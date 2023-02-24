USAID Administrator Samantha Power welcomes home rescue team members of VATF-1 who were deployed to Turkiye as part of the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Teamin the aftermath of two large earthquakes there. Members returned to Fairfax County Feb. 20 after nearly two weeks deployed.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews put out brush fires at Old Keene Mill Road near Harwood Place in West Springfield Tuesday afternoon. The road was shut down west bound between Tiverton Drive and Bardu Avenue for approximately one hour.
Combustibles on range ignite fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was dispatched for a townhouse fire in the 7800 block of Trammell Court in Annandale at 2:24 p.m. Feb. 10.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, end-unit townhouse with smoke visible from the windows and roof. Crews located a fire in the kitchen area. The fire was rapidly extinguished. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
No occupants were present as the townhouse was being renovated. A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the windows and attic. No working smoke alarms were present due to the current stage of renovations.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the kitchen. The fire was caused when combustibles that had been placed on the burner of the electric range, ignited after the burner was accidentally turned on.
No occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not required. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $93,750.
Man dies after being struck by Metro train
A man is dead after being dragged by a Metro train.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15 Metro initially received a report of a person struck by a train at the Dunn Loring Station. Service was suspended between Vienna and West Falls Church after the incident for approximately 90 minutes.
A spokesperson said that the man stepped off the train with his dog’s leash tied to him and his dog was still inside the train. After reviewing surveillance video they confirmed that the man had been pulled by the train. He wasn’t able to free himself before the train moved and dragged him onto the track.
Harold Riley, 50, was transported to the hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, according to the Metro Transit Police.
The dog had no identification tags and was initially in police care.
The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission is investigating the accident.
Springfield woman sentenced
A Springfield woman was sentenced Feb. 16 to 15 months in prison for witness tampering that occurred at the onset of a multi-week federal trial against four individuals relating to a murder, violent gang enterprise, and a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in Virginia, California, and several other states.
According to court documents, Keira Ta, 27, was a member of the Lady Tigers, which was a subset of a violent Northern Virginia Street gang called the Reccless Tigers. Gang members, over a number of years, engaged in a persistent pattern of intimidation and retaliation against anyone who were believed to have cooperated with law enforcement. Gang members labeled those who cooperated with law enforcement as “snitches,” and used social media to convey threats to witnesses and inform other gang-members of their identities. In retaliation, gang members committed assaults, attacked homes with Molotov cocktails, and even murdered an individual who testified against a member of the Reccless Tigers in a Commonwealth of Virginia case.
According to court records, criminal racketeering and other charges against numerous members of the Reckless Tigers gang led to a trial that commenced on April 11, 2022. The allegations in the trial included, among other things, that certain defendants were involved in the murder of a former Commonwealth witness as described above. On the evening of April 11, 2022, after speaking through a jail call to a leader of the gang who was a defendant in the trial, Ta posted to social media revealing the names of the government’s upcoming witnesses, labeling them each a “snitch” and instructing associates to “come watch the snitches snitching.” Thereafter, the trial was delayed and certain witnesses in the trial later refused to identify the leader of the gang in open court because of the defendant’s threat. On May 6, 2022, a jury convicted four defendants affiliated with the Reccless Tigers of numerous charges relating to a murder, a violent gang enterprise, and a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Vehicle catches fire after multi-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle chain reaction crash in the northbound lanes of I-495 just south of Exit 49 for I-66 at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 18. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to put out the vehicle fire.
There were at least two reported injuries - minor in nature. The crash remains under investigation.
FCPD looks for man who exposed himself
Fairfax County Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to three juveniles on Feb. 15.
They canvassed the 9600 block of Masterworks Drive in Vienna and passed out 600 flyers with information about the man.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 703-246-7800 or submit tips to @FFXCrimeSolvers on Twitter.
FCPS employee charged
Fairfax County Police detectives charged a Saratoga Elementary School instructional assistant with simple assault of a student.
On Jan. 11, a school employee observed Fouzia Masood Khan, 59, of Springfield drag a student by their arm down the hall. The employee immediately reported the assault to school administrators. Detectives were notified on Jan. 13 and assumed the investigation. They obtained and served a summons releasable warrant for simple assault Feb. 17. No mugshot is available due to summons releasable warrants.
Khan was immediately placed on administrative leave according to Fairfax County Public Schools Spokeswoman Julie Moult.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option “4”.
Alexandria investigates homicide
The medical examiner has ruled asudden death incident in Alexandria as a gun-related homicide.
On February 17, the Alexandria Police Department arrested Junior Espinal Calix, 19, a City of Alexandria resident in connection with this incident. Espinal Calix was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The victim was 21-year-old Nabel Chávez.
The investigation is ongoing, the Alexandria Police Department is asking that any witnesses with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Christine Escobar by phone at 703-746-6819
FCPD investigates suspicious flyers
Officers from McLean Police District Station responded Feb. 16 to numerous reports of suspicious flyers portraying bias material.
Officers found the flyers distributed in multiple residential neighborhoods throughout West McLean. Homeowners alerted officers to sealed plastic bags containing a propaganda flyer weighted with bird seed on their property. Police have recovered 40-50 flyers throughout the neighborhoods. Detectives are working to determine the origin of these flyers. At this time, the flyers appear to have been randomly distributed.
FCPD did not provide a photo of the flyer. “We do not post or share photos of the flyer because we do not want to take part in the sharing of the propaganda,” said Second Lt. Lance Hamilton, FCPD spokesman in response to an email.
Anyone with information about this crime or who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to please call the McLean Police station at 703-556-7750. To contact detectives, please call the Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau at 703-802-2750.
