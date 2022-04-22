Burke man charged with sexually assaulting students
An IT specialist at a Woodbridge elementary school has been charged with assaulting four 8-year-old girls at the school, according to Prince William County Police.
Jonathan George Skocik, 33, of Burke, “inappropriately touched four 8-year-old girls in his office” between March and April, according to a police news release.
On April 6, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau, in conjunction with Child Protective Services began an investigation after the victims reported the incidents to a teacher. The accused was removed from the school and away from contact with children as the investigation was conducted, according to police.
A spokesman for Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed that Skocik was an employee at Robinson Secondary School from 2017 to 2021. According to his Facebook page, he worked as an instructional assistant for special needs students.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Skocik, who turned himself in. He is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Anyone with information to report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police.
Crash fatalities reach 14-year high in 2021
As crash fatalities reached a 14-year high on the Commonwealth’s roadways last year, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges Virginians to respond with action to reverse course in 2022.
“There are immediate, simple actions Virginians can take to save lives on our roadways,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the governor’s highway safety representative. “This is critically important as fatalities continue to increase this year. Vehicles and roadways are safer than they ever have been, yet we continue to lose lives to senseless crashes. Do your part to help. Slow down, buckle up, focus on the task of driving and never drive impaired. It truly is that simple.”
Last year, 968 people died in crashes on Virginia roadways — a 14.3 percent increase over 2020 and the highest number of annual fatalities since 2007 (1,026 fatalities). According to final crash statistics from DMV’s Highway Safety Office, fatalities increased across a number of categories, such as speed-related fatalities, commercial motor vehicle-involved fatalities and fatalities of motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists, teen drivers and mature drivers.
Virginia’s increase in overall crash fatalities mirrors a startling national trend. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 31,000 people died in crashes in the first nine months of 2021, a 12 percent increase over the same time period in 2020 and the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006. The full report on 2021 U.S. crash statistics will be available later this year.
DMV and its highway safety partners embrace data-driven strategies to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities on Virginia roadways. These range from education and enforcement to grant funding, news media engagement and advertising.
“This trend is poised to continue unless Virginians take action,” Ford said. “Most people want to contribute to something greater; by driving safely, you can truly make a difference, not just in your life, but in the lives of everyone with whom you share the road.”
So far this year, 245 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways, a 12 percent increase compared to this point in 2021.
Stakeout leads to arrest of burglar
Fairfax County Police detectives have been investigating several crimes since last September that have occurred overnight at different businesses in the Northpoint Village Shopping Center.
On Sept. 4 and Oct. 5, the owners of the Matsutake Sushi and Sake Bar reported someone damaged the windows of their business overnight. On March 30, a man entered Gregorio’s Trattoria and Bobby’s Bagel Café overnight and stole merchandise as well as cash. As detectives continued their investigation, they learned the suspect also entered and stole from the Glory Days Grill nearby. Detectives recovered digital evidence from the businesses. They developed a profile of a suspect believed to be responsible for these crimes.
Friday night, while conducting a surveillance operation related to the burglaries, a detective saw the suspect near the North Point Village Shopping Center trespassing on private property. Detectives attempted to stop the man, but he ran into a nearby wooded area. Officers saturated the area and took him into custody after finding him walking down Reston Parkway. When officers arrested the man, he was in the possession of burglarious tools to include gloves, a multi-tool, an Allen-wrench set, a screwdriver, and a knife. An additional search of a nearby home led to the recovery of property stolen from these crimes.
Giovanni Lamont Dill, 22, of Reston was charged with possession of burglarious tools, three counts of burglary, two counts of destruction of property, and one count of trespassing. Dill was taken to the Adult Detention Center and held without bond. Detectives continue to investigate to determine if Dill has committed additional burglaries in the County.
“Our detectives recognized a pattern in this case and worked diligently with community members and business partners to identify a suspect. A heads-up detective spotted the suspect who fled on foot. Detectives and officers worked quickly, and after a search of the area, an alert patrol officer took the man into custody. This is a wonderful example of our investigatory team working side by side with our community members and businesses to improve public safety,” Capt. Frederick Chambers, commander, Criminal Investigations Division.
