Man arrested for exposing himself
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after exposing himself inside the Walmart located at 1500 Cornerside Boulevard in Vienna.
Officers were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. on July 26 after Demetrius Mills exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile, who were shopping in the clothing section. Mills walked away but returned to the clothing section a second time and exposed himself again. The man left the store prior to officers arriving.
Hours later, loss prevention officers from Walmart saw the man nearby and called police. Officers found the man and took him into custody. Mills was charged with two counts of indecent liberties and two counts of indecent exposure. He is currently being held on these felony charges at the Adult Detention Center without bond.
Mills is also a suspect in other recent exposure cases. Preliminarily, detectives are looking for more information on incidents that occurred between July 24 and July 26 in the area of Tysons Square Shopping Center, 8359 Leesburg Pike, Vienna and Walmart, 1500 Cornerside Boulevard in Vienna.
If you believe you were a victim of indecent exposure or you have additional information about this crime, please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
FCPD announces promotion
James E. Krause has been promoted to the rank of major and has been assigned as the commander of Community Engagement and Equity for the Fairfax County Police Department.
Krause previously served as the commander of the Franconia District Station. He began his career with the FCPD in 2001 and has previously served in command roles as the commander of the Planning and Research Bureau, Inspections Division, World Police and Fire Games, as well as the assistant commander at the Fair Oaks District Station, the Organized Crime and Narcotics Division, and the Major Crimes Bureau. Krause has served on the FCPD Search and Rescue Team for the past 20 years and is currently one of the team’s commanders.
He has a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and a Masters of Public Administration from George Mason University. He is also a graduate of the Professional Executive Leadership School.
Man arrested after shooting
Fairfax County Police responded to a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in Vienna for a shooting at 4:52 p.m. July 30.
The investigation revealed the victim was a former tenant of the home and was there visiting Johnathon Coleman. Preliminarily, detectives believe Coleman got into a verbal altercation with someone on the phone when he shot the victim in the upper body. The victim was outside the home when officers arrived and was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
Coleman came to the door and refused to follow officers’ commands. Officers from the Special Operations Division responded and took him into custody. Coleman was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is held without bond.
There were at least two others inside the home, no one else was injured. Both the suspect and victim are adult men.
FCPD works to solve cold case
Fairfax County Police Cold Case Squad detectives continue to use advances in technology to examine cases from years ago. New technology is used to identify offenders as well as victims in cases that have reached an impasse.
On December 6, 1993, landscapers working in a wooded area in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville discovered skeletal remains near the base of a cedar tree. Detectives believe the victim was between 27 and 34 years old at the time of her death. She was slender, stood between 5’ and 5’3” and had fairly thick dark blonde to light brown hair. They also found jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette they believe belonged to the victim. Detectives also discovered the victim had teeth in an advanced state of decay. Unfortunately, none of the evidence recovered led to the identification of the victim.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the female sustained several stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The remains were believed to be at the base of the tree for at least 1.5 to 6 years.
Detectives believe her murder may have occurred at a different location at least four months to six years prior to the discovery of the remains. They hope advancements in technology can identify this Jane Doe. The identification of the victim may provide a family with some closure and hopefully provide new leads in this investigation.
FCPD continues to work with its community partners, including Texas-based Othram Inc. and DNA Solves. They are assisting with crowdsourcing (https://bit.ly/3vzig96) for advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing.
“While our detectives keep a watchful eye for any developments or leads to follow up on, technological advancements in DNA and genealogy help uncover new paths to providing answers to victims and families who have been left wondering for so many years." said Maj. Ed O'Carroll of the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau. ‘We hope this technology helps bring peace and a sense of closure to victims and families.”
Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to submit tips through Fairfax County Crime Solvers. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Man dies from single-vehicle crash
A 24-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred at 5:14 a.m. on July 16 in Lorton. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Richmond Highway near Woodside Lane. Santos Casco Sierra was the driver and sole occupant of a 2010 Ford Fusion. Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit determined the Ford was traveling south on Richmond Highway when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and caught on fire. Fire and Rescue personnel responded to extinguish the fire and extricate Casco Sierra. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Sheriff honors deputy for distinguished service
Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid presented the agency’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, to Capt. Steve Elbert, a 30-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.
Over his career, Elbert served in every division of the agency and wore several hats. Regardless of the assignment, he was proactive in creating innovative programs, and his impact on the agency and community was always substantial. One such initiative occurred when he realized there was an excess of property being left behind by inmates at their release from the Adult Detention Center. In response, he located and reached out to the former inmates and their families to return their property.
In 2011, Elbert developed a program in partnership with the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to provide an alternative for at-risk teens from activities that could lead to criminal justice involvement. He also spearheaded the revitalization of the volunteer Reserve Deputy Sheriff program.
Perhaps most notable were Elbert’s efforts to help guide the creation of the Veteran’s Treatment Docket. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he delivered a moving speech at a recent Veteran’s Treatment Docket graduation.
“He went the extra mile and became an unofficial peer and mentor to many of the participants,” said Chief Judge Penny Azcarate, recognizing his devotion to the program. “If a member had to complete a jail sanction, Captain Elbert would always check on them, and I know that meant a great deal to the veterans… I am honored to have worked with him…”
In 2016, Elbert was promoted to his current rank of captain. He continues his mentoring role by assisting his lieutenants with professional development and pushing them to be innovators, which has been especially appreciated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to his contributions to the agency and the community while at work, Elbert is a service leader in the community-at-large and focuses on providing services to youth, people with special needs, law enforcement and veterans.
Elbert’s decades of selfless service exemplifies the merits of the Distinguished Service Award and the Sheriff’s Office core values of honor, courage and service.
Falls Church woman arrested
Two women got into a dispute in the 5700 block of Ottawa Road at 9:15 p.m. July 26, which resulted in a 32-year-old woman of Falls Church stabbing the victim.
Officers arrested Kimchi Thi Vo, and she was charged with malicious wounding. The two were known to each other and this was not a random act. The victim was treated for injuries not considered life threatening.
Spotsylvania man arrested after robbery
A 30-year-old man entered 7-Eleven at 6138 North Kings Highway at 10:21 p.m. July 22, implied he had a weapon, and took money and merchandise.
Clint Cook, of Spotslyvania, was arrested and charged with robbery. No injuries were reported.
Arlington man arrested after argument
The victim and a 29-year-old Arlington man got into an argument in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike at 7 p.m. July 22.
The man pulled out a box cutter and cut the victim on the lower body. The victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening. Misael Neftali Wilson Rivera was arrested for malicious wounding, resisting arrest, and drunk in public.
Herndon man arrested after burglary
The victim heard a noise at the front door in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court and saw a man standing in his foyer at 10:52 p.m. July 27.
The victim retreated to his bathroom and called police. Officers responded and arrested the Alexander Hay Ashby, 30, of Herndon, inside the apartment. He was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.
