Four businesses damaged in two-alarm fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to a gas-fed restaurant fire at a strip mall in Annandale around 7 a.m. March 12.
When crews arrived on scene in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike there was heavy smoke showing from the roof line and they requested a second alarm. Columbia Pike was shut down in both directions between Backlick Road and John Marr Drive for fire response. At 11:27 a.m., the fire was mostly under control and still burning as FCFRD worked with the gas company to access the gas line in the road.
The fire was finally under control at 3:13 p.m.
The fire damaged four businesses and the estimate is $2,223,760. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Leesburg man arrested after hitting FCPD cruisers
Fairfax County Police officers responded to the dead end of Willard Road in Chantilly for a complaint of multiple vehicles driving recklessly and spinning tires.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to stop the vehicles which drove away from the area. A 2001, BMW, struck two marked Fairfax County police cruisers causing minor damage. No officers or community members reported injuries.
The driver of the BMW, Fernando Elias-Rivera, 22, of Leesburg was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding to law enforcement, two counts of hit and run, driving while intoxicated and no operator’s license.
Doctor sentenced for illegally distributing controlled substances
Dr. Robert M. Cao, 39, of Lafayette, La., and previously of Falls Church, was sentenced March 7 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to 15 months in prison for five felony counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the scope of his professional practice. Cao pleaded guilty on November 8, 2022 to prescribing various narcotic pain medications in the months and days leading up to an overdose death in Virginia.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan ordered 36 months of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and ordered that he not hold a job that would give him access to controlled substances.
According to court documents, Cao was licensed to practice medicine in the District of Columbia and Virginia. On at least five occasions in 2021, he knowingly and intentionally wrote prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone for a man identified as “V.C.” These Schedule II controlled substances have a high potential for abuse. Cao provided the narcotic prescriptions to the victim without having any doctor-patient relationship with him, without any physical examination, diagnosis, or treatment plan, and knowing that the victim had no medical condition that would necessitate such prescriptions.
On May 31, 2021, first responders were dispatched to a Fairfax residence in response to a 911 call for assistance regarding “V.C.,” after his girlfriend found him cold and non-responsive. He was pronounced deceased under suspicious circumstances.
A subsequent autopsy report documented the cause of death as acute combined oxycodone and ethanol poisoning. On the nightstand next to where “V.C.” was found were prescription bottles, including one containing Percocet (a brand name of the narcotic analgesic oxycodone/acetaminophen) pills filled on May 23, 2021. Cao was the prescribing doctor listed on the bottle.
Court filings also detail text message exchanges between Cao and “V.C.,” including discussions about Cao prescribing narcotic pain medications to “V.C.” in exchange for agreeing to give Cao a kickback of some of the pills he had prescribed, and meetings between the two, including a meeting in a parking lot on the night before the man’s death so Cao could get a portion of the narcotic pills from “V.C.”
“It’s outrageous that someone who had a duty to ‘do no harm’ would turn around and prescribe a medically unnecessary, dangerous drug,” said U.S. Attorney Graves. “People in our country are dying by the thousands from drug overdoses. The defendant was better positioned than most people to know the potential consequences of illegal distribution, yet he nevertheless decided to unlawfully prescribe a drug, regardless of the life-threatening consequences.”
“Medical professionals take an oath to do no harm to their patients and public, but in this case, Robert Cao wrote unnecessary prescriptions for highly addictive narcotics,” said Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs, of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division. “As demonstrated by this investigation, the risks presented by opioid diversion outside of proper clinical practice are such that even a few illicit prescriptions can prove fatal. Along with our partners, we will continue our mission of bringing those who disregard patient safety and well-being by operating such criminal schemes to justice.”
As detailed in court documents, Cao took several steps to avoid detection from law enforcement and regulatory authorities. For example, he advised the victim not to create a paper trail, and to fill the prescriptions at times when they were least likely to be questioned by pharmacies. Cao also hid the pad that he used to write the man prescriptions, which Cao took from a District of Columbia cosmetic office where he previously worked, at his home inside a hollowed-out container made to look like a diary.
