Kingstowne fire displaces 5
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 1 for a reported house fire in the 7200 block of Devereux Court in the Kingstowne area of Fairfax County.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two and half-story, single-family home with fire showing from the attached garage, extending to the roof. The fire was quickly located and extinguished. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Five occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant heard a loud “popping” noise coming from the garage. Upon investigating, the occupant discovered smoke and fire in the garage. All occupants self-evacuated and called 9-1-1. Smoke alarms were present inside the home but not in the garage. The smoke alarms did not activate due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the garage on a work table. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving a laptop computer.
Five occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $43,750.
WRAP offers free holiday Lyft rides
Local nonprofit, Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) announced that free safe rides will be offered to would-be drunk drivers throughout the Washington-metropolitan area during the winter holidays beginning on Dec. 16.
The 2022 Holiday SoberRide® program will be in operation nightly from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. through Jan. 1 as way to keep local roads safe from impaired drivers during this traditionally high-risk holiday period.
Each evening during this six-hour period, area residents ages 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download Lyft to their phones, then enter a SoberRide® code in the app’s ‘Promo’ section to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. A separate Holiday SoberRide® promo code will be posted at 9 p.m. on Dec. 16, 23 and 31 on www.SoberRide.com.
Manassas man arrested in Fairfax
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 10600 block of Main Street to serve a warrant at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 5.
Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that the subject in question was wanted for a probation violation. Donald Roper, 56, of Manassas, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond.
Knife-waving man arrested
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the 9600 block of Main St. at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 6 for the report of a male subject with a knife.
After arriving on scene, officers detained the subject. The reporting party stated that while speaking with a male at this location, they noticed a knife sticking out from under his sleeve. When confronted, they advised that the male waved the knife in the air.
An investigation revealed that the male subject was intoxicated and was previously trespassed from the property. He was also found to be in possession of the reported knife. No injuries were reported. Jeffrey Goncz, 64, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass, Drunk in Public and Assault. Goncz was held on a $1,500 secured bond and until sober.
FCPD investigates Mount Vernon homicide
Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in Alexandria.
Officers were called around 8:02 p.m., when a community member found an injured man lying on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and discovered Jordan Summers, 26, of Lorton, suffering from trauma to the upper body. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel declared the man deceased at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Dec. 6 to determine cause and manner of death. Preliminary investigation revealed community members heard what sounded like gunshots prior to 8 p.m. Detectives continue to conduct interviews, collect video surveillance and process evidence recovered from the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Culpeper man killed in I-66 hit-and-run
Virginia State Police have located the vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Dec. 8.
The damaged Chevrolet Malibu was located in a public parking garage in Fairfax County. The Malibu has been seized as evidence and is being processed. The temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to the vehicle. The investigation into identifying and locating the driver of the Malibu remains ongoing at this time.
At approximately 12:58 a.m., a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 60. The driver of the Ford Taurus fled the scene on foot. State police is investigating that crash and working to locate the driver. The driver of the Honda Accord suffered minor injuries and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
This crash occurred in an active highway work zone and was witnessed by one of the workers. The worker reported to his supervisor that he was going to check on the drivers, exited his work vehicle and ran over to the crash scene.
While checking on the driver of the Honda, a maroon vehicle came through the work zone at a high rate of speed and struck the worker. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, 32, of Culpeper, did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information about the maroon Chevrolet Malibu is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Guilty plea in cold-case murder
Charles Helem pled guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
Helem is currently serving a life sentence for the 2002 murder of his ten-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley. He confessed in 2021 to two cold case murders, sharing information that detectives said only the killer would know. He was indicted by a grand jury in January 2022. Helem was also charged separately in Prince George’s County for the 2002 killing of Jennifer Landry.
Under a plea agreement Helem will be transferred to Maryland to plead guilty to Landry’s killing and serve the remainder of his life sentence. The transfer of custody required an executive agreement between the governors of Maryland and Virginia.
This gun was detected by TSA in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Washington Dulles International Airport on Dec. 9.
TSA stops woman from bringing gun on flight
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) prevented a Florida resident from bringing a loaded handgun onto her flight on Dec. 9. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.
The weapon was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer who was staffing the X-ray and the carry-on bag was inspected and a firearm discovered inside. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited Deanne Pierce, 43, of Miami, Fla. on a weapons charge. She told officials that she forgot that she was carrying her loaded gun.
“Our TSA officers continue to remain on top of preventing loaded firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security director for the airport. “Forgetting that you are carrying a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, as it could accidentally be discharged. Responsible gun owners need to know where their firearm is at all times.”
Firearms are not permitted through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access
to a firearm during a flight. This even applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck® program. Individuals who bring their gun to a security checkpoint face a stiff federal financial civil penalty.
As of Dec. 11, TSA agents at Dulles have stopped 22 guns from being brought onto flights.
FCPD officer injured in crash
An FCPD motor officer was involved in a crash while responding to a call at 12:37 p.m. Dec. 9 at Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road, near George Mason University. The 16-year veteran officer was transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening.
Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit determined the officer and two additional motor units were responding with full emergency equipment to a priority call while westbound on Braddock Road. Due to stopped traffic ahead, the motor units were in the right turn lane, proceeding through the intersection of Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road.
A 19-year-old man was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and did not see or hear the motor units approaching. He made a right turn from Roanoke River Road and entered the middle travel lane of westbound Braddock Road. He then heard sirens and saw a motorcycle in his rearview mirror. He quickly merged into the right lane and began braking, intending to let the motor units pass. The motor officer could not avoid striking the rear of the Jeep as it changed lanes in front of him. The two other motor units were able to stop without making contact with any vehicles.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured and remained on the scene. Speed and alcohol are not factors. The officer was released from the hospital Dec. 10.
Man arrested in felony hit-and-run
City of Fairfax Police charged a man in connection with a felony hit-and-run which occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the intersection of Fairfax Boulevard and Pickett Road.
The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound in the right thru lane of Fairfax Boulevard, struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk attempting to cross Fairfax Boulevard. The driver of the striking vehicle left the area without identifying themselves. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
Timoleon Spiliotopoulos, 94, of 3238 Cambridge Court, Fairfax was charged with felony hit-and-run and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Man arrested for unlawful entry
Officers responded to the 10200 block of Stratford Ave. at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 9 for the report of an unlawful entry.
The reporting party stated that a known male subject entered their residence through the back door without permission. Officers observed the male subject on scene and obtained a warrant for Unlawful Entry from the Fairfax County Magistrate's Office.
Jermal Sanders, 42, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the warrant was served. Sanders was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Pedestrian succumbs to injuries
The 70-year-old pedestrian from a Nov. 15 crash at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road succumbed to her injuries on Dec. 4.
Ly Tran of Springfield was crossing Braddock Road from south to north within the crosswalk. Willy Vaca Cardozo, 33, of Fairfax was driving a 2012 Toyota Rav4. Cardozo made a right turn from Kings Park Drive onto eastbound Braddock Road and struck Tran. Tran was taken to the hospital for injuries originally not considered life threatening. Sadly, she passed away Dec. 4.
Cardozo was charged the day of the crash with failing to yield to pedestrians with the right of way. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
