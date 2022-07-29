Former youth leader arrested for sex crimes
Fairfax County detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested a 61-year-old former youth leader July 20 for multiple sexual assaults against a juvenile.
Detectives were notified last month by a family member that the victim was sexually assaulted by a member of Saint Matthews United Methodist Church in Annandale. This member had periodically been a leader in youth activities but has not held that position since 2020.
Detectives determined, Thomas Weaver, of Fairfax, joined the church, at 8617 Little River Turnpike in 2001. On multiple occasions since 2020, Weaver coerced the victim to meet him in a secluded area in Annandale. Once there, Weaver sexually assaulted the victim. Yesterday, detectives executed a search warrant at Weaver’s residence. During the search warrant, detectives recovered numerous images of child pornography. Weaver was taken into custody and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, and five counts of indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian. He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.
Saint Matthews United Methodist Church has been fully cooperating with the police on this matter. The church also notified the Fairfax County Child Protective Services with concerns about Weaver.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims as Weaver possibly worked as a youth leader at various churches in the past. Detectives have not yet identified the previous locations of his employment but are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Weaver had inappropriate contact with them or their child to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Fairfax County man convicted of second degree murder
A jury convicted a Springfield man after a seven-day trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with a Nov. 28, 2020 shooting, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Carlington Fitz Auther Campbell was found guilty of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting death of Anthony Sullivan, who was unarmed.
Evidence showed that the two men had argued about an alleged debt the day prior to the shooting. When Sullivan knocked on Campbell’s door, Campbell jumped from the second-floor balcony, went around the apartment building and shot Sullivan in the back. Rounds also penetrated the metal door of a neighboring apartment.
Campbell’s bond was revoked and his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 38. He faces up to 40 years in prison on the murder conviction and three years on the firearm charge.
Man arrested for stealing from church
A 61-year-old man has been arrested for stealing from churches throughout the National Capital Region.
Fairfax County Police officers responded to the Saint Mary’s of Sorrows Catholic Church in Fairfax on June 28 for a man who stole a purse from a car in the parking lot. The man used stolen credit cards from the purse at several stores nearby. The same suspect returned to the church on July 4 and stole from two donation boxes. At least one stolen check was cashed from donation box.
Richard Thomas Phelan, of Maryland was identified as the suspect by Montgomery County Police after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and distributed flyers to other law enforcement agencies. MCPD was investigating Phelan for similar crimes.
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Columbia Pike at 10:50 p.m. on July 14 for an unresponsive man in a white truck. They found Phelan in the same vehicle used during the larcenies and determined the truck was stolen from Montgomery County. Phelan was treated by medics then taken into custody. Phelan was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglarious tools. Four days later, detectives obtained and served warrants for three counts of credit card fraud, three counts of identity theft, theft of a credit card and petit larceny. He was held without bond.
Detectives have identified Phelan as a suspect in several other larcenies at churches and businesses throughout Fairfax County. Detectives continue to review surveillance footage and anticipate additional charges are forthcoming.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this crime or Phelan is asked to call detectives at 703-277-2361.
Newington house fire caused by unattended cooking
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services responded to a townhouse in the 6700 block of Red Bird Woods Court in Newington at 8:56 a.m. July 15.
Crews arrived on the scene of a middle unit, three-story townhouse, with smoke showing from the top floor and roof. The fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters located a dog during the search operation and brought to EMS for care. Sadly, despite best efforts, the dog did not survive. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
No human occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who observed smoke emitting from the exterior kitchen vent. Smoke alarms did not alert.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started on the kitchen stove. The fire was caused by unattended cooking.
One occupant was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $93,750.
Driver charged in fatal July 6 crash
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit have charged the driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry from the July 6 fatal pedestrian crash which resulted in the death of Doris Anita McPhail, 56, of Alexandria.
The driver, Diego Juarez Gomez, 19, of Maryland was traveling south on Richmond Highway, struck McPhail in the roadway and did not stop at the scene.
Detectives obtained warrants for Juarez Gomez for felony hit and run and driving without a license. Juarez Gomez turned himself in at the Adult Detention Center on July 7 where the warrants were served. He was released on his own recognizance.
Manassas man arrested on several charges
A 31-year-old man was verbally trespassed from Revolutions Lounge at 14114 Lee Highway after he threatened to burn down the business at 10:46 p.m. July 16.
Later Carlos Cervantes, 31, of Manassas, returned, displayed a handgun and ran away.
