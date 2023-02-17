Woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing
Fairfax County Police officers responded to a stabbed person in the 6000 block of Sweet Pea Court on Feb. 11 at 12:15 p.m. in Alexandria.
An adult female and adult male were having a domestic-related argument. The female stabbed the male in the upper body and ran away. Patrol officers took the suspect into custody. The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Breanna Mousseau, 31, of Arlington, was charged with malicious wounding and damaging property. She is being held without bond.
FCPD arrests man for December homicide
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Squad arrested Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria in the Dec. 5 fatal shooting.
At 8:02 p.m. Mount Vernon District officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue for a reported shooting. A community member found an injured man lying on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and discovered Jordan Summers, 26, of Lorton, suffering from trauma to the upper body. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel declared the man deceased at the scene.
Through surveillance footage and forensic evidence, detectives charged Johnson with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The warrants were obtained yesterday, and he was taken into custody this afternoon. He was transported to the Adult Detention Center and held without bond.
The firearm has not been recovered. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Alexandria man arrested
Officers responded to PJ Skidoos at 9908 Fairfax Blvd. for the report of an assault on Feb. 10 at 12:13 a.m.
The reporting party stated that a male subject shattered their driver's side window and struck them in the face in the parking lot prior to officer arrival. The victim was not injured. Officers located the male nearby and investigation revealed that he was intoxicated.
Devin Miller, 22, of Alexandria, was charged with destruction of property and drunk in public and released on summons after medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. Miller has an upcoming city court date.
Man arrested for CVS burglary
City of Fairfax Police responded to CVS at 11003 Main Street, CVS, on Jan. 20 at 4:46 a.m. for a report of a burglary.
An investigation revealed that the suspect concealed himself and remained hidden in the store’s restroom during closing. The subject then emerged, removed multiple phone accessories from their packages and subsequently activated the store’s alarm system before exiting.
The subject was identified and warrants were obtained for one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny. On Feb. 7, Erick Farmer, 44, of no fixed address was taken into custody and held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond.
VSP arrests man after pursuit
A Virginia State Police trooper's automated license plate reader (ALPR) alerted to a 2006 Cadillac sedan that Fairfax County Police was looking for at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 9. The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, but the Cadillac refused to pull over and sped away northbound on I-395. A pursuit was initiated.
As state police attempted to contain the vehicle to bring it to a stop, the Cadillac rammed one of the trooper's vehicles. The impact caused the trooper's vehicle to run off the side of the interstate and strike the jersey wall. The Cadillac, meanwhile, kept going.
The pursuit ended when the Cadillac stopped on the George Washington Parkway near Route 50. The driver fled on foot. The driver was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody. A passenger was also taken into custody and later released. A handgun was recovered from inside the Cadillac.
State police charged the driver of the Cadillac, Nelson Bowman, 31, of Washington, D.C., with one felony malicious wounding on law enforcement, one felony assault of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of illegal possession of a concealed firearm, one felony count of hit and run, one felony count of destruction of property and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice
The trooper who struck the jersey wall was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant
Officers responded at 5:42 a.m. Feb. 9 for the report of a subject trespassing at Wawa at 9700 Fairfax Blvd.
Officers located the subject who returned actively wanted out of Fairfax County.
Sandy McDuffie, 58, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the felony warrant was served. He was held on a $2,500 secured bond. He has an April 19 court date.
Reston fire started on balcony
Units were dispatched for a reported apartment fire in the 11600 block of Stoneview Square in Reston on Feb. 10 at 1:22 a.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a three-story, garden apartment style building with a visible haze on the third floor landing. Crews located a fire on the balcony of an apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished. There was no extension into the living space. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant heard a loud “popping” noise coming from the kitchen area. Upon investigation, he discovered fire outside on the balcony. Two occupants attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. A third occupant called 911.
All three occupants self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department. The smoke alarm did sound, but after the fire was discovered.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started on the balcony of the apartment. The cause of the fire was an improperly discarded smoking material that spread to ordinary combustibles nearby.
No occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not required. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $20,000.
Tysons shooter pleads guilty
D.C. Rapper Noah Settles, 23, plead guilty last week to four felonies after firing a gun in Tysons Corner Center mall last summer, according to a news release sent out by the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney.
Settles plead guilty to four felony charges including three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He initially faced seven charges, including a felony charge of attempted malicious wounding and two misdemeanor charges for brandishing and carrying a concealed weapon.
Settles’ sentencing hearing is schedules for June 23. He faces up to 33 years in prison with a statutory minimum of three years.
No jail time for teacher, aide
A teacher and teacher’s aide, former employees of Fairfax County Public Schools who were accused of abusing special needs children at Freedom Hill Elementary entered Alford pleas last June which reduced their felony charges to misdemeanors.
Cylmeera Gastav and her assistant Cecelia Benavides worked at the school in a classroom with children who had severe disabilities. They were accused of charges including slapping children, force feeding them to the point of choking, dragging a child from a wheelchair and pouring hot sauce in one child’s mouth.
Benavides entered the plea for six counts and Gastav for two.
Both women were given suspended sentences by the judge and barred them from working with children for the next two years. Gastav also had to surrender her teaching license.
Springfield man arrested after Tysons stabbing
Fairfax County Police officers responded to a stabbed person at the intersection of Jones Branch Drive and International Drive on Feb. 11 at 12:52 p.m. in McLean.
Three adult men got into a verbal argument on a bus which escalated to one of the men being stabbed in the hand. The suspect then stole the bus driver's cell phone and ran away. With the assistance of the Fairfax County helicopter, patrol officers took the suspect into custody. The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Lionel Aguilar Cantareo, 28, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery and prevent summoning law enforcement.
Fairfax man arrested for DUI
Officers responded to Fairchester Drive and Fairfax Boulevard at 10:12 p.m. Feb. 6 for the report of a motor vehicle crash.
An investigation revealed that one of the drivers was intoxicated.
Kenneth Woodard, 54, of Fairfax, was charged with driving under the influence and released on summons after medical treatment. Woodard has an upcoming city court date.
Maryland man arrested after carjacking
Fairfax County Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway on Feb. 11 at 4:50 p.m. in Alexandria.
A man assaulted an 81-year-old woman, took property, and drove away in her gray Ford van. Officers found the van wrecked in the 2200 block of Beacon Hill Road. A K-9 unit located one man with the assistance of patrol officers and the Fairfax County helicopter. A second suspect remains outstanding. No weapon was seen or implied. The victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section continue to investigate.
Terrell Hardy, 34, Maryland was arrested and charged with carjacking and two counts of hit and run.
Juvenile arrested in Centreville shooting
Fairfax County Police officers were called to the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centreville for a shooting at around 1:23 p.m. Feb. 10.
Officers arrived and found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. He remains hospitalized.
Detectives determined the victim came to the location to meet two males when an altercation occurred. A juvenile male shot the victim and left. Detectives identified the juvenile shooter and took him into custody Feb. 13. The juvenile was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding. The firearm was recovered. Detectives also arrested Jelani Thornton, 18, of Centreville. He was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and robbery. Detectives do not believe this is a random act.
