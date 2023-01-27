Stolen vehicle suspect arrested
Fairfax County Police detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman for stealing a car on Jan. 15 with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat.
Officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale Jan. 18 on a separate investigation. They were approached by a victim, who had their SUV stolen around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. During the initial report, officers learned the victim left their 2012 Honda Pilot running, while they went inside a restaurant. The victim returned, and the SUV was missing.
Just before midnight, the victim was able to track a phone left in the vehicle and notified FCPD officers the SUV was in the 80 block of S. Bragg Street in Alexandria. FCPD and the City of Alexandria Police Department found the vehicle and saw a woman exit the SUV. The woman, Tanisha Hall, was immediately taken into custody. During the course of the investigation, officers found the stolen 2012 Honda Accord involved in the Jan. 15 abduction nearby. Officers also discovered evidence linking Hall to the abduction.
Hall was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with abduction, two counts of grand larceny, credit card theft, false identification to law enforcement and obstruction of justice. Hall was held without bond.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
Falls Church man convicted
A federal jury convicted a Falls Church man Jan. 18 on charges of unlawful possession of unregistered silencers.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Hatchet Speed, 41, began panic buying firearms in early 2021. From February to May 2021, Speed purchased at least 12 firearms and spent more than $40,000 at stores that sold firearms, firearm accessories, and ammunition.
In March 2021, during the midst of his firearm purchases, Speed purchased three silencers from a company in Georgia. While the silencers were marketed as “solvent traps” ostensibly to be used in cleaning the barrel of a firearm, they were actually designed to serve as silencers. The silencers were not registered to Speed in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law. By circumventing the registration requirements for silencers, Speed was able to take possession of the silencers within a week of purchasing them.
In early 2022, Speed met with an undercover employee of the FBI. During these meetings, Speed discussed his anti-Semitic, anti-government ideologies with the FBI undercover employee. Speed also discussed taking violent action in furtherance of his ideologies. Speed praised the approach of jihadists and suggested that their approach would be an effective way to “wipe out” the opposition, referring to Jewish people. Speed discussed his efforts to identify targets who were “reachable” by someone like him, stating that he thought about using a “mock trial” to decide which people to add to “the list.” During this discussion, Speed confirmed to the FBI undercover employee that he believed his “solvent traps,” meaning his unregistered silencers, would come in handy for this purpose.
Speed faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced on April 13. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
City of Fairfax Police seek shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police are looking for a man and a woman who entered ACE Hardware, located in the 10300 block of Main Street at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 18 and stole more than $1,000 worth of cleaning and camping supplies.
The first suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5’9” and a slender build. He was unshaven with brown hair and a tattoo with black ink on his left upper arm.
The female is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5’3” with short, black hair. She has a tattoo in black ink on her right arm.
Anyone with information on these suspects should contact Officer P. Lynch at 571-271-7292.
Man sentenced in ghost gun killing
A 20-year-old man was sentenced last week for killing two teenagers with a ghost gun.
Zackary Burkard was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He also received three years of post-release supervision.
According to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Burkard shot two teenagers during an altercation on April 25, 2021. He had arrived at a residence in Springfield following a social media dispute, which escalated into a fist fight between two of the six teenagers who were present. Eventually, Burkhard shot the two victims with a ghost gun he made after purchasing parts for them weapon online and constructing it himself.
Burkhard was convicted by a jury in August on two counts of voluntary manslaughter. They recommended that he serve 10 years for each count, the maximum possible sentence for manslaughter.
Ghost guns are weapons that can be assembled privately and are not traceable.
Police apprehend carjacking suspect
Fairfax County Police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in Washington, D.C. He then drove into Fairfax and carjacked the owner of a Chevy Tahoe at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 23 after rear-ending the Tahoe near South Kings Hwy. and Woodstone Place. He displayed a firearm and stole the Chevy.
Officers were able to track down the vehicle and arrest the suspect after a pursuit across the Beltway.
Teo De’Markus Hatton, 28, of Maryland, was charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in a felon, disregard police command to stop and two counts of hit and run and receiving stolen goods.
Hatton was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond. His next court date is scheduled for March 21.
Gaming thieves busted after latest attempt
Two Maryland men were taken into custody on Jan. 24, roughly two hours after the latest in a series of gaming machines thefts from area convenience stores.
At 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 24, Fairfax County police officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 8434 Frye Road in the Mount Vernon section of Alexandria. A store employee called saying two men just stole a gaming machine, loading the machine into a silver truck before leaving west on Frye Road.
Officers saturated the area and found a truck matching the description near the 7-Eleven at 8226 Russell Road also in Mount Vernon. The officers stopped the truck, which had a partial tag from a previous bulletin. Officers found parts of a gaming machine in plain view in the truck’s bed. The driver, Leonard Jones, 59, of Maryland, and the passenger, Terrell Hardy, 35, of Maryland were wearing clothes that matched the description of the men seen on surveillance footage stealing the gaming machine from the 7-Eleven on Frye Road.
Both men were taken into custody without incident. Additional evidence was also found inside the vehicle. Detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation.
Jones was charged with grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, two counts of destruction of property, and petit larceny. Hardy was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property, and simple assault. Additional charges are possible, as detectives continue to review evidence in the six previous gaming machine thefts throughout the county.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 21, six thefts occurred. In each incident, thieves entered the store and forcibly remove the devices or open the machines to steal money.
Recent incidents include thefts from McLean and Springfield 7-Eleven stores on Dec. 29 at 4:30 and 8 a.m. respectively. There was a theft from the 7-Eleven on Lincolnia Rd. in Alexandria on Jan. 12 at 5:15 a.m. Attempted thefts at 7-Eleven locations on Beulah St. and Frye Rd. in Alexandria on Jan. 16. Another theft occurred at 7-Eleven on Beauregard St. on Jan. 21 at 10:59 a.m.
Detectives and Crime Prevention Officers continue to work closely with business owners to provide tips to help keep them and their property safe. Business owners should secure gaming machines and ATMs to the floor. Owners should ensure security cameras are in good working order. Windows on the front of businesses should be clear of any obstruction. If a crime is in progress, contact the police immediately.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
Former union president arrested for embezzlement
The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been charged with multiple felonies for embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization.
Detectives were notified of the potential theft on Sept. 23, after an internal audit was conducted. Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge was the president of the AEA for six years. Gant failed to provide financial reports and failed to file tax returns, which brought concerns to from the board members. She was terminated on Mar. 30, 2022.
Calibre CPA Group was hired to conduct an audit of the funds. After six months of reviewing the activity, it was determined Gant embezzled $410,782.10 throughout her tenure as president. Detectives were notified and began their investigation, while working closely with the accounting firm and AEA to review the documentation. Detectives determined Gant provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases.
Detectives obtained four counts of embezzlement Jan. 23. She was arrested in Prince William County taken to their Adult Detention Center and released on an unsecured bond.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
Woodbridge man arrested
Humberto Henriquez Cortez, 30, of Woodbridge, was arrested Jan. 19 by the Herndon Police on multiple charges stemming from an altercation that occurred on March 13, 2022.
Cortez faces felony charges for aggravated assault, abduction, weapon law violation and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from another jurisdiction.
He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond. His next court date is March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.