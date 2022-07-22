Springfield man arrested for second-degree murder
Jose Heber Hernandez Mejia, 49, was arrested this July 18 in South Carolina. Officers responded to a home in the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield July 17 at 12:13 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. Officers found Evelin Molina deceased in an upstairs bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.
Preliminarily, detectives determined Evelin resided at the home with her husband, Hernandez Mejia, and their children. A family member, who does not reside at the home, received a call from Hernandez Mejia, stating he had stabbed his wife. When the family member arrived at the home, Hernandez Mejia handed over his wallet and fled in a black Honda HRV bearing Virginia tags TXV-1986.
A knife believed to be used in the stabbing was located inside the bedroom. The children were not home at the time of the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact manner and cause of death.
Detectives conducted several interviews and obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez Mejia for second degree murder. Detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit immediately began searching for Hernandez Mejia. Detectives contacted officers from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) July 18 to aid in locating Hernandez Mejia. Deputies from Anderson County and SLED officers found Hernandez Mejia traveling on Interstate 85 in Anderson County. He was arrested and will be extradited back to Fairfax County.
This is the thirteenth homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year to date, there were twelve homicides at this point in 2021.
Man arrested in connection with Groveton shooting
Isaiah Johnson, 27, of Alexandria was arrested July 13 for a shooting that occurred on June 26 in Groveton.
Officers were called at 11:58 a.m. to the 3300 block of Lockheed Boulevard for a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers immediately rendered aid until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The man was transported to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Detectives determined two victims arrived at an apartment when they were confronted by Johnson and a second man who displayed handguns and shot at both victims. Only one of the victims was struck by the gunfire. During the investigation, detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and additional evidence. Johnson was identified by a community member and warrants were obtained for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Detectives continue to work on identifying the second gunman.
Tuesday, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit were tracking Johnson in his vehicle as he entered Fairfax County. Johnson was arrested by the Street Crimes Unit. During the arrest, a loaded 9mm “ghost” gun with an extended magazine was recovered. Johnson was taken to the Adult Detention Center where the warrants were served. In addition to the charges stemming from the June 26th shooting, Johnson was also charged following the traffic stop with possession of schedule I/II drug, possession of schedule I/II drug with firearm on person, possession of firearm by non-violent felon, felon in possession of ammunition, and a concealed carry permit violation. Johnson was held on no bond.
Sprinklers extinguish fire, save dog in apartment fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue departments were dispatched for a reported apartment fire in the 2300 block of Rolling Fork Circle, in the Frying Pan area of Fairfax County at 10:36 a.m. July 13.
Units arrived on the scene of a four-story, garden style apartment building to find smoke coming from one of the apartments. Crews found two fire sprinkler heads had activated in the apartment, which extinguished the fire prior to the arrival of the fire department. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. A dog was home alone and unharmed due to the fire sprinklers activating.
No human occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor heard the smoke alarm sounding, smelled smoke, and called 9-1-1.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the kitchen of the apartment. The fire was caused when combustible items placed near the burner of an electric stove ignited.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $37,500.
Man arrested after attempted robbery
City of Fairfax Police responded to 3201 Old Lee Highway, Home Depot, for an attempted robbery at 9:55 a.m. July 14.
It was determined that a male subject entered the business and while in the course of attempting to commit a larceny, displayed a knife to loss prevention officers. After a brief altercation, the subject fled from the store on foot. Officers located the subject nearby and while attempting to stop him, he fled. Officers gave chase and a short distance later took him into custody. Further investigation revealed that the subject had three outstanding warrants from Fairfax County. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
Eugene Ewing, 59, of no fixed address, was arrested for one count of attempted robbery and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Outstanding Fairfax County warrants for robbery, possession of burglarious tools, and failure to appear were served. Ewing was held without bond.
Fire in North Springfield caused by electrical event
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the City of Fairfax Fire, and the City of Alexandria Fire departments were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 7300 block of Chatham Street in North Springfield at 2:08 p.m. July 14.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, split level, single-family home with smoke and fire visible from the second floor. Crews worked rapidly to extinguish the fire. The fire was confined to a second-floor bedroom with some extension to the hallway, and exterior siding. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant heard two pops and felt the house shake after both pops. When she looked out of the bedroom window, she saw flames pushing out of adjacent bedroom window. The occupant called 9-1-1 and assisted her husband out of the house to the front steps. A neighbor, who is a captain with the Alexandria Fire Department and was off duty, assisted both occupants away from the home prior to fire department arrival. Smoke alarms sounded after the fire was discovered.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in a second-floor bedroom. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving a bedroom outlet.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $35,000.
Fairfax woman turns herself in
City of Fairfax Police officers made contact with a female subject turning herself in at police headquarters at 10 a.m. July 13.
Officers identified and confirmed that the female was actively wanted with full extradition out of Pennsylvania. Natalie Feng, 34, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where she was charged with fugitive from justice. Feng was held on a $1,000 secured bond.
Man arrested after road rage incident
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Lee Highway and Jermantown Road for a road rage incident at 2:27 p.m. July 13.
The reporting person stated that while they were stopped at a traffic light, a male subject pulled up next to their vehicle and pointed a firearm at them. Officers arrived on scene and investigation revealed that a firearm was brandished.
Soo Yun, 52, of Centreville, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with brandishing a firearm. Yun was held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Man taken into custody on outstanding warrant
City of Fairfax Police officers identified and confirmed that a male subject riding a CUE bus in the 10400 block of Eaton Place was wanted out of Washington D.C. by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Donald Craighead, 45, of No Fixed Address, was taken into custody at 6 p.m. July 14 and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service for extradition.
Burke man arrested for assault on police
City of Fairfax Police officers responded for a disorderly male at Inova Emergency at 4315 Chain Bridge Rd., at 4:15 a.m. July 15.
Upon arrival, officers located an intoxicated male subject fighting with security staff and placed him under arrest for drunk in public. Once seated in the cruiser, the subject began to kick the cruiser door and window. When officers intervened, the subject kicked a police officer three times in the arm.
Kevin Senn, 35, of Burke, was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with drunk in public and assault & battery on a police officer. Senn was held on a $1,000 secured bond and until he was sober.
Man arrested at 7-Eleven
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to 917 Fairfax Blvd. for a larceny at 10:47 a.m. July 16.
The reporting person stated that a male subject left the store with a cup of coffee and a can of alcohol, both of which were not paid for. Officers located the subject intoxicated nearby. While detaining the subject, the subject became irate and swung their arms in the air, striking a police officer.
Jason Hann, 36, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and medically evaluated for minor injuries sustained in a separate incident. Hann was evaluated then transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with assault & battery on a police officer, petit larceny and drunk in public. Hann was held without bond.
Woodbridge man arrested in Fairfax
Officers responded to Fairfax Blvd. and Old Lee Hwy. for a motor vehicle crash at 4:08 a.m. July 17.
The investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated. Franklin Morales Mendez, 24, of Woodbridge, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense), refusal of breath test and issued a traffic summons. Morales Mendez was held on a $4,000 secured bond and until sober.
Centreville man charged after parking dispute
Two men confronted each other over a parking dispute in the 6000 block of Giant Oak Court July 10 at 9:45 p.m.
A 25-year-old man cut the victim with a machete. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening. Maksym Sears, 25, of Centreville was charged with malicious wounding and brandishing.
Woodbridge man arrested in Springfield
Security saw a 22-year-old man emptying the contents of a cash register into a bag in a parking garage at 6500 Springfield Mall at 5:40 a.m. July 12.
Officers located the man and took him into custody. Dahsaan Fields, 22, of Woodbridge was charged with burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.