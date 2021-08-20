Oakton townhouse fire caused by lightning strike
Units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the City of Fairfax Fire Department, were dispatched for a reported townhouse fire in the 2900 block of Hunters Branch Road in the Oakton area of Fairfax County August 11 at approximately 4:59 p.m.
Crews arrived on the scene of a three-story, middle unit townhouse with smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters located fire inside a wall on the third floor. It was quickly extinguished. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor observed smoke coming from the roof of the townhome and called 9-1-1. The occupants were unaware of the fire until the arrival of fire department units. Smoke alarms were present and sounded after fire department arrival.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was natural in nature and started in the third floor, laundry room wall. The fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Three occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $60,000.
Alexandria man arrested, charged with firearm violations
A man was standing in the drive-thru lane in the 8600 block of Richmond Hwy. while pointing a firearm at patrons and employees August 7 at 11:53 p.m.
Officers quickly took Michael Ryan, 29, of Alexandria, into custody. A firearm was recovered. Ryan was charged with three counts of brandishing, concealed weapon violation and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Unattended candle cause of McLean house fire
Units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Arlington County Fire Department, were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 6600 block of Osborn Street in the McLean area of Fairfax County August 10 at approximately 9:10 p.m.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with smoke showing. They worked rapidly to locate and extinguish the fire. Two civilians were transported to the hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant discovered the fire and alerted the other occupant. Both occupants were able to self-evacuate. 9-1-1 was then notified. The fire was discovered before the smoke alarms sounded.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the first floor living room. The fire was caused by an unattended candle placed too close to the curtains. The residence had lost power due to passing thunderstorms and the candles were being used to provide lighting.
Five occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $25,000.
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department would like to remind residents to avoid the dangers of fire while burning candles to please follow the safety tips listed below:
Use battery powered candles/lighting when power goes out
Never leave burning candles unattended
Keep all combustible materials away from open flames
Do not burn candles near windows or doorways
Place candles in glass or ceramic containers
Place candles on a flat, sturdy non-combustible surface
Never leave candles burning when children or pets are present
Toddler succumbs to injuries sustained in late July crash
A two-year-old child has passed away from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred last month in Springfield.
Officers responded to a crash at 10:40 a.m. July 29 on Backlick Road near Barta Road that involved four cars. The driver of a 2007 Lincoln Town Car was traveling northbound on Backlick Road with the child unrestrained sitting on the driver’s lap. As the driver passed through the intersection at Barta Road, the car drifted toward the center median and struck a traffic signal pole. The car continued to travel into oncoming traffic sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 then colliding head on with a 2019 Ford F-350. The F-350 then rolled backward into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.
The driver and child in the Lincoln Town Car and the driver of the F-350 were all taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life threatening. The child remained hospitalized since the crash and sadly passed away last night. Both drivers were treated and have been released from the hospital.
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit determined a child safety seat was not present in the Lincoln Town Car. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, but detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if drugs were a factor. This case remains an active investigation and charges are anticipated for the driver of the Lincoln Town Car after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
Per Virginia Code 19.2-11.2, we are prohibited from providing identifying information about juvenile crime victims unless parental consent is provided. Accordingly, no further information pertaining to the two-year-old is available in this case.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
This is the 7th non-pedestrian related fatality in the County to date in 2021.
Year to date, in 2020 there were 8 non-pedestrian related fatalities.
Fairfax Station house fire caused by electrical malfunction
Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the City of Fairfax Fire Department were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 6300 block of Youngs Branch Drive in the Fairfax Station area of Fairfax County August 10, at approximately 2:59 a.m..
Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with fire showing from the roof. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire. There were no reported civilian or firefighter.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. An occupant that was upstairs noticed an odor of smoke in her bedroom. She notified her father, and upon investigation, he discovered the fire in the attic. Smoke alarms were present but did not sound due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the attic. The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction involving the wiring circuit of an attic exhaust fan.
Three occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $250,000.
Electrical event cause of Seven Corners house fire
Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 6100 block of Munson Hill Road, in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County August 10, at approximately 2:19 a.m..
Crews arrived on the scene of a one-story, single-family home with fire through the roof. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. There were no civilian injuries. Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for a check-up.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who observed fire visible from the roof. 9-1-1 was then called. Smoke alarms were present but did not sound due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the attic. The cause of the fire was an unspecified electrical event involving household wiring.
No occupants were displaced at the time of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not required as the occupants were out of town. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $309,280.
Pedestrian dies after crash at Fort Belvoir
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred August 11 at 9:58 p.m. on Richmond Highway just prior to Pohick Road in Fort Belvoir.
Preliminarily, detectives determined Ray Edwin Roby, 65, of Fort Belvoir, was crossing Richmond Highway from west to east. Roby was south of the intersection at Pohick Road and not in a crosswalk. The driver of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Richmond Highway and struck Roby in the roadway. Roby was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver. Detectives are investigating whether alcohol may have been a factor for the pedestrian. The investigation remains active, and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
This is the 10th pedestrian fatality in the County to date in 2021.
Year to date, in 2020 there were 11 pedestrian fatalities.
Alexandria Police Department peacefully resolves barricade incident on Edsall Road
The Alexandria Police Department peacefully resolved a barricade incident in the 6100 block of Edsall Road.
At approximately 8:45 a.m. August 14, Alexandria Police officers responded to a call for service from a known mental health subject in an apartment. Officers engaged the subject, an adult male, in a conversation until a threat to harm police and other building residents was made around 9 a.m. At 12:04 p.m., additional resources were brought in to assist with the incident.
The subject peacefully surrendered without incident at 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The building reopened to normal business at 4 p.m.
Alhaji Kamara, 33, faces a Felony Threat to Law Enforcement charge. He is being held on an Emergency Custody Order at Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Detectives investigating possible bias crime in Groveton
Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department Mount Vernon Police District responded to a report of a potential bias crime in the 3400 block of Clayborne Avenue in Groveton August 10. A homeowner alerted officers to a patch of grass that appeared to be burnt in the shape of a cross in a backyard. Preliminarily, detectives believe this may have occurred in the last 15 days. The Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in this investigation.
As a county, any form of hate is unwelcome. As a police department, FCPD’s goal is to ensure we document any Bias Crime or Bias Incident, conduct a thorough investigation, and provide the necessary support and resources available to all impacted.
You can find more information at the FCPD Bias Crime link:
https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/chief/crimeandsafety/crimepreventionawareness/biascrime
You can find information from the FBI on Hate Crimes at the following link:
https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/ucr/hate-crime.
If you are the victim or witness of a bias crime or incident in Fairfax County, please contact the FCPD at 911 (for in progress) or our non-emergency number at 703-691-2131. Anyone with information about this crime or who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to please call our Mount Vernon Police station at 703-360-8400.
