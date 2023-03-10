Convicted felon pleads guilty to drug trafficking
A Fairfax man pleaded guilty March 1 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, in March and April 2022, Calvin Ray Brown, 50, and a co-conspirator sold counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl to a Fairfax County Police Department confidential source and undercover detective on multiple occasions. When a search warrant was executed on Brown’s residence, officers recovered 999 counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl, approximately 723 grams of methamphetamine, over 500 grams of cocaine, and 665 grams of N,N-dimethylpentylone, a federally unscheduled substance similar to MDMA.
Officers also recovered $25,001 in cash, a loaded semi-automatic “ghost” gun, and a bulletproof ballistics vest. During an interview, Brown admitted that he and his co-conspirator had been distributing fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, MDMA, and crack cocaine since January 2021. He stated that, over the course of the conspiracy, they obtained about 1000 fentanyl pills every two weeks, and had also obtained 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and 8 kilograms of cocaine. Brown has a lengthy criminal history, which includes numerous convictions for drug trafficking, as well as a conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of house fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Arlington County Fire departments were dispatched for a house fire in the 2100 block of Tysons Executive Court in the Dunn Loring area of Fairfax County at 6:02 p.m. March 4.
Units arrived on the scene of a three-story, single-family home with smoke and fire visible from the rear of the house. The fire was making its way into the attic. Crews were able to quickly control the bulk of the fire and then extinguish it. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered on the balcony by two occupants who were cooking in the kitchen. One occupant was alerted by the activation of a smoke alarm. All three occupants self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started on the first-floor balcony. The fire was caused by the improperly discarded smoking materials that spread to nearby ordinary combustibles. Three occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $100,000.
Vienna man dies in Rosslyn crash
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-66 at the Rosslyn Tunnel at 3:37 a.m. March 3.
A 2018 Range Rover was traveling west on I-66 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a jersey wall just before the tunnel. It then traveled into the tunnel and overturned.
The driver, Talaat B. Hamooh, 26, of Vienna, died during transport. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
A passenger, Hussain A. Aljahdali, 29, of Arlington, sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Alexandria man found guilty in second trial
An Alexandria man was convicted by a jury March 2 of voluntary manslaughter in a 2016 killing.
Yohannes Nessibu, 28, was convicted of killing Henok Yohannes, and also found guilty of an additional felony for using a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
Nessibu, an Alexandria resident, was previously convicted of first-degree murder in a separate August 2022 trial for the killing of Kedest Simeneh, which occurred during the same incident.
On the night of Dec. 22, 2016, Nessibu and a few others, including Simeneh, went to buy marijuana from Yohannes, a mutual acquaintance. Prosecutors shoed during trial that after a dispute over payment, Nessibu shot the victim twice in the back of the head, killing him. He then fled the scene with the same group and shot Simeneh later that night, leaving her body at a Burke residence. The next morning Nessibu flew to Ethiopia where he remained until he was extradited in 2019.
Nessibu will be sentenced June 16 for all convictions. He faces up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.
D.C.-based research foundation will review FCPD officer-involved shootings
The Fairfax County Police Department announced March 3 that Chief Kevin Davis and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) have agreed to a broad examination of officer-involved shootings since the beginning of 2021.
PERF will examine incident details and identify any performance patterns, deficiencies, or trends, according to the announcement. PERF will also provide FCPD with guidance regarding foot-pursuit police from best practices across the nation. They will also share training and policy recommendations to ensure FCPD continues to adopt industry best practices.
PERF will begin work immediately. After they present their findings and recommendations, Davis will share them with the Board of Supervisors as well as the community.
Unattended candle sparks house fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Arlington County Fire departments were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 2000 block of Griffith Road in the Pimmit Hills area of Fairfax County at 9:02 p.m. March 6.
Units arrived on the scene of a one-story, single-family home with smoke visible from the attic. Crews quickly located a small fire in the attic and extinguished it. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Eight occupants were home at the time of the fire. An occupant discovered the fire in the attic space. All occupants self-evacuated and called 911. There were working smoke alarms in the home that did not sound due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the attic space. The fire was caused from an unattended candle that spread to ordinary combustibles nearby.
