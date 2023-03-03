Investigation underway after officers shoot theft suspect
After searching the area for two days, Fairfax County Police did not locate a weapon following the shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington, D.C. on Feb. 22. The Fairfax County NAACP is requesting an independent investigation into the matter and has called on the police to release the unedited body camera footage of the incident along with the medical examiner’s report, the officer’s identities and complaint histories.
In a press conference after the incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that Johnson was “very well known to law enforcement in the National Capital Region, and had a significant criminal history.” The chief characterized the criminal history as “violent”. Back in 2016 Johnson had been charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Northeast Washington, D.C., in which a 50-year-old woman died. Although he had no cases in Fairfax County, he had several charges, mostly traffic citations in Maryland. In 2006 he was convicted on felony gun charges in federal district court in Washington, D.C. and sentenced to more than four years in jail.
Officers from the Tyson Urban Team (TUT) responded to a theft at Nordstrom at 8075 Tysons Corner Center at approximately 6:30 p.m. that evening after asset protection reported a man was concealing designer sunglasses. An officer observed the man exiting the store near a parking garage. As he exited the store, an anti-theft alarm was activated as he fled.
Johnson led officers on a quarter-mile foot chase through the parking garage, across the parking lot and into a wooded area while the officers gave him commands to get on the ground. Officers continued into the wood line giving verbal commands. While in the wooded area, two officers discharged their firearms striking Johnson in the chest one time. They immediately rendered aid until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived. Johnson was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as a seven-year veteran and an eight-year veteran both assigned to the Tysons Urban Team. As per department policy, the officers have been placed on restricted duty status, pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation.
The criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau. The body worn camera footage will be released within 30 days in accordance with the department’s guidelines. The results of the criminal investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
The FCPD Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation in accordance with policy, along with an independent review by the Police Auditor. The names of the officers will be released within 10 days and in accordance with the department’s policy.
VSP seeks public’s help to identify crash victim
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fairfax County that occurred at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 24 in the I-495 Express Lanes at Exit 49 for I-66.
A black 2018 Maserati Quattroporte sedan was traveling the wrong way at an excessive rate of speed in the northbound Express Lanes when it struck the cement Jersey wall head on. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to immediately catch fire.
The driver did not survive the crash and the body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy, examination and positive identification.
The Maserati was reported stolen in Prince George's County, Md. The driver was the only occupant.
State police are asking anyone who may have seen the Maserati driving south in the northbound lanes prior to the crash, or has any information on who the driver may have been to please call 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The crash remains under investigation.
Passenger succumbs to injuries
Fairfax County detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a crash that occurred around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 27 in Annandale.
Jamie Hernandez Castellanos, 29, of Annandale was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with a passenger, Bayron Hernandez Castellanos, 27, of Annandale in the truck bed. The driver made a U-turn at Little River Turnpike near John Marr Drive. He lost control of the truck and struck a tree and a light pole before coming to rest. Bayron and Jamie were taken to the hospital for injuries originally believed not to be life-threatening. Jamie was charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license.
On Feb. 23, Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives were notified Bayron died on Feb. 21 at the hospital as a result of his injuries from the crash. Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate and will coordinate with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney if additional charges will be sought.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
Smoke alarms alert residents in Tysons house fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a house fire in the 200 block of Trailwood Court in the Tysons area of Fairfax County at 3:52 a.m. Feb. 23.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story, single family home with fire visible from the rear of the house. A second alarm was requested which brought additional units from FCFRD and the Arlington County Fire Department. The fire was quickly brought under control. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Five occupants were home at the time of the fire. The occupants were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms. Upon investigation, smoke was discovered in the basement. An occupant then called 911. All occupants self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the basement utility closet. The fire was caused by a malfunction within the water heater.
Four occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $175,000.
Two die in shooting, stabbing in Herndon
Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau detectives are actively investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal shooting that occurred Feb. 24 in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way.
Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the home after a 911 call was received where a woman stated her friend was hurt. A man then got on the line and stated he shot an unknown man who entered his home and stabbed a woman. Officers arrived and found Christine Banfield, 37, of Herndon in an upstairs bedroom suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Joseph Ryan, 39, of Springfield was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Banfield was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Ryan was declared deceased at the scene.
Detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence recovered from the scene to determine the relationship between the involved parties and the circumstances that led up to the two fatalities.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct the autopsies in the coming days to determine cause and manner of death.
Police arrest man on multiple charges
A Franconia District Station officer stopped a car for a registration violation Feb. 16 and discovered the driver had an active arrest warrant.
During the traffic stop, the officer discovered three pounds of marijuana, 212 suspected fentanyl pills, psilocybin, distribution materials, and a loaded handgun in the car.
Malique Boston, 23, of Woodbridge, was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm while distributing narcotics, driving on a suspended license, expired registration, and served with an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. The driver was held without bond.
Man indicted in strangulation
Joshua Campbell, 33, was indicted by a grand jury last week for strangulation against his wife, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney office.
Campbell was indicted on one felony count of strangulation and one misdemeanor account of domestic assault and battery. The two courts refer to two alleged incidents which occurred last summer. The victim reported the incidents to the Fairfax County Police in August 2022 after she left the state.
Campbell has a March 27 court date.
Alexandria Police makes arrest in carjacking
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a carjacking of a DASH vehicle that occurred Feb. 23.
At approximately 9:55 p.m., police were dispatched for a carjacking in progress at the intersection of Quaker Road and Duke Street. Police immediately responded to the area to find the vehicle stopped after hitting one vehicle in the roadway. They located the suspect on scene and took him into custody.
The suspect, Lorenzo Johnson, 33, a City of Alexandria Resident was charged with grand larceny auto, drunk in public, driving while intoxicated, accident hit and run property damage, and other traffic offenses.
No weapons were involved and no injuries were reported in connection with this incident.
Police investigate murder/suicide
Fairfax County Police Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate after a couple was found dead inside their home Feb. 28.
Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 8900 block of Walker Road after a friend found the elderly couple deceased inside. Janos John Gertler, 86, and Eva Anna Vas, 73, were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were declared deceased at the scene.
Preliminarily, detectives believe Janos shot his wife, Eva, before shooting himself. Several spent cartridge cases and a firearm were located within the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be completing autopsies to confirm manner and cause of death.
Fairfax man arrested after accident
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Main Street and Burke Station Road for the report of a single motor vehicle crash at 7:54 p.m. Feb. 24.
Further investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated. Kunho Cheung, 79, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal of a breath test. Cheung was held on a $1,500 unsecured bond and until sober.
Fairfax man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers observed a traffic violation near Fairfax Blvd. and Jermantown Rd. at 3:19 a.m. Feb. 26.
Further investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated and actively wanted out of the City of Fairfax.
Manuel Gaitan, 34, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The active warrants for forgery were served and Gaitan was held on a $3,000 secured bond.
