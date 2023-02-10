Shooting suspect arrested in Maryland
Fairfax County Police responded to the 8400 block of Blankenship St. in the Mount Vernon district shortly after 9 a.m. Feb. 7. Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman with trauma to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.
The suspect, Collins Yaw Agyei, 27, of Maryland. was apprehended in Prince George’s County. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
FCPD officials say the incident appears to be domestic related.
Narcotics detectives make bust
More than $500,000 worth of narcotics is off the street after Fairfax County detectives learned a man was transporting drugs into the county from out of state.
Detectives saw the man enter the county and conducted a traffic stop Feb. 7. They found 63 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 tins of multiple THC gummies, 270 small jars of THC wax, 800 additional grams of THC wax, 500 THC vape cartridges/pens and 300 THC-infused drinks inside the vehicle.
Following the arrest of Kyle Webb, 28, of Huntington, a search warrant was executed at his home where detectives seized 13 pounds of marijuana flower, 800 tins of THC gummies, a pound of Psilocybin, 50 jars of wax, 100 THC vape cartridges and $60,000 in U.S. currency.
Webb was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, transportation of marijuana into the Commonwealth, and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I narcotic. The suspect was held on a secure bond.
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft
Fairfax County Police responded to King’s Chapel Rd. in Merrifield after a citizen’s 911 call Feb. 6 reporting a catalytic converter theft.
Officers found and arrested Juan Carlos Monteagudo Hernandez, 45, of Falls Church on felony charges.
They found four catalytic converters and three air conditioning units in his truck. He has an upcoming court date of April 10.
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
Officers responded to the Fairfax City Library at 10360 North St. at 2:26 p.m. Feb. 4 for the report of a male subject acting disorderly inside the building.
City of Fairfax Police officers arrived on scene and located the male inside, acting in an aggressive manner towards another. Investigation revealed that the male was intoxicated.
Andreus Magruder, 49, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct and drunk in public. Magruder was held without bond.
One injured in Merrifield fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 8100 block of Heatherton Lane in Merrifield for an apartment fire at 6:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
A smoke alarm alerted the occupant to the fire. They were evacuated and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $20,000.
Vienna man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Tobacco King at 9607 Fairfax Blvd. at 12:03 p.m. Feb. 2 for the report of male subject refusing to leave after disrupting business.
Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the male who refused to leave. The male was detained and refused to provide identifying information to officers. The male was taken into custody and searched incident to arrest. During the search, a concealed firearm was located. The male was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with trespass, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and carrying a concealed weapon. He refused to provide his identifying information to the Fairfax County Magistrate and was held without bond.
The subject was later identified as Mitchell Lee, 20, of Vienna.
Alexandria man arrested after stabbing
A man received a suspicious call Feb. 3 at 10:47 p.m. to meet at a specific location in the 6000 block of Richmond Hwy.
When the man returned from the meeting, he had received multiple stab wounds to the upper body and one to the lower body. An acquaintance called 911. Officers responded and rendered aid. The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Through their investigation, Fairfax County detectives identified Mark Ricks, 35, of Alexandria and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding. Detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Ricks on Feb. 2. This does not appear to be a random act.
Female arrested on outstanding drug warrant
Fairfax County Police officers responding to the Red Roof Inn at 5975 Richmond Hwy. at approximately 3 p.m. Feb. 3 for another call found a female with an outstanding warrant.
Ashley Reynolds, 33, of Alexandria was arrested for an outstanding warrant on felony drug possession and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. After arraignment Feb. 6, she was released on her own recognizance and has a March 28 court date.
Fort Belvoir man charged
Fairfax County Police officers reported to Springfield Volkswagen at 6601 Backlick Rd. on Jan. 24 where a man was attempting to steal a vehicle during non-business hours.
Officers arrested Deshawn Lewis Williams, 34, of Fort Belvoir. He was charged with grand larceny (attempted auto theft), possession of burglary tools, and enter/set in motion a vehicle.
Williams is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 15.
Fairfax man arrested for unlawful entry
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the closed Breezeway Motel at 10829 Fairfax Blvd. at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 30 for the report of an unlawful entry.
The reporting party stated that a male subject was observed entering one of the vacant rooms without authorization. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a male subject inside of the room. Investigation revealed that the male was intoxicated.
Jimmy Navarro, 42, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with unlawful entry and drunk in public. Navarro was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Worker rescued after fall
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to 1800 Chain Bridge Rd. in Tysons on Feb. 6 after a worker fell from just above a scaffolding that was 13 stories up.
The worker was rescued onto a balcony and was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services.
Two additional workers were stuck on another scaffolding due to a power outage and were also assisted.
Three-alarm fire in Annandale
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 5.
Upon arrival firefighters observed the fire was on the third floor extended into the attic.
One occupant was transported to the hospital.
Red Cross disaster action team members responded and are working to help the more than 60 people impacted by this tragedy. They provided essential services including food, water, financial resources, emotional support and the replacement of medications, according to a news release.
Alexandria man arrested in Fairfax
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to 7-Eleven at 3910 University Dr. at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 30 for the report of a larceny.
The reporting party stated that a male subject placed a can of beer into his jacket and left the store without rendering payment. Officers located and identified the subject nearby.
Michael Drawl, 61, of Alexandria, was charged with petit larceny and released on a summons. Drawl has city court date March 28.
One arrested after Vienna firearm incident
Vienna Police officers responded to the report of a firearms discharge near the Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave E. at around 3:40 p.m. Jan. 8.
An investigation determined two subjects, both identified by the Vienna Police Department, were involved in a family civil dispute. One subject sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released. The second subject suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
The criminal investigations section of the Vienna Police Department will continue to investigate the incident. Investigators will consult with the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine which charges will apply.
Vienna Police would like to thank all of the witnesses who remained on the scene to provide statements about the incident. Police request you call (703) 255-7845 or email juan.vazquez@viennava.gov if you have information related to this case.
Car crashes near townhouse
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene of a vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Rosebay Court in the Fair Oaks area Feb. 2.
The car crashed into a fence in front of a townhouse. The driver, who was initially trapped, was extricated from the car. They were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.