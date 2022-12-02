Reward announced for arrest of murder suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department announced an enhanced reward for information leading to the arrest of murder suspect Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean. The amount of the reward increased from $1,000 to $11,000 Nov. 30.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Victims’ Rights Foundation have partnered to offer $5,000 each to be used as a combined reward with Crime Solvers for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
Trott-McLean has been on the run for the past 60 days and police warn the public not to approach if you see him, but to instead dial 911, according to Maj. Ed. O’Carroll, commander of the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensic Bureau of the FCPD. He is wanted for the murder of Brandon Wims, 31, which happened Oct. 2 in the Mount Vernon District.
Detectives obtained warrants for Trott-McLean for second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. Detectives are asking anyone with information on Trott-McLean’s whereabouts to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and select Option 8. If you see Trott-McLean, please call 911 immediately.
Police say there have been a number of sightings of Trott-McLean in the area, and according to FCPD Chief Kevin Davis they think that the suspect may be receiving aid in his efforts to hide from authorities. O’Carroll thanked the suspect’s family for their cooperation, during a news conference Nov. 30.
“Part of our message today is not just about the enhanced reward,” said Davis. “But it’s a message to everyone that we are not taking a knee on our full court-press efforts to put this guy in cuffs. They’re going to continue to see us in their community until we make an arrest.”
Forensic advancements lead to arrest in 1988 rape case
A 34-year-old sexual assault case was closed on Nov. 21 with the arrest of George Thomas Jr., 61, of Arlington.
George Thomas Jr. was charged with two counts of rape, sodomy and abduction for a sexual assault that occurred at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 24, 1988. George Thomas Jr. and the late Gregory Allen Thomas of Arlington abducted the 22-year-old victim as she left her job at the Skyline Mall at 5195 Leesburg Pike. The two brothers approached the victim in a parking garage and physically assaulted her. The victim was forced into her car and made to drive to a secluded location. The victim was led to a wooded area, and both men raped her before forcing her back into her car. The victim was made to drive to another location and raped again.
The victim was able to escape to her car and drove away following the second assault. Fairfax County police officers responded the evening of the assault and forensic evidence was collected. A DNA Profile foreign to the victim was developed from the forensic evidence collected and searched against the Virginia DNA databank. The profile was also submitted to the National DNA databank. The victim provided details that were used to create a composite sketch of one of the suspects. Detectives received numerous tips with possible suspect information and followed up on all leads. No arrests were made.
Detectives continued to investigate the assault throughout the years, submitting forensic evidence to national databases in hopes of identifying a suspect. An FCPD fingerprint examiner identified fingerprints found in the victim’s vehicle to new arrest records on file.
One of the fingerprints was identified to Gregory Allen Thomas, who died in 2009. A second fingerprint recovered from the vehicle belonged to his brother, George Thomas Jr. Detectives obtained Gregory Allen Thomas’ blood card from the medical examiner. DNA analysis confirmed Gregory Allen Thomas was involved in the 1988 sexual assault. Detectives later provided a DNA sample for George Thomas Jr., who also matched DNA evidence recovered in 1988.
Deputies with the United States Marshals Service and Metro Transit Police arrested George Thomas Jr. in Maryland Nov. 21. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and was held without bond.
“Advancements in technology allow us to revisit cases decades old with the resources at our disposal. No matter the time that has passed, our detectives and professional staff will always fight for answers, resolution, and some measure of justice for those effected by these crimes,” Major Ed O’Carroll, bureau chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau.
Driver charged in fatal Fair Oaks crash
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit have charged the driver of the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Oct. 25 fatal crash in Fair Oaks.
Detectives determined Mazher Rajput, 79, of Fairfax was driving in the northbound turn lane on West Ox Road waiting to turn left onto Ox Hill Road. Rajput did not yield to the operator of a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle traveling southbound on West Ox Road resulting in the crash.
On Nov. 18, Mazher Rajput was charged with fail to yield when turning left and fail to abide by traffic light. He was served two magistrate summons and is scheduled to appear in court in January.
Alexandria man arrested for multiple burglaries
A 20-year-old man connected to multiple burglaries committed in the Mount Vernon Police District is now in custody.
Since Nov. 13, detectives have been investigating a series of overnight burglaries of restaurants in the 8000 block of Richmond Highway. Detectives gathered surveillance footage of the suspect and determined the man used a brick to destroy windows to enter the two businesses over five days.
On Nov. 19 officers in the Mount Vernon Police District responded to Walmart at 7910 Richmond Highway for a larceny. The man arrested in this case, Eliasar Mardiel Flores, of Alexandria, was wearing clothing that matched images seen on surveillance footage from the four previous reported burglaries. Through investigation, detectives determined Flores was responsible for the four commercial burglaries.
The burglaries occurred Nov. 13, 17 and 18 at Mezcalero Restaurant, 8362 Richmond Highway in Alexandria. Mana Pupuseria & Taqueria at 8166 Richmond Highway was also burglarized Nov. 18.
Flores was transported to the Adult Detention Center where he was charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of destruction of property, vehicle tampering, and petit larceny. He is currently held without bond.
Domains used in “Pig Butchering” schemes seized
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced Nov. 21 the seizure of seven domain names used in a recent cryptocurrency confidence crime, known as “pig butchering.”