If you have info about this crime please contact detectives at our Reston Police District at 703-478-0904, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Spontaneous combustion causes Vienna house fire
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the City of Fairfax Fire departments were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 100 block of Park Street in the Town of Vienna at approximately 4:28 a.m. April 16.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with fire visible from the second-floor windows. A second alarm was requested due to volume of fire and unknown number, and status, of occupants. Crews located one occupant and assisted him in evacuating. A combination of an initial exterior attack on the fire, which quickly transitioned to an interior attack, brought the fire under control. One occupant was transported to hospital for a check-up. There were no reported firefighter injuries.
One occupant was home at the time of the fire. The occupant was awakened and assisted with evacuating the structure by fire department personnel. The smoke alarms sounded but the occupant could not hear them.
Fire investigators determined the fire started on the second floor. The fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of home improvement materials such as sawdust, floor stain cans and rags.
One occupant was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $513,500.
Two arrested after armed robbery
A man and a woman arranged to meet to sell items in the 7700 block of Skyles Way. When they arrived April 9 at 12:36 p.m., no one was there. As they were leaving, a group of men announced a robbery, and a struggle ensued. The man and woman were assaulted, and the suspects ran away.
While fleeing, one of the suspects sustained injuries that were not considered life threatening. The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Further investigation revealed Kevin Mendoza-Portillo, 24, of Alexandria, and Edwin DeJesus Elezer Lorenzana Chacon, 20, of Springfield, were involved in the robbery. Both men were charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.
Man arrested after taking soda from business
City of Fairfax Police officers responded to Myung Ga Kimbap Korean Deli at 9643 Fairfax Boulevard for a disorderly subject at 5:27 p.m. April 11.
The reporting person stated that a male subject began swearing inside of the business and threw an object at employees. The reporting person stated that the suspect then left the business with an unpaid bottle of soda from their front refrigerator. Officers located and identified the suspect nearby. During the investigation it was determined that the suspect was intoxicated.
Ho Park, 62, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with petit larceny and drunk in public. Park was held on a secured bond.
Dulles CBP agricultural specialists intercept bat meat in baggage
Mangled mammal meat might have been the logical outcome that most superhero fans envisioned when Batman took on Superman, but the potential outcome that this bat meat posed to mortals was much more real.
On April 5, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Washington Dulles International Airport discovered 3 pounds, 8 ounces of charred bat meat in the baggage of a Germantown, Md., man who arrived from Ghana.
Bat is considered bush meat and is a routine protein staple in Africa. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bush meat is illegal to import to the United States and bats are known vector species for zoonotic diseases, such as Ebola.
CBP seized the bat meat and turned it over to CDC for further examination.
Additionally, CBP agriculture specialists discovered a combined 12 pounds of tetraplura, eggplants, and turkey berries in the man’s baggage. CBP seized and destroyed the prohibited fruit and released the traveler.
“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists play a very challenging frontline role in protecting the public, our nation’s agricultural industries, and our economic vitality every day against the deliberate or accidental introduction of potentially crippling animal diseases that may be carried in passenger baggage,” said Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s area port director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “CBP strongly encourages all international travelers to know what they can and cannot pack in their baggage before visiting the United States.”
Among the more common inadmissible or prohibited agriculture products that passengers pack in their baggage or carry with them on the airplane are fruits, bush meat, traditional meat dishes from family overseas, sandwiches or pizza from airport concessions, and propagative plants. Read more about products that are prohibited or inadmissible.
Fairfax man arrested after assault
City of Fairfax Police officers responded for to the 10300 block of Democracy Lane for an assault at 8 p.m. April 14.
The reporting person stated that a known male subject assaulted them by punching and kicking them in the face and head. The reporting person was transported by medical personnel with severe injuries. The other party was located by officers and transported by medical personnel with minor injuries. Further investigation lead to officers securing a warrant for Malicious Wounding.
Bilal Ibrahimturkistani, 35, of Fairfax, was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where the warrant was served. Ibrahimturkistani was held without bond.
