Carjacking in Vienna
A citizen walked into the Town of Vienna Police station at around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and reported that they’d been carjacked.
The victim said they were in the area of Park St. and Moore Ave. SE in Vienna at about 10 p.m. when their vehicle, a Mercedes G-Wagon, was struck from behind. As the driver of the Mercedes exited their vehicle, the occupants of the striking vehicle got out, presented a firearm and demanded the citizen give over control of their vehicle. One suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and the second suspect got into what was described as a black Dodge Challenger. Both vehicles fled the area.
The Mercedes was later located in Baltimore. No suspects were apprehended.
The town of Vienna Police is working with the D.C. Metro and Baltimore Police departments to identify the suspects. Any eyewitnesses or anyone with video is asked to call MPO Juan Vazquez at 703-255-6366.
FCPD continues investigation in fatal stabbing
At 9:58 p.m. Jan. 29, officers responded to a stabbing in an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in Mount Vernon. The juvenile teenager called police to report he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to stop him from assaulting her.
When officers arrived, they found Marcus Roberson, 32, of Washington D.C. suffering stab wounds to the upper body. Roberson was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Preliminarily, Fairfax County Police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section determined Roberson was visiting the address when a verbal argument escalated into an assault. The juvenile teenager reported he stabbed Roberson to stop the assault. There were three other children inside the apartment that were unharmed. The woman was treated at the scene for injuries not considered life threatening.
Last night, after interviewing the juvenile teenager, he was released to his mother and has not been charged. Detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence recovered from the scene to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing. Detectives are investigating the possibility this is a justifiable homicide. Detectives will consult with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges will be filed at a later date.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in the coming days to determine the cause and manner of death.
FCPD is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Maryland man arrested in Fairfax carjacking
City of Fairfax Police responded to the parking lot of 7-Eleven at 3910 University Drive, at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 29, for an in progress carjacking.
An investigation revealed that a male entered an idling vehicle that was occupied, punched a passenger in the chest and attempted to take their cell phone before forcing them out of the vehicle and driving away. The passenger was not injured. Officers initiated a short pursuit however, discontinued it after losing sight of the vehicle.
With the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department Preston Woods, 31, of 13037 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, Md., was located and taken into custody. Woods was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with carjacking, felony eluding, attempted robbery, assault and battery, and false ID to law enforcement. He is being held without bond. Woods next court date is March 20.
Area VSP troopers complete training
The Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers Jan. 27.
Three of the 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy in North Chesterfield County.
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 137th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy June 30, 2022.
Keith William Damian of Fairfax will be assigned to Springfield. Carson Alexander Jeffris of Fairfax will be assigned to Orange. Bryce Zachary Johnson of Fairfax will be assigned to Albemarle.
Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
Investigators determine cause in fatal fire
Investigators from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue have determined that a Dec. 26 fire in the 3500 block of Goodview Ct. was accidental.
The fire originated in a natural Christmas tree and involved incandescent ornament lighting.
Crista Mensh, 86, died in the blaze.
Monetary damages to the home were estimated at $615,275.
Man charged with trespassing
Officers responded to Smoothie King at 10342 Main St. at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 28 for the report of a male subject acting disorderly nearby.
Officers arrived on scene and identified the male. An investigation revealed that the male subject was previously trespassed from the location in November of 2021.
Robert Brickhill, 50, of Oakton, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass and held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Officers seek owner of shot dog
Animal Protection Police continue to investigate a dog found chained to a fence and shot.
At 3:35 a.m. Jan. 27 officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office. The dog remains with the veterinarian receiving further care. The dog is believed to be an adult male, Staffordshire terrier.
Officers determined, a community member called for police earlier in the evening after hearing a dog barking and a single gunshot. Officers searched the area but did not find anything suspicious.
Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area to please review any surveillance footage they may have and to contact Animal Protection police officers at fcpdanimalprotection@fairfaxcounty.gov.
Manassas man arrested
Fairfax City Police officers responded to Home Depot at 3201 Blenheim Blvd. at 3:59 p.m. Jan. 28 for the report of a larceny in progress.
The reporting party stated that a male subject was stopped by Loss Prevention after leaving the store with more than $1,700 in merchandise. The male then fled to a white van in the parking lot and drove away. Officers located the male driving the white van nearby.
Michael Craig, 32, of Manassas, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with grand larceny and held on a $2,000 secured bond.
Dumfries drug dealer sentenced
A Dumfries man was sentenced Jan. 30 to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court documents, on September 21, 2021, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party at an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County. Six individuals took the substance, believing it to be cocaine. All six suffered overdoses and were transported to area hospitals. Five of the overdose victims were able to be saved by the administration of Narcan. However, the sixth individual died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.
At trial, the evidence showed that Vaughn had intentionally added fentanyl to the cocaine. Additionally, Vaughn possessed approximately 60 additional grams of fentanyl powder at his residence when he was arrested on October 20, 2021.
Dulles CPB seizes Nigeria-bound marijuana
Three months after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana in a Nigeria-bound passenger’s baggage, officers at Washington Dulles International Airport intercepted another Nigeria-bound traveler who attempted to smuggle weed.
For the second time in three months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport seized a marijuana load on January 14, 2023, that was destined to Lagos, Nigeria, about 5,500 miles away.
CBP officers encountered the traveler on January 14, as he attempted to board a flight to Lagos. Officers inspected his baggage and discovered a green substance in two vacuum-packed bags.
Officers escorted the traveler to CBP’s inspection station and tested the substance. Those tests were positive for the properties of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The marijuana weighed a combined two pounds, four ounces. It had a street value of about $1,800 in the United States and about $6,500 in Nigeria.
Marijuana is illegal in Nigeria for both recreational and medical uses.
CBP turned the traveler and marijuana over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police who charged him with narcotics possession charges.
In October 2022, CBP officers seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana in a Nigeria-bound passenger’s baggage at Dulles Airport. These seizures are unusual as Nigeria is about 5,500 miles away from Dulles Airport.
“It is remarkable that this is a second traveler destined to Nigeria who decided that smuggling marijuana was an acceptable risk considering the travel expense and limited profit potential versus the high probability of being caught by a Customs and Border Protection officer and potential incarceration,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Every day, CBP officers diligently inspect international travelers and cargo at Dulles Airport in our continuing hunt for dangerous and illegal products that could potentially harm our citizens and our communities.”
VSP launches gaming tip line
As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police is launching a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations.
Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online at www.vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form.
State police is authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous tips are welcome.
“Virginians need to be aware that if you choose to participate in gaming activities, the programs are regulated and must be operated within the confines of Virginia law”, noted Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of Virginia State Police. “These reporting options are designed to help protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of, and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs.”
For those needing to report general charitable gaming complaints, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) can be reached at 804-371-0498.