Eight occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $30,000.
Annandale man faces life in prison
An Annandale man was convicted in Maryland federal court in December of racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering conspiracies, committing murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence.
Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, aka “Paciente,” 29, of Annandale was a co-conspirator of Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, aka “Felon,” 33, of Landover Hills, Md. Ordonez-Zometa was sentenced to life in federal prison March 6 for racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering conspiracies, for committing murder in aid of racketeering, and for conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence connected to his participation in La Mara Salvatrucha, a transnational criminal enterprise also known as MS-13. The other co-defendant was Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, a/k/a Impaciente,” age 30, of Greenbelt, Md.
MS-13, one of the largest street gangs in the United States, is a national and international gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants from El Salvador and other central American countries. Branches or “cliques” of MS-13, operate throughout the United States, including in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Ordonez-Zometa and his co-defendants were members and associates of the Los Ghettos Criminales Salvatruchas (“LGCS” or “Ghettos”) clique of MS-13.
The evidence at trial established that between August 2018 and April 2019, Ordonez-Zometa and his co-defendants participated in the MS-13 criminal enterprise by engaging in acts of violence, including murder, the destruction of evidence, and witness tampering, among other crimes. The criminal acts were committed by gang members to increase MS-13’s power in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia.
As part of the conspiracy, members of MS-13 were expected to protect the name, reputation, and status of the gang from rival gang members and other persons, using any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence. One of the principal rules of MS-13 is that its members must attack and kill rivals, often referred to as “chavalas,” whenever possible. Participation in criminal activity by a member, particularly in violent acts directed at rival gangs or as directed by gang leadership, increases the respect accorded to that member, resulting in that member maintaining or increasing his position in the gang, and opens the door to promotion to a leadership position.
As detailed during the trial, Ordonez-Zometa was the leader of the LGCS clique. Ordonez-Zometa called a meeting of the LGCS clique at his house on March 8, 2019, to discuss clique matters, including recent contacts that an LGCS clique member (Victim 1) had with the police. Ordonez-Zometa, Victim 1, the co-defendants, and other MS-13 members participated in the meeting, during which Ordonez-Zometa questioned Victim 1 about his/her cooperation with police.
During the questioning, Ordonez-Zometa, his co-defendants and at least one other MS-13 member assaulted Victim 1, based on their incorrect suspicions that Victim 1 was cooperating with law enforcement. They also assaulted another MS-13 member who attempted to defend Victim 1. The assault culminated with Ordonez-Zometa, as LGCS clique leader, ordering that Victim 1 be killed. Ortega-Ayala, Hernandez-Garcia and other MS-13 members then stabbed and murdered Victim 1 in Ordonez-Zometa’s basement.
According to trial testimony, after the murder, Ordonez-Zometa ordered Ortega-Ayala, Hernandez-Garcia, and other LGCS clique members and co-conspirators, to conceal and destroy evidence of the murder. Ortega-Ayala and other MS-13 members transported the body of the victim to a secluded location in Stafford County, Virginia, and set the victim’s body on fire, then destroyed and concealed evidence of the murder from the vehicle used to transport the victim. Meanwhile, Ordonez-Zometa, Hernandez-Garcia, and another MS-13 member stayed at the crime scene and attempted to remove, destroy, and conceal evidence of the murder, including the blood of Victim 1.
Ortega-Ayala and Hernandez-Garcia also face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Their sentencing dates have not been set.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
Man arrested in Fairfax larceny
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 3910 University Drive on Feb. 28 at 11 p.m. for the report of a larceny.
The reporting party stated that an unknown male took food and alcohol and left the store without rendering payment. Officers located the male subject nearby. Further investigation revealed that the subject was actively trespassed from the property.
Joseph Stinson, 38, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with concealment and trespass. Stinson was held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Woman arrested for trespassing
Officers responded to Crazy Crab at 10160 Fairfax Blvd. at 9:49 p.m. March 2 for the report of a female subject trespassing.
Officers located the female on the property. Further investigation revealed that she was trespassed from the location earlier in the evening and that she was intoxicated.
Michelle Feldbauer, 53, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where she was charged with trespass and drunk in public. Feldbauer was held without bond.
