Apartment fire caused by improperly discarded smoking material
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched for a reported apartment fire in the 2900 block of Dover Lane in West Falls Church May 29 at approximately 2:51 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a three-story, garden apartment style building with fire visible from the third-floor balcony. Due to the location of fire, and the extremely hot temperature during that time of day, a second alarm was requested. This brought additional resources to include units from the City of Fairfax Fire Department. Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Three occupants who were home at the time of the fire, all self-evacuated after being alerted by a neighbor. Smoke alarms did not alert due to location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started on the third-floor balcony. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material.
Several occupants were displaced because of the fire and they are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $158,500. The damages reflect the estimated total amount of damage to 11 units and the building.
McLean man sentenced for role in call center fraud scam
A McLean man was sentenced June 3 to three years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud more than 1,300 victims out of $1.6 million in connection with a call center scam.
According to court documents, Bruhaspaty Prasad, 33, conspired with several other individuals primarily based in India at a call center to carry out a tech support scheme that primarily affected elderly victims.
The defendant’s co-conspirators contacted the victims through unsolicited telephone calls and pop-up notifications on their computers claiming, in part, that the victims needed assistance to remove malware from their computers. In other instances, the call center employees pretended to be associated with companies like Amazon and Microsoft and falsely led the victims to believe that there were issues with their online accounts. Victims were duped into signing contracts for technical support services that were never rendered. Once the victims agreed to pay for services, they were frequently contacted again for additional services and charged additional fees.
Prasad, as the primary U.S.-based conspirator, was responsible for creating several businesses that purported to offer technical support to clients. During the life of the conspiracy, Prasad opened three businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia, all of which received the fraudulently obtained proceeds of the scheme. Prasad was the sole signatory on the bank accounts for the entities he created. He was also responsible for transferring a significant portion of the fraud proceeds to his co-conspirators in India. Prasad continued operating these businesses and obtaining victims’ funds even after personally receiving several complaints and negative online reviews. Rather than closing the business entirely, Prasad continued to open businesses to allow the fraud scheme to proceed.
From April 2016 through September 2021, more than 1,300 individuals were defrauded. The victims suffered losses totaling more than $1.6 million.
Doorbell camera captures lightning strike on Groveton house
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the City of Alexandria Fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 6800 block of Duke Drive in Groveton area at approximate 7:03 p.m. June 2.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with smoke visible from the front of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained between the first and second floor.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor discovered the fire when smoke was observed coming from the residence. Working smoke alarms were present in the home and activated according to witnesses and fire department crews.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was started in an exterior wall of a second-floor bedroom. The cause of the fire was attributed to a lightning strike, which was caught on video from a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera.
No residents were displaced. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $25,000.
Man arrested in Fairfax park
Officers on patrol at Kutner Park, 3901 Jermantown Rd., located an adult male and a juvenile in the park at 11:41 p.m. May 31.
Further investigation revealed that the juvenile was reported as a runaway from a local juvenile shelter. Leandro Portillo Garcia, 32, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Adult Detention Center where he was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Portillo Garcia was held without bond.
Fairfax man arrested in hit-and-run
City of Fairfax Police officers responded for a hit and run at Main Street and Lee Highway at 10:05 p.m. June 1.
The reporting person stated that a red pickup truck struck their vehicle, causing significant damage, then left the scene. The victim declined medical treatment.
Officers located the driver who was outside of their vehicle, intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that driver knew they were involved in the crash and left the scene knowingly without providing insurance information. The driver did not have a valid operator's license.
Melchor Lopez-Perez, 36, of Fairfax, was taken into custody for drunk in public and transported to the Adult Detention Center where officers served the summons as well as obtained one felony warrant for hit and run and an additional summons for no valid operator’s License. Lopez-Perez was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Man arrested at Jermantown 7-Eleven
City of Fairfax Police responded to 7-Eleven at 3965 Jermantown Rd., for a report of disorderly conduct at 10:12 p.m. June 3.
The reporting person stated that a male subject was acting disorderly and asking for money. Investigation revealed that the subject had an active warrant out of Alexandria.
Travon Neal, 31, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Adult Detention Center where the warrant was served. Neal was held on a $1,000 secured bond.
FCPD investigates homicide after man found dead in Reston
Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased on a path in a wooded area in Reston.
