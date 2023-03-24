No reported injuries in Chantilly house fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 13800 block of Leighfield Street in Chantilly at approximately 6 p.m. March 22.
A little more than an hour later, the fire was out and units were returning to service. There were no reported injuries.
Flock Safety alert helps recover stolen car
Fairfax County Police officers from the Tysons Urban Team recovered a stolen car and a stolen firearm on March 12.
Officers received an alert from a Flock Safety license plate reader that a stolen 2018 BMW X5 was in the area. After verifying the car was still stolen, officers found the BMW parked. Officers saw a man and a woman return to the car and took them into custody.
Cornell Xavier, 27 of Maryland was found in possession of a stolen firearm with a loaded high-capacity magazine. He was charged with receiving stolen property, larceny of a firearm, possession of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of schedule I/II narcotics while in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, three counts of credit card theft, three counts of identity theft and six counts of possession of fictitious driver’s licenses. Katija Hussain, 26, of Maryland was charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of credit card theft, two counts of Identity theft and possession of a fictitious driver’s license. Both were released on bond.
Parents indicted in fentanyl death of infant
Alexandria parents Juan Oliva-Ruiz, 19 and Shantica Tillery, 23, were indicted by a grand jury March 20 on three felony counts each for the death of their 11-month-old, who overdosed on fentanyl in June 2020, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney. They were each indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child cruelty resulting in serious injury, and child abuse and neglect.
Police responded to the couple’s residence June 21, 2022 after Tillery noticed her baby wasn’t breathing; the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The child allegedly obtained a fentanyl pill that was out on the floor. The abuse and neglect charge pertains to the couple’s other child who was removed from the home following the incident.
If convicted on all counts, Oliva-Ruiz and Tillery would each face up to 25 years in prison. A court date was to be set on March 23.
Alexandria business owner pleads guilty
An Alexandria man pleaded guilty March 16 to filing a false individual income tax return for the 2016 tax year.
According to court documents, Samer Najia was the owner and operator of Najia Systems, an information technology consultancy located in Alexandria. From 2012 to 2018, Najia knowingly filed false individual income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) that fraudulently represented that he had paid $229,279 in individual income taxes, when in fact he still owed that money to the IRS. To conceal the fraud, Najia provided false wage and tax statements to his accountant that misrepresented the taxes that he had paid to the IRS.
In addition to filing false individual tax returns, from 2012 through 2018, Najia willfully failed to satisfy his employment tax responsibilities. As the owner and operator of Najia Systems, Najia had an obligation to file employment tax returns. Despite knowing about this duty, Najia did not file employment tax returns for more than 24 quarters. Further, Najia was responsible for withholding and paying payroll taxes to the IRS. This consists of an employee portion comprised of Medicare, Social Security, and federal income taxes, and an employer portion comprised of Medicare and Social Security taxes. Despite collecting taxes from his employees, Najia did not timely pay either the employee or employer portions of the employment taxes to the IRS, resulting in a tax loss of $915,671.
Najia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20. He faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Man arrested for malicious wounding
City of Fairfax Police responded to 7-Eleven, located at 10140 Fairfax Boulevard, for a malicious wounding at 2:45 p.m. March 11.
An investigation revealed that during a verbal altercation, the suspect, Maldin “Byron” Anibal-Guzman, 26, of no fixed address, assaulted the victim with a knife causing injuries to their head, neck and hands. The victim was transported to Fairfax Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in an attempted malicious wounding on March 5, at Draper Drive Park, located at 9797 Beech Drive where the victim and an acquaintance were assaulted with a knife causing damage to their clothing. No injuries were reported.
Anibal-Guzman was arrested March 17 for one count of malicious wounding by mob, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Anibal-Guzman was held without bond.
VSP investigates I-495 shooting incident
At 5:10 p.m. March 19, Virginia State Police was notified of an individual in a sedan firing several shots at vehicles while traveling north on Interstate 495 near Exit 52 (Little River Turnpike) in Fairfax County. The sedan continued north on I-495.
One vehicle was struck. Fortunately, no one in the vehicle was injured.
The northbound travel lanes were temporarily closed so troopers could search for shell casings and any additional evidence related to this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and/or have information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office is investigating the incident.
Two arrested for assault
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 10600 block of Fairfax Boulevard for the report of an assault at 4:12 p.m. March 18.
The reporting party stated that two male subjects assaulted them when they attempted to break up an altercation. The victim was transported to Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Officers located the two males nearby. Further investigation revealed that they were intoxicated.
Hugo Avalos-Aguilar, 41, of no fixed address and Jose Serpas, 25, of no fixed address, were taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where they were each charged with assault by mob and drunk in public. Both were held without bond.
Suspect arrested in carjacking, hit and run incidents
City of Falls Church Police announced that the individual arrested on March 19 is the same person wanted for a stolen vehicle, carjacking, and hit and run on March 17. Exact charges are pending, and the man's name and photo will be released once available.
"I want to thank our officers and dispatch who persevered through the numerous incidents," said Police Chief Mary Gavin. "And a big thank you to the community members who stopped to help the victims and called in tips. The 'See Something, Say Something' mantra helped us immensely with this arrest."
Police responded to 1200 W. Broad St. at about 12:30 p.m. March 17 for a reported hit and run. The suspect drove onto a sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, telephone utility box, and two parked cars. The pedestrian did not need medical care.
The suspect then fled to a shopping center parking lot where he possibly injured a person loading groceries and stole their vehicle. That person was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle was later recovered in Fairfax County.
Police responded to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. at about 3:45 p.m. March 19 for report of an assault and attempted carjacking. One victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Based on tips called in immediately from the area, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who matched the exact description of the suspect from the March 17 incidents, including wearing the same clothes.
Woman dies as a result of November crash
A woman died as a result of injuries sustained during a Nov. 2 crash.
Officers responded to a three-car crash around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 to the intersection of Ox Road and Palmer Drive in Springfield. Alverda Boyce, 74, of Woodbridge was driving a 2020 Honda Civic south on Ox Road. Investigating officers determined Boyce had a flashing yellow arrow and was attempting to make a left turn onto Palmer Road. The driver of a 2017 Lexus ES 350 travelling north on Ox Road proceeding through the intersection with a green light. Boyce turned in front of the Lexus resulting in the crash. While attempting to avoid the crash, the Lexus struck a 2021 GMC Sierra.
Boyce was taken to a nearby hospital. Sadly, Boyce passed away on Nov. 29. Detectives were notified of her passing last week.
This was the 20th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in the County to date in 2022. In 2021 there were 18 non-pedestrian-related fatal crash.
Man arrested for larceny
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the ABC at 10140 Fairfax Blvd. for the report of a larceny at 4:40 p.m. March 17.
The reporting person stated that an unknown male took a bottle of alcohol and left without rendering payment. Officers located the subject nearby with the stolen item in his possession. An investigation revealed that the subject was intoxicated.
Alejandro Martinez, 30, of No Fixed Address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with petit larceny and drunk in public. Martinez was held until sober and has an upcoming city court date.
