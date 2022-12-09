Suspects wanted in ULTA theft
City of Fairfax Police are looking for the suspects pictured above who entered ULTA Beauty at 9600-U Main St. and stole approximately $2,300 worth of merchandise.
The first suspect is described as a Black male, 5’11”, regular build, with a beard. He was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a Black female, 5’5”, last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, gray-hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.
Anyone with information should contact Officer Noah Glover at 703-906-6952 or by email at noah.glover@fairfaxva.gov.
FCPS teacher charged for assault
Fairfax County Police arrested a Marshall High School special education teacher on two counts of simple assault of a special needs student.
On Sept. 28, a school employee witnessed Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church assault the student. The employee immediately reported it to the school administration. During the school’s investigation, another teacher reported they had observed Bonzano physically assault the student approximately six months earlier. That incident was not reported at the time it occurred.
Fairfax County Police detectives were notified on Oct. 13 and assumed the investigation. Detectives conducted numerous interviews. Detectives obtained and served two summons releasable warrants for simple assault Dec. 2.
“I am deeply saddened tonight to inform you that Fairfax County police have announced the arrest of a special education teacher at Marshall High School who has been charged with assaulting a student,” wrote Marshall Principal Jeffrey D. Litz, in a letter to parents. “When the alleged incident occurred on September 28th, we contacted the family and the proper authorities, and placed the staff member on administrative leave. As the police reference, the investigation resulted in a staff member sharing that they had witnessed a similar incident six months earlier but did not report it. I want you to know that the person who did not report the previous incident was immediately placed on leave.”
Hybla Valley fire caused by electrical event
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the City of Alexandria Fire departments were dispatched for a reported building fire in the 2900 block of Woodlawn Trail in Hybla Valley at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 5.
Units arrived on scene with smoke showing from a one-story, commercial building. Fire was located in the kitchen area and quickly extinguished. Crews found minor extension of the fire into the attic space and rapidly extinguished. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
The business was closed at the time of the fire and unoccupied. A technician working on the exterior of the building saw smoke and reported the fire. There were working smoke alarms in the building.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire was an electrical event involving a refrigerator.
No one was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were not required. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $93,750.
Cold case victim identified through DNA testing
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Cold Case Squad have solved the mystery of a woman found deceased in 1993 at the base of a cedar tree in Centreville.
The woman was identified on Nov. 21 as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane. The identification was made possible through advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing provided by Othram Inc. Funding for this testing was provided by anonymous donors through DNASolves.
Othram utilized advanced Forensic Genetic Genealogy technology to identify a possible family member of Lane. Detectives contacted the family member, which led to additional family connections across the country. Detectives combed through the names and made countless calls to track down Lane’s immediate family. With the help of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, FCPD detectives were able to connect with a family member, who led them to Lane’s brother and eventually her children. A DNA sample was provided to Othram and confirmed the match.
Landscapers discovered human skeletal remains on December 6, 1993, in a wooded area in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville. Detectives gathered evidence from the scene they believed belonged to the victim, including jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined she suffered several stab and knife wounds to the upper body. Experts believed the body belonged to a female between 28-39 years old.
Lane was last heard from around 1987 and was believed to be living in Fairfax County. Approximately three to four years later, her late father received an anonymous phone call from a woman stating his daughter was dead.
“The tragic death of Sharon Kay Abbott Lane is now closer to being solved with the help of advanced DNA testing,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau. “Our detectives will use this new information to continue to seek justice for the victim in this case. We encourage anyone who may have known Sharon or her associates to contact our detectives.”
Detectives continue to ask for help in solving this murder. If you knew Lane, detectives would like to hear from you. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Truck driver hit after exiting vehicle on I-495
Virginia State Police responded to a crash on northbound I-495 close to a mile north of Braddock Rd. at 7:53 p.m. Nov. 30.
