“Woofs! Abby and Samson, it’s THANKSGIVING!”
“Woofs? What’s Thanksgiving?”
“Purrs, it’s a time when we paws to celebrate why we are thankful. Meows, the tradition started many years ago. Before you were adopted Abby, Noah, and I barked and meowed what we are thankful for with our humans.”
“Arfs! This is my first Thanksgiving, and I have quite a bit for which to be thankful.”
“Purrings, we all do, Abby, and we should remember that all year long, not just at Thanksgiving.”
“What are you thankful for, Abby?”
“WOOFS! I am pawsitively thankful for the volunteers at the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART) (www.hart90.org)! Paws, HART took my mama to the rescue even though she was pregnant. They provided her with a safe pawlace for me and my siblings to be born. Barkingly, then gave us a home with great foster humans who took care of us until we were adopted. I was fed, given a warm pawlace to sleep, and even toys to pawlay with. I am very thankful that I wasn’t born outside on the side of the road somewhere.
WOOFS! I am thankful for the two humans who adopted me, allow me to live in their home, and provide me veterinary care, food, water, and toys. Arf, though you were right, Noah, about the skinny guy being a bit weird!”
“Meows, I have a lot to be thankful for too. My previous human wasn’t friendly to me, so I became shy, especially around men. I would run and hide whenever Dad came around. Paws, knowing the challenges which could lay ahead, Dad and Mom adopted me, provided me a safe pawlace to get myself together, food, toys, water, and great-tasting treats. I am thankful Dad has been very patient with me. Over the years, I have been able to love him and Momma. Meows, when we moved to the country, even though they had all their stuff to move, they were most concerned about me and helping me adjust to new surroundings. I was a bit scared of all the noise and new surroundings, but I am thankful it was all good.
Purrs, I am thankful for the lady who discovered I was losing my home. She gathered me up, grabbed my things, and for the meowingly grand volunteers at Saving Future Feral Cats (www.savingfutureferalcats.org). Though they specialized in feral cats, they took me into their loving arms and helped me find a great home.”
“Woofs, as the senior dog in this family, barks, I have quite a bit to be thankful for this year. Barks, I haven’t been feeling well and been a challenge to my humans to help me feel better. They did what they could, taking me to the veterinarian and doing their best to follow her instructions. I am thankful for the pawsome veterinary technicians and Veterinarian Dr. C. Ululani Medici at Ohana Veterinary Care for all they did to help me feel better. Dad and Mom even canceled a cruise because they were concerned for me. Barkingly, I am thankful for Dad allowing me to walk him nearly three miles daily without fussing- he’s got that belly-thing going on, you know.
I am thankful the volunteers at PetConnect Rescue (www.petconnectrescue.org) and Pilots N Paws (www.pilotsnpaws.org) rescued me as a stray. They brought me to Maryland and spiffed me up so I could find a family. It wasn’t long before I found my humans and began a pawsome life with them.
Over the years, I have had quite a bit of fun living with our humans. I’ve exercised Dad, helping keep his blood pressure down, gone railfanning, traveled, cuddled, and loved on Mom.
“Woofs, Noah and Samson, I forgot to bark how thankful I am for pawsome new friends, Carly, Max, Mojo, Ruby, Gus, and Buddy, who have barked and woofed welcoming us to the neighborhood, running the fence with me, and pawlaying in the yards. Gus and Buddy always greet me with loud barks when Dad and I walk by. They made me feel welcome.”
“Barks, Abby and Samson, don’t forget to be in the kitchen when dinner is ready for the annual ‘accidental drop’ of a piece of turkey!”
WOOF! MEOW! WOOF! May you have a barkingly blessed Thanksgiving!
About us!