In pig butchering schemes, scammers encounter victims on dating apps, social media websites, or even random texts masquerading as a wrong number. Scammers initiate relationships with victims and slowly gain their trust, eventually introducing the idea of making a business investment using cryptocurrency. Victims are then directed to other members of the scam syndicate running fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platforms, where victims are persuaded to invest money. Once the money is sent to the fake investment app, the scammer vanishes, taking all the money with them, often resulting in significant losses for the victim. And that is exactly what happened in this instance.
According to court records, from at least May through August 2022, scammers induced five victims in the United States by using the seven seized domains, which were all spoofed domains of the Singapore International Monetary Exchange. The term “spoofed” refers to domain spoofing and involves a cyberattack in which fraudsters or hackers seek to persuade individuals that a web address or email belongs to a legitimate and generally trusted company, when in fact it links the user to a false site controlled by a cybercriminal. The scammers — using the confidence-building techniques described above — convinced the victims that they were investing in a legitimate cryptocurrency opportunity. After the victims transferred investments into the deposit addresses that the scammers provided through the seven seized domain names, the victims’ funds were immediately transferred through numerous private wallets and swapping services in an effort to conceal the source of the funds. In total, the victims lost over $10 million.
If you believe you are a victim, please contact CryptoFraud@SecretService.gov or IC3.gov to file a report.
Fairfax City police make burglary arrest
City of Fairfax Police have made an arrest in the Sept. 25 burglary of Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 9854 Fairfax Blvd.
On September 25, 2022 at 7:35 PM City of Fairfax Police responded to 9854 Fairfax Boulevard, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, for a burglary report.
The subject was identified and warrants were obtained for one count of burglary, one count of possession of burglarious tools, and one count of petit larceny . On October 11, 2022 with the assistance of the Prince George’s County Police Department Rachel Wright, 53, of No Fixed Address was taken into custody. She was extradited to Virginia Nov. 21, and held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 secured bond.
Police responded to the location at 7:35 p.m. Sept. 25. An investigation revealed that a female forced entry through a front window using a crowbar before proceeding inside and attempting to force open a safe. It was also determined that the subject removed a license plate from a rental vehicle parked at the business before leaving the area on foot.
Man arrested for using counterfeit bills
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to 7-Eleven at 3910 University Dr. at 4:37 p.m. Nov. 21 for the report of a subject passing counterfeit money at this location.
The reporting party stated that a male subject used counterfeit bills to load a pre-payable card.
Officers arrived on scene and located the subject. An investigation confirmed that the bills used in the transaction were fraudulent. Jelany Mohammed Sherif, 22, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with forging coin/bank notes, possession of forged coin/bank notes and obtaining money by false pretense. Mohammed Sherif was held on a $1,000 secured bond.
Centreville pedestrian killed
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred at 9:03 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Lee Highway and Trinity Parkway in Centreville.
The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Lee Highway and struck Jacinto Chavez Ramos, 29, of Centreville in the crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced Chavez Ramos deceased. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver in the crash. The investigation remains active.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
Chantilly woman arrested
Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly, a Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant and part-time Target employee, was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement.
Pitkin-Tilson is charged with stealing more than $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from the Target store in Chantilly while working as a Target employee. Pitkin-Tilson also works as an instructional assistant at Eagle View Elementary School in Fairfax.
FCPD was called at 7:52 p.m. on Nov. 21 by a loss prevention officer at the store at 14391 Chantilly Crossing Lane. The Target officer received notice from headquarters that the store was missing money at the end of Pitkin-Tilson’s shift.
Pitkin-Tilson worked as a part-time cashier and was recorded for more than a month. She was seen embezzling money from registers as well as stealing gift cards and merchandise.
She was taken to the Sully District Station for questioning and then to the Adult Detention Center. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond. FCPS was notified of the arrest.
Pitkin-Tilson is currently on administrative leave from her FCPS position, according to a FPCS spokesperson.
Anyone with information about this case, or others possibly related, is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800.
Herndon man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Lowe’s at 4080 Jermantown Rd., at 10:56 p.m. Nov. 25 for the report of a disorderly male.
The reporting parties stated that an unknown male subject opened their passenger doors and sat in their vehicle while they were sitting in the parking lot. Officers located the subject nearby. While detained, the subject became agitated and kicked an officer. The officer suffered minor injury.
Jason Yaussy, 42, of Herndon, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Assault on Law Enforcement. Yaussy was released on personal recognizance.
Alexandria Police seeks public's help to find missing man
The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a young man who has been missing for more than a year.
Carlos Carballo-Rivas, was last seen on November 27, 2021, in the 5300 block of Taney Avenue in Alexandria. Carballo-Rivas a 21-year-old Hispanic male was last seen wearing a grey and black beanie cap, a black Nike jacket with white letters and red trim, a white hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and black Puma sneakers.
He has a rose tattoo on his left shoulder and a cross with a crown tattoo on one of his wrists. There is reason to believe that he was in Centreville on the night of November 28, 2021.
The APD asks if anyone has any information leading to the location of the Caraballo-Rivas, to please reach out to Detective Trevor Griffin at the Alexandria Police Department by email Trevor.Griffin@alexandriava.gov, phone at 703.746.6782, or dial 911. Tips can be anonymous.
