-279-7999.
