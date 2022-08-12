Six arrested after online sting operation
Fairfax County Police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Exploitation Unit and Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureaus arrested six men during a Summer Traveler Operation – an online sting that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children.
The operation was conducted over several days. In each case, offenders used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. When each of the suspects arrived at agreed upon locations, detectives took them into custody. The men, who ranged in age from 26 to 43, were charged with a combined 21 felonies.
Raul Ramirez-Roja, 27, of Winchester, was charged with two counts of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15. Julio Lozano Lazo, 29, of Maryland, was charged with two counts of propose sex act, one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15, and one count of procure minor for obscene material by communication system. Jvonni Farmer, 28, of Woodbridge, was charged with propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15. Elmer Juarez Calderon, 26, of Arlington, charged with one count of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15. Marcus Hal Sturdivant, 35, of Harrisonburg, was charged with four counts of propose sex act. – arrested by City of Harrisonburg PD (booking photo not available). William Godoy Estrada, 43, of Arlington, was charged with four counts of propose sex act, attempted production of child pornography, and attempted indecent liberties.
Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of age-inappropriate sites or platforms. Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves. Additional internet safety information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found here. There are many applications predators use to solicit victims. Parents are encouraged to know what applications their children are using and have open dialog of the dangers they may pose.
Anyone with information regarding other cases involving the exploitation of children or human trafficking is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Man sentenced to 29 years for child rape
An Alexandria man was sentenced August 5 to 29 years of active prison time after being convicted in April.
Noe Quintanilla, 42, was found guilty of three counts of object sexual penetration child under the age of 13 and one count of child rape, according to a release from the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
“We sought and received an appropriately severe sentence in this case because of the uniquely grave nature of these crimes,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. “These were violent and heinous crimes against a child. Our hearts go out to this child and her family as they continue the process of healing.”
Evidence presented at trial showed that Quintanilla violated the child on numerous occasions between January 2017 and December 2019.
One rescued from Lincolnia house fire
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the City of Alexandria Fire departments were dispatched for a house fire in 4900 block of Grafton Street in Lincolnia at 3:06 a.m. August 5.
Units arrived on scene with smoke visible and fire on the second floor. Two of three occupants evacuated the home prior to fire department arrival. One occupant was trapped in a bedroom. Crews rescued the occupant via a ground ladder – unharmed!
Closing her door provided the occupant time to be rescued from the bedroom. No sign of fire, heat or smoke in the bedroom because of the shut door. The fire was six feet from the room. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire was an electrical event involving a household use extension cord that was supplying a power strip that was powering a refrigerator. Damages were $9,000.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department reminds residents how important it is to have working smoke alarms, escape plans, and a designated meeting place in case of a fire. Closing your doors is also important for your safety. Closed doors can reduce fire growth, limit damage to your home, keep temperatures down, and can even save your life if you become trapped.
Man charged in fatal crash
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit have charged a 33-year-old man after investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Aug. 7 night on Dranesville Road just north of Powells Tavern Place in Herndon.
Officers responded to the crash just after 11:35 p.m. to discover the passenger of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, Alexis Andy Quispe Arotinco, 27, of Herndon, deceased in the vehicle. A witness saw a man running from the scene prior to police arrival. As additional officers arrived, they began an extensive search with the assistance of the K9 unit and helicopter, but the driver was not found.
The driver of the Cruze, Michael Escalante-Torre, turned himself in Aug. 8 by reporting to the Herndon Police Station. Detectives were notified Escalante-Torre was at the station and was arrested. He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with felony hit and run. He was held on no bond.
Preliminarily, detectives determined Escalante-Torre was driving the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and was traveling north on Dranesville Road. The vehicle entered the median striking a tree near the intersection of Powells Tavern Place. Detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash and continue to investigate to determine if alcohol was also a factor.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Vienna man arrested after shooting
Officers responded to a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street for a shooting at 4:52 p.m. July 30.
The investigation revealed the victim was a former tenant of the home and was there visiting a Jonathan Coleman, 30, of Vienna. Preliminarily, detectives believe Coleman got into a verbal altercation with someone on the phone when he shot the victim in the upper body.
The victim was outside the home when officers arrived and was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. Coleman came to the door and refused to follow officers’ commands. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Special Operations Division responded and took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. The man has been charged with malicious wounding, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Two from Falls Church arrested
A witness called police at 5:17 p.m. July 31 after noticing two men forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road, and took property.
Both men, 18, from Falls Church, were located by officers inside the church.
Jackson Reitmeyer and Jason McInernely were charged with burglary and felony destruction of property. Additionally, one of the men was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement.
Herndon man arrested after shooting
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Leesburg Court for a report of gun shots at 9:08 p.m. Aug. 4.
While searching the area, Jordan McNally, 22, of Herndon, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening. Property damage was reported.
During the investigation, narcotics were discovered on the man, and a gun was recovered. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Springfield man arrested after unlawful entry
Officers responded to the 3700 block of Tedrich Blvd. for an unlawful entry at 3:41 a.m. Aug. 7.
The reporting person stated that an unknown male subject walked into their residence stating that he was lost before fleeing the scene. Officers located the subject nearby and attempted contact. The subject fled on foot and was located a short distance later sitting inside of a vehicle. An investigation revealed that the male was under the influence.
Robert Okoro, 22, of Springfield, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with drunk in public. Okoro was held until sober and has an upcoming city court date. The victim declined to prosecute for unlawful entry.
Haymarket man arrested in Fairfax
Officers responded for a motor vehicle crash in the 10400 block of North St. at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 6.
The investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated.
Raymond Crampton, 56, of Haymarket, was transported to the hospital where he was taken into custody. Crampton was later transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Crampton was held on an unsecured bond of $1,500 and until sober.
Baltimore man arrested in Herndon
Herndon Police arrested a man in the 1200 block of Elden Street August 7.
Stephen Hensley, 21, of Baltimore, was arrested for on two counts of burglary and one count of assault against a victim that is known to him.
He was taken to the Fairfax County Detention Center where he was held on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.