A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-495 when it attempted to change lanes. As it did so, it struck a 1985 Buick Century. Due to the impact of the crash, the Buick spun and struck the bollards and jersey wall on the left side of the road.
The driver of the tractor-trailer exited the vehicle and was crossing the travel lane when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Richard F. Alburger, Jr., 41, of Summit Hill, Pa., was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Buick, James G. Essex, 58, of Falls Church, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, David W. Ford, 68, of Warrenton, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Driver arrested after fatal Bailey’s Crossroads crash
A 26-year-old woman has been charged for the Oct. 26 fatal crash at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road.
Following an extensive investigation, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit obtained warrants for Yaraliz Rivera Rosado of Alexandria for felony hit and run. Detectives determined Rivera Rosado was the driver of a 2017 Infiniti QX60 traveling westbound on Leesburg Pike. Rivera Rosado struck Elise Ballard, 40, in the roadway. She then drove to a parking lot prior to calling police. Rivera Rosado turned herself into the Adult Detention Center on Dec. 2. She is being held in the Adult Detention Center without bond. Her next court date is Jan. 24.
Falls Church man dies after crash
Fairfax County Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 4 at Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street in Falls Church.
Preliminarily, detectives determined MD Kamrul Hassan, 66, of Falls Church was attempting to cross Arlington Boulevard from the north side of the road to the south against the pedestrian crossing. The driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on Arlington Boulevard. The driver proceeded through the intersection at Allen Street with a green light and struck Hassan. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
VSP investigates fatal crash
Virginia State Police responded to a five-vehicle crash in the northbound main lines of I-495, near Exit 45 for Rte. 267 at 6:52 a.m. Dec. 1.
One of the drivers was ejected from his vehicle, which was a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup. The driver, Robert A. Blakely, 71, of Washington, D.C., died at the scene.
Only one other person was injured in the multi-vehicle crash. That individual was a passenger in another vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Charges are pending.
Man arrested for indecent exposure
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Smoothie King at 10342 Main St. for the report of an indecent exposure at 6:03 p.m. Nov. 29.
The reporting party stated that while paying for their order, a male subject approached them and displayed his genitals. Officers located the male subject nearby.
Mohammad Ibrahimi, 32, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with indecent exposure. Ibrahimi was held on a $2,000 secured bond.
Fairfax man arrested after hit-and-run
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 10500 block of Main Street at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 2 for the report of a hit and run.
The reporting party stated that their vehicle was struck by a pick-up truck near this location. After the collision, the reporting party stated that the striking vehicle pulled back into the parking lot and fled on foot without providing information. Officers arrived on scene and located the striking vehicle, unoccupied, with heavy front end damage. Further investigation revealed that the driver of the striking vehicle failed to provide information to the other driver and falsely reported their vehicle stolen to police. No injuries were reported.
Officers obtained warrants for felony hit and run and filing a false police report from the Fairfax County Magistrate's Office. Scott Perryman, 45, of Fairfax was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the warrants were served. Perryman was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Rapists convicted in separate trials
Convictions in two rape cases were announced Nov. 30 by the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
“Juries of Fairfax residents have returned guilty convictions in these two terrible cases,” said CA Steve Descano. “Every sexual offense is one too many and my office works every day to find justice for the victims and families involved and to protect future abuses.”
Ayanni Seay was convicted Nov. 30 of two counts of aggravated sexual battery. His conviction follows the conviction of Drew John Steiner Nov. 22. Steiner was found guilty of rape, unlawful filming, and abduction with intent to defile. Steiner will also face additional charges in two more trials early next year regarding other victims.
Both defendants will face sentencing hearings March 3.
Chantilly man dies in Fairfax crash
A 19-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash this Dec. 6.
At 7:02 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue. Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily determined the driver of a 2020 International HV613 tractor-trailer was making a left turn onto southbound Prosperity Avenue. David Mendez Hernandez was driving a 2007 Nissan 350Z northbound on Prosperity Avenue at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the vehicle and struck the tractor-trailer. Mendez Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