Officers found him nearby and he was arrested for trespassing, carry concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, threats to bomb, assault on law enforcement, and drunk in public. No injuries were reported.
Delaware man arrested at Maserati dealership
The victim was notified by his bank that a man was using his identity to make a fraudulent purchase. When police arrived at Maserati of Tysons, 8448 Leesburg Pike, at 4:48 p.m. July 18 the 26-year-old man fled on foot and was apprehended nearby.
Matthew Mellette, 26 of Delaware, man was arrested for obtaining money by false pretense, three counts of theft of credit card, six counts of forgery, uttering, possessing fictitious driver’s license, and preventing a law enforcement officer from making an arrest.
Annandale man charged in burglary
A business owner alerted police at 11:16 p.m. July 21 after receiving notification from his alarm company that a man was inside his office building, Emmet Mortgage at 7619 Little River Turnpike. The complainant accessed surveillance footage and provided updates as officers responded.
Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez, 23, of Annandale, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of burglarious tools.
Fairfax man arrested for larceny
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to 7-Eleven at 3965 Jermantown Road for a larceny at 8:49 p.m. July 18.
The reporting person stated that a man left the store with an unpaid bottle of alcohol. Officers located the subject in the immediate area and it was determined that he was intoxicated.
Sergio Avalos Santiago, 33, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with drunk in public and petit larceny. Avalos Santiago was held without bond.
Fairfax man arrested for DUI
City of Fairfax Police officers responded at 8:01 p.m. July 21 for a vehicle stopped in oncoming traffic at Jermantown Road and Fairfax Boulevard.
An investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated.
Fredis Vasquez Martinez, 39, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued four traffic summonses. Vasquez Martinez was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond and until sober.
School health aide indicted
A former Fairfax County Health Department employee assigned to Greenbriar East Elementary School has been indicted on several charges for stealing student’s medication. Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Criminal Investigation Division began their investigation on May 27, after a Health Department supervisor noticed a discrepancy in the amount of medication several students maintained at the school.
Jennifer Carpenter, 45, of Chantilly, was assigned as a school health aide at the school. During the school day, she was responsible for maintaining and administering prescription medication to students during school hours. Detectives determined Carpenter was falsifying documentation on medication she gave students. Detectives believe she was dispensing sugar placebo pills and/or over the counter medicine in the place of the prescribed narcotics and that she was keeping the scheduled narcotics, which included Ritalin, Adderall, and Focalin, for personal use. During the investigation, detectives identified seven students whose medicine was being abused.
A detective provided testimony before a grand jury July 18 which led to the indictment of Carpenter. She was indicted on seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of unlawful possession of controlled substance to-wit: Methylphenidate (Ritalin), one count of unlawful possession of controlled substance to-wit: Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine (Adderall), one count of obtain drugs by fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, embezzlement, or subterfuge, and one count of unlawful dispense drug in place of another without permission of the person ordering/prescribing.
“As parents, we have an expectation that a person in a position of trust will care for our children. When that trust is broken, we can feel betrayed. Thanks to the swift notification of the health department and schools, our detectives were able to immediately begin their investigation when the discrepancy was noticed. We will continue to hold anyone who abuses their position of power accountable for their actions,” Capt. Frederick Chambers, commander, Criminal Investigations Division.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to please call 703-591-0966.
Annandale man arrested in Fairfax
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to The Lamb Center at 3160 Campbell Dr. at 8:43 a.m. July 22 for an assault.
The reporting person said that a man was asked to leave the property but refused. When the reporting person blocked access to a room inside of the facility, the known male subject grabbed the reporting person by the neck and squeezed tightly. The victim was seen by medical staff for their injuries. Officers located the man on scene and investigation revealed that he was intoxicated.
Jaime Granados, 28, of Annandale, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with strangulation and drunk in public. Granados was held without bond.
Fairfax man arrested after assault
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 9400 block of Fairfax Boulevard to serve court ordered paperwork at 12:06 p.m. July 22.
While attempting to take the subject into custody, he assaulted two police officers.
Christopher Phillips, 37, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. All other paperwork was served. Phillips was held without bond.
Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries from crash
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred around 6:17 p.m. on June 29 in Fairfax.
Brian Perry, 63, of Sterling was operating a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling eastbound on Braddock Road. Perry transitioned from the paved portion of the roadway to the milled section of asphalt, lost control, and crashed. Perry was taken to a hospital and on July 12 succumbed to his injuries. Detectives believe that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
This is the seventh non-pedestrian-related fatality in the county to date this year. There were five non-pedestrian-related fatalities at this point in 2021.