After learning of the victim’s untimely death, Cao created fraudulent backdated medical records to make it appear that Cao had provided legitimate prescriptions to the victim as part of a lawful doctor-patient relationship.
Detectives seek help identifying burglary suspect
Fairfax County Police detectives are asking community members to help identify the suspect involved in two commercial burglaries.
The burglaries occurred between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on March 8. The man broke the window and entered La Tienda Confienza at 13655 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway. He stole property then forcefully entered the Burger Shack at 13661 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway. The man left on foot with property and money. The suspect has a thin build and was wearing all-black clothing, including a black baseball hat, black shoes and wore a white mask.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call our detectives at our Sully Police District at 703-814-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-8477.
New “Road Shark” Campaign designed to save lives
Fairfax County Police Department is rolling out their 2023 “Road Shark” campaign throughout Fairfax County. Road Shark is a high-visibility and coordinated enforcement and education effort to deter aggressive driving, reduce crashes, and change driving behavior.
The FCPD Road Shark program was imagined in 1999 in response to increased crashes and aggressive driving in Fairfax County. The goal of the initiative was simple: reduce crashes and save lives. After each round of increased enforcement, speeding violations and other reckless charges across the county dropped.
With the significant increase in crashes in recent years, Fairfax County Police say now is the time to roll out the Road Shark program once again. Educating aggressive and distracted drivers will be a key to the success of the initiative.
The department will have police officers in high-visibility areas all over the county. Officers will be looking for an array of traffic violations including aggressive driving, excessive speeding, driving under the influence, school zone violations, distracted driving and others. A 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts such as these reduced crashes and improved safety outcomes in study locations.
Fairfax County police officers, along with Virginia State troopers, will utilize data-driven and risk-based enforcement strategies and operations that target areas with high crash concentrations to reduce crashes. They will also be focusing on concurrent education and enforcement campaigns to better inform and reduce unsafe driving behaviors across Fairfax County.
In conjunction with FCPD’s 2023 Monthly Traffic Safety campaigns, Road Shark will be an integral part of this approach to keeping community members safe.
Dulles CBP arrests two accused of felony sex offenses
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men March 11 on felony sex offenses at Washington Dulles International Airport.
CBP officers arrested Kadian Andre Mitchell, 42, of Alexandria, as he attempted to board a flight to Panama. Mitchell is wanted by the Prince Georges County, Md. Sheriff’s Office on felony second degree rape charges.
Later, CBP officers arrested Alexander Mercado Amaya, 31, of Gaithersburg, Md., as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador. Mercado Amaya is wanted by the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department for felony second degree sex offense and fourth degree sex offense. Mercado Amaya is also illegally present in the United States.
Officers verified the identities of both men, confirmed that the warrants remained active, and turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers. They were taken to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
“Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives, especially subjects wanted on serious sex offenses,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.
Alexandria man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to 7-Eleven at 3910 University Dr. at 2:11 p.m. March 10 for the report of a larceny.
The reporting party stated that an unknown male took food and left the store without rendering payment. Officers located and identified the male subject nearby.
Due to the subject refusing to comply with an issued summons, Joseph Stinson, 38, of Alexandria, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Petit Larceny. Stinson was held without bond.
Man arrested for vandalism
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church at 3700 Blenheim Blvd. at 2:13 p.m. March 11 for the report of a disorderly male.
Officers arrived on scene and located the male subject in the restroom. An investigation revealed that the male damaged the bathroom stall door.
Matthew Burrell, 32, of No Fixed Address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with felony Destruction of Property. Burrell was held without bond.
Free St. Patrick’s Day Lyft rides offered
Preparing to combat that time of year when according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half (45%) of U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers.
Offered by the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), the 2023 St. Patrick’s SoberRide program will be in operation beginning at 4 p.m. March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) and operate until 4 a.m. on March 18th as a way to keep local roads safe.
During this twelve-hour period, area residents ages 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the SoberRide code in the app’s ‘Promo’ section to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. WRAP’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on March 17 on www.SoberRide.com.
