Woofs, last week, I read a disturbing news story about humans and pets stranded on I-95 near Fredricksburg, due to a heavy snowstorm. I was very concerned for the humans and pets but wondered if my human had prepared his vehicle for the pawssibility of being stranded with me, Samson, or Abby in the car with him. Woofs.
Arfs? Before you take Fido with you traveling, whether a local or long-distance trip, make sure he is healthy enough. You need to know how long your dog can be outside before risking frostbite or hypothermia and know the signs. Before venturing out in the car too far, take trips around town to learn if your dog enjoys it. Barks! Abby’s first long car trip, caused her to return all treats and food back to Dad in the backseat. Not fun for either. Paws, Abby needed to get used to car rides she has not “delivered said goods” on trips. A discussion with the veterinarian will assist you in knowing your dog’s abilities in cold weather and car rides.
Paws, to prevent me and Abby from getting the backseat of his vehicle dirty, muddy, ruined, permanently stained, he covers it with a professionally made seat cover. These are designed to prevent soiling the vehicle’s upholstery. If you use blankets or towels, tuck them into the seats securely.
Pawing of blankets, Dad keeps blankets and pillows for us in the backseat. We can sit, curl up, or just look at them funny, whatever we want. Should we get stranded, these keep us warm. The pillows keep our spoiled little selves comfy. If you have a high-energy dog like Abby, paws, bring along favorite chew toys. These help keep dogs busy, occupied, and settled. Woofs. Being the senior dog, I like having my favorite dog magazines handy. A great way to pass the time and learn how my human should be spoiling me.
In our travels, there comes a time when we must leave the vehicle to deposit our “gifts” to the universe. Paws, sometimes Dad cannot find a pawlace to dispose of it pawperly. Leaving our gift-wrapped gifts out in the open in a car causes it to become quite odorously unpleasantly gagging the humans especially on cold days when you cannot open windows. The answer? Large plastic coffee cans. Double gift-wrap the already wrapped gifts, pawlace in the coffee can, and shut tight. If pawssible, hide the can under towels. Barkingly, don’t forget at your destination to properly dispose of, or you may find yourself having to do what Dad did. He forgot, so he turned the car on, opened windows, doors, moonroof, and tailgate, and turned the vent fans on high until the odorous visitor departs. Woof.
In the winter months, barks, when treats, food, and bottled water are not going to be ruined by hot weather, Dad keeps small bags of food and treats in the vehicle. These will come in handy if you get stranded and need to feed your dog. Barks, pawingly, extra treats are handy especially if your dog is treat, or food-motivated. Small fold-up water and food bowls are handy too.
If we are traveling, not just running local errands, Dad packs our food, treats, extra bottled water, medications, supplements, and towels in our doggie baggage. Barking, be sure to pack an extra several days’ worth of supplies so you’ll be prepared in an emergency. The doggie baggage is a carry-all bag specially designed with dogs in mind. It has paw prints all over it, allowing it to be found quickly should Dad need to grab something somewhere. He packs it as close to the front seat without it being accessible by me or Abby. Barks!
It is rare that Samson, the cat who runs our universe and from The Dog’s Paw!, travels in the car. He’ll have Dad chauffeur drive him to the veterinarian for his annual physical examination, but that’s about it. Barkingly, er meowingly, when he does go out, he makes sure there are no weather issues such as snow or ice storms or even rain- he does not like getting his purringly handsome-self wet. Meows, the supplies kept in the car for Noah and Abby can be used for Samson.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a dog, nature, and railroad photographer and writer. Find us all at: www.fromthedogspaw.com, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