Officers were called around 4 a.m. on May 31 to the 12000 block of Greywing Square after a community member found a man lying on a walking path behind an apartment building. When officers arrived, they discovered Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, 27, of Reston, suffering from trauma to the upper body. Sanchez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy June 1. Preliminarily, detectives believe Sanchez was killed sometime overnight. Detectives continue to conduct interviews, comb through video surveillance and process evidence recovered from the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477.
This is the eighth homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year to date, there were 10 homicides at this point in 2021.
Man arrested at Fairfax restaurant
City of Fairfax Police responded for a larceny at Anita’s, 10880 Fairfax Blvd., at 4:04 p.m. June 5.
The reporting person stated that a man inside of the restaurant would not pay the bill. Officers made contact with the man, who was found to be intoxicated. The man provided three false identities and did not have a method to pay his bill.
Christopher Moore, 43, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Adult Detention Center where he was charged with defrauding an innkeeper, providing false ID to law enforcement and drunk in public. Moore was held on an unsecured $1,000 bond and until he was deemed sober.
Pedestrian struck last month in Alexandria passes away
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the fatal hit and run crash from May 22. Officers responded at 10:23 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a small SUV. The pedestrian, Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was taken to the nearby hospital with injuries considered life threatening. She passed away last weekend.
Detectives determined the driver of a 2007 Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Little River Turnpike. Betancourt was crossing Little River Turnpike from south to north inside the crosswalk near Oasis Drive. The driver struck her in the roadway and did not stop to assist or render aid.
As detectives were investigating the crash, Abraham Lincoln Samuel, 21, of Springfield, notified the Fairfax County Department of Public Safety Communications of his involvement in the crash. He was charged with felony hit and run the night of the crash. Details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for additional charges. Preliminarily, alcohol does not appear to be factor in the crash.
This is the eighth pedestrian related fatality in the county to date in 2022. Year to date, in 2021 there were seven pedestrian-related fatalities.
Falls Church man arrested
A 26-year-old man and the victim got into an argument in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard May 29 at 6:14 p.m.
The man assaulted the victim and left the area. The victim was treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening. Through the officer’s investigation, they identified the suspect and obtained a warrant for malicious wounding. Pablo Martinez-Delgado, 26, of Falls Church was arrested two days later.
Alexandria man arrested
A man took merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue at 2050 International Drive without paying at 2:50 p.m. June 2.
When confronted by a store employee, the man assaulted the victim and ran from the area. Officers found Edward Maduh, 27, of Alexandria, nearby and arrested him for grand larceny, assault and battery and trespassing. No injuries were reported.
Maryland man arrested in Kingstowne
A man took money from the register at Giant grocery, 5870 Kingstowne Center, while implying he had a weapon May 31 at 10:40 a.m.
He ran from the scene and officers quickly located Armand Burton, 23, of Fort Washington, Md. nearby and arrested him for robbery. No injuries were reported.
Front Royal man arrested in Burke
Two men parked their 2006 Toyota 4Runner next to the victim in the 5600 block of Burke Centre Pkwy. while he was sitting in his 2012 Volkswagen Passat May 27 at 11:10 p.m.
The two men entered the victim’s vehicle, brandished a handgun, assaulted him, and took property. The two men left the area. An officer quickly located the Toyota nearby. In an attempt to get away, the suspect vehicle crashed. Shamond Robinson, 32, of Front Royal, was arrested for armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and malicious wounding.
Falls Church man in COVID-19 fraud ring pleads guilty
A Falls Church man pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to commit wire fraud, bank fraud and to make false statements on loan applications in connection with COVID-relief loans.
According to court documents, Fouzi Darakhshan, 36, conspired with his brothers and their friends to submit falsified loan applications in order to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through banks and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the Small Business Administration. Altogether, the defendants wrongfully obtained more than $3 million in loan proceeds. They submitted at least 63 loan applications, of which 17 were approved.
The defendants used multiple shell entities they controlled to apply for PPPs and EIDLs and falsified IRS tax forms submitted to lenders. They engaged in a group WhatsApp chat devoted to executing the fraud scheme, openly discussing falsifying documents and inflating the numbers of employees, company revenues, and payroll figures in order to induce lenders to make the loans.
Foad Darakhshan, 46, of McLean; Haleh Farshi, 44, of Ashburn; Farough Darakhshan, 39, of Great Falls; Shoughi Darakhshan, 30, of McLean; and Marcus Gharib, 29, of Tysons all previously pleaded guilty for their involvement in the conspiracy.
The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced beginning in July and concluding in September. They face up to five years in prison, full restitution, and forfeiture.
