McLean acupuncturist charged with aggravated sexual assault
A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two felony offenses committed while performing acupuncture.
On July 14 and 18, the female victim received acupuncture treatment at the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM), 1980 Gallows Road in Vienna. During the treatment, Dr. Chang Hee Kim, a licensed acupuncturist, unlawfully touched her genital area. The victim later reported the incidents.
Detectives consulted with subject matter experts, conducted interviews and determined Kim’s examination was beyond the scope of a medical examination. On Jan. 6, detectives obtained warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Yesterday, Kim turned himself in at the Adult Detection Center. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.
Detectives learned Kim has been a licensed acupuncturist in Virginia since 2005 and served as director of Clinical Operations at VUIM since 2015. Throughout the investigation, VUIM cooperated with detectives. Kim was also employed as an acupuncturist at other medical facilities in the region. He worked at an acupuncture clinic in California prior to arriving in Virginia.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or believe the doctor had inappropriate contact with them to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Abducted child reunited with family after car stolen
A 5-year-old girl is safety back with her parents after the car she was in was stolen from a restaurant in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia Jan. 15.
At 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike for an Accord that was stolen with a 5-year-old girl in the backseat.
Preliminarily, the child’s stepfather left the car running, while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food. When he came back outside, the car and the child were gone.
The FCPD helicopter and officers from around the county saturated the area while detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau began the Amber Alert process. A lookout for the car and the child were quickly provided to surrounding jurisdictions.
Around 7:18 p.m., the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department was called to the area of 13th Street and E Street, NW after two community members found the child alone. Fire and rescue personnel were requested to ensure the child was unharmed. Fairfax County Police worked with the Metropolitan Police Department to reunite the child with her parents.
Detectives continue to search for the stolen 2012 gray Honda Accord with Maryland plates 94667CJ. The car has a black hood with damage to the front and back end. The suspect is described as a black male with dark curly hair. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
Alexandria man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 10600 block of Main Street to serve a warrant at 2L10 p.m. Jan. 9.
Officers arrived on scene and identified a male subject who was actively wanted for a probation violation. Sergei Sciacca, 25, of Alexandria, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond.
Floor heater causes house fire in Gunston
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Prince William County Fire and Rescue, and the Fort Belvoir Department of Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 10900 block of Harley Road in the Gunston area of Fairfax County at 5:16 p.m. Jan. 15.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with a deck and the exterior side of the house fully involved in fire. There were initial reports of two occupants possibly trapped. Contact was made with the occupants who were confirmed to be out of town. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished. There were no reported civilian injuries. One civilian bystander was evaluated for an unrelated illness/injury. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries. Two were transported to hospital for a check-up and one was treated on-scene.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. Several neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion. Two neighbors reported seeing flames underneath the sunroom deck. 9-1-1 was called. There were several smoke alarms inside the home. Firefighters were unable to determine if they were working.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started underneath the sunroom. The cause of the fire was a floor heater that ignited ordinary combustibles.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $123,467.
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in county
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been confirmed for the first time in a white-tailed deer harvested in Fairfax County, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
An adult male deer that was harvested on private land in Vienna this deer hunting season has tested positive for CWD. The sample was obtained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) from a taxidermist participating in statewide CWD surveillance and confirmed positive for CWD through laboratory testing. This deer was harvested and tested independently from the Fairfax County Deer Management Program.
FCPD wildlife management staff, in collaboration with park ecologists and the DWR, have been proactively conducting surveillance for CWD in Fairfax County since 2019 given the likelihood that the disease would spread to this area and the implications it poses for deer conservation and management. Over the past four years, county staff have sampled and tested more than 750 deer harvested through the Fairfax County Deer Management Program. The majority of samples were taken from hunter-harvested deer through the county’s archery program.
County staff are working in close partnership with the DWR to determine any new rules or regulatory changes that will occur, testing options for hunters in the county program and on private property, and how this detection might affect local processors, taxidermists, and Hunters for the Hungry donations.
Please visit Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources webpage and watch the video at https://bit.ly/3krVLQy for more information.
Man charged twice in two days
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to 7-Eleven, 9910 University Dr. for the report of a larceny at 6:42 p.m. Jan. 9.
The reporting party stated that a male subject left the store with unpaid merchandise. Officers located the male subject in possession of the items nearby. Victor Vyyckos, 26, of no fixed address, was charged with Petit Larceny and released on a summons. Vyyckos has an upcoming city court date.
Officers responded to the same location again Jan. 10 at 3:42 a.m. for a reported larceny when Vyyckos allegedly returned to the store. The reporting party said that he left with an unpaid cup of coffee and a lighter.
Officers located the male subject nearby with the items in possession. Vyyckos was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with trespass and petit larceny. He was held without bond.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 3500 block of Cornell Road for the report of a disturbance nearby at 4:44 p.m. Jan. 15.
Officers located and made contact with a male subject matching the description in the area. Further investigation revealed that the male was actively wanted for failure to appear out of Fairfax County.
Sandy McDuffie, 58, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the warrant was served. He was held on a $1,500 secured bond.
TSA continues to detect firearms at Virginia airport checkpoints
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 118 handguns at Virginia airport security checkpoints in 2022, a new record and a 20 percent increase from the 98 guns caught in 2021. All of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.
At Reagan Washington National Airport TSA stopped 29 guns from being carried onboard. That’s down from 30 guns in 2021. At Dulles, the number of guns detected rose to 27, up from 23 in 2021.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2022. It was a significant increase from the 5,972 detected in 2021 and a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019 (pre pandemic). Of the guns caught in 2022, approximately 88 percent were loaded. Firearms were caught at 262 airport checkpoints nationwide.
Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $15,000. The complete list of penalties is posted online. In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked. For more information check tsa.gov
On Jan. 14, Fairfax County Police responded to numerous calls for service involving stolen or damaged vehicles in Lorton. The thieves appeared to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles. These incidents include:
- Vehicle Trespass: Cherwek Drive & Capron Court, Midnight, a 2013 Hyundai Azera was left running unattended at the intersection. Two men were seen running from the vehicle when the victim returned to the car.
- Stolen/Recovered Vehicle: 7800 block of Lewis Chapel Road, 1:40 a.m., a 2006 Volkswagen sedan was left running unattended. The victim returned to find the car missing. The car was located near the intersection of Lorton Road and Lewis Chapel Road. The car was processed for evidence and released to the owner.
- Stolen/Recovered Vehicle: 8900 block of Lorton Station Blvd., 2:40 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area when they discovered a 2013 Hyundai 4-door sedan running in a parking lot. The rear passenger window was shattered, and there was damage to the steering column. Officers processed the car for evidence and released it to the owner. The car was stolen from the 9200 block of Franklin Woods Place.
- Stolen/Recovered Vehicle: 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane, 12:40 a.m., a Kia Soul was discovered abandoned near Cherwek Drive & Capron Court. The car had a shattered rear passenger window and damage to the steering column. Officers processed the car for evidence and notified the owner.
- Destruction of Property: 9500 block Saluda Court, between 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 14., A Hyundai sedan’s rear passenger window and steering column were destroyed. Officers processed the car for evidence.
The increase in calls for service regarding stolen and damaged vehicles is consistent with a pattern seen throughout the county. Fairfax County Police officers have taken 24 reports for stolen Hyundai vehicles and 13 reports for stolen Kia vehicles from Nov. 22 to Jan. 17. These incidents include the above listed reports.
