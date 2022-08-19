Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Probationary Firefighter James Gupton, of Mount Vernon B- Shift Engine 409 crew, rescued a kitten from a storm drain earlier this week. Animal protection officers from the Fairfax County Police Department turned the kitten over to the Animal Shelter for eventual adoption.
Arlington man charged in Falls Church homicide
Officers responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County for the report of a domestic dispute at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 10.
A neighbor called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment. Officers observed smoke emanating from the apartment when they arrived. Inside the apartment, they found Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40, of Falls Church, on fire and suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. First responders extinguished the fire and attempted to provide life-saving measures. Sadly, she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is in the process of conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Detectives with the assistance of professional support staff conducted an investigative analysis of the apartment and identified a person of interest, Richard Montano, 47, of Arlington. Surveillance footage of Montano entering the home prior to the murder was found and distributed to officers and the community.
Preliminarily, detectives believe Montano forced entry into the apartment, assaulted Abacay, and set her on fire. He fled the apartment and eventually returned to his residence in Arlington. Fairfax County Police detectives from the Special Investigation Unit and Fugitive Track and Apprehension Squad, along with the Arlington County Police Department, located Montano near his home and arrested him without incident. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with second degree murder, burglary with intent to commit murder, and burning of an occupied dwelling. He was held on no bond.
Court date set for Tysons shooting suspect
Evidence presented during a Fairfax County General District Court preliminary hearing on malicious discharge of a firearm and other weapons charges against a Washington, D.C. man is sufficient for a judge’s ruling to certify to the grand jury, according to a statement from the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
Noah Settles, 22, faces three counts of malicious discharge of a weapon into an occupied building, one count of attempted malicious wounding, and one count of use of a firearm to maliciously wound for the June 18 incident at Tysons Corner Center. Settles, who faces up to 43 years in prison has been held without bond since he turned himself in to Fairfax County Police.
“People can’t come to Fairfax County and shoot a gun into a crowded mall and not expect to be fully prosecuted,” said Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and merits a lengthy prison sentence.
Settles is expected in court again Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.
Hospital caretaker arrested for sexual assault
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery while working as a hospital caretaker.
On July 7, the victim reported to a hospital technician that his previous caretaker had sexually assaulted him in April. His caretaker fondled the victim’s genitalia on two separate occasions. The victim, who requires 24/7 care due to his condition, was receiving long-term care at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital at 3600 Joseph Siewick Drive in Fairfax.
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau were notified on July 8 and responded to assume the investigation. Detectives identified the hospital caretaker as Hektor Fernando Alvarez of Falls Church. Alvarez was employed by Metropolitan Healthcare Services (MHS), a company contracted by Inova to provide sitter services for patients. He is no longer employed by MHS. After a month long investigation by detectives, Alvarez was arrested on August 9 for aggravated sexual battery with a victim through mental incapacity or helplessness. He was held on no bond but later released on a secured bond.
Through the investigation, detectives learned Alvarez is currently employed as a medical technician at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington County. At this time, no incidents have been reported at this location. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Hektor Fernando Alvarez had inappropriate contact to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Fair Oaks townhouse fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and City of Fairfax Fire departments, were dispatched for a reported townhouse fire in the 12000 block of Dorforth Drive, in the Fair Oaks area at 6:37 a.m. Aug. 10.
Units arrived on the scene of a three-story, middle of the row townhouse with smoke showing from the roof. Crews quickly located a fire on the rear deck, which was rapidly extending to the roof and attic. A second alarm was requested. Firefighters were able to swiftly bring the fire under control, which prevented fire spread to adjacent townhomes. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. An FCFRD firefighter, driving by after going off-duty, saw the fire, stopped, called 9-1-1, and knocked on the door to the townhome to alert the occupants to the fire. They evacuated safely prior to fire department arrival.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started on the rear deck. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $93,750.
On one case, officers found additional, unreported currency during a baggage search.
Dulles customs officers seize $95K in unreported currency
With the cost of fuel and consumer goods at historic highs, holding onto one’s money is imperative. For international travelers, that’s as easy as truthfully reporting all of the currency they are traveling with during an inspection with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport continue to encounter travelers who violate our nation’s currency reporting laws. Officers seized more than $95,000 in unreported currency during three recent incidents.
Three groups of travelers recently learned that invaluable lesson after CBP officers seized a combined $95,397 in unreported currency at Washington Dulles International Airport.
Two groups of travelers were attempting to board departing international flights when CBP officers encountered them. A Lebanon-bound couple surrendered $29,052 to CBP officers on July 21, and a Nepal-bound family surrendered $32,001 to CBP officers on July 26. On July 31, a South Korean family surrendered $34,344 to CBP officers after arriving on a flight from South Korea.
In each case, CBP officers discovered more currency during baggage examinations than what the travelers reported to CBP officers. CBP officers seized their currency and released all travelers to continue their trips.
There is no limit to how much currency or other monetary instruments travelers may bring to or take out of the United States. However, federal law [31 USC 5316] requires travelers to report all currency of $10,000 or greater to a CBP officer and complete U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments [FINCEN 105].
The consequences for violating U.S. currency reporting laws are severe – from missing a flight and interrupting vacation plans, to seeing all their currency seized by a Customs and Border Protection officer, and to even facing potential criminal prosecution for bulk currency smuggling.
CBP is not releasing any of the travelers’ names because none were criminally charged.
“For whatever reason, travelers continue to gamble that Customs and Border Protection officers won’t find their unreported and concealed currency, but they quickly learn that that’s a bad bet,” said Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s area port director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “These seizures should be a reminder to all travelers to the importance of being truthful and complying with our nation’s laws, including federal currency reporting requirements.”
Springfield man arrested after robbery
An 18-year-old man and two juveniles approached the victim in the 5500 block of Vincent Gate Terrace at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7. One of the juveniles brandished a weapon, assaulted him, and took his property.
Alvin Ou, 18, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of a schedule I/II drug.
Man busted for taking merchandise, not paying
A 27-year-old man took merchandise from Home Depot at 6691 Frontier Drive without paying at 2 p.m. Aug. 8. When confronted by a store employee, the man displayed a knife and ran from the area.
Officers found Robert Holt, 27, of no fixed address, nearby and arrested him for robbery. No injuries were reported.
Lorton man dies in motorcycle crash
A 43-year-old Lorton man has died following a fatal crash that occurred Aug. 13.
Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the crash involving a 2007 Honda 600RR Motorcycle and a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Fire and rescue personnel pronounced the operator of the motorcycle, Abdul Lee, deceased at the scene.
Preliminarily, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit determined Lee was traveling east on Henderson Road. He crossed the double yellow center line near Devereux Station Lane and collided head on with the Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Grand Cherokee was not injured and remained on scene. Detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor and continue to investigate speed as a factor in the crash.
Man arrested after placing merchandise in pockets
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to the Home Depot at 3201 Old Lee Hwy. for a larceny at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 14.
The reporting person stated that a male subject was observed removing merchandise from its packaging and placing it in his pockets. Officers located the subject with the items in his possession.
Edwin Perez Alvarado, 32, of Fairfax, was charged with petit larceny and released on a summons. Perez Alvarado has an upcoming city court date.
