Summit Dog delivers quality, reliable therapy animal teams
The differences between service, therapy, emotional support, and working dogs can get confusing. They can be distinguished by the spaces they enter, what role they focus on, and their skills.
Therapy dogs enter various public spaces paired with a person as part of a team. Therapy dogs benefit people in plenty of different ways.
A therapy dog team can provide comfort to nursing home residents who are transitioning to their new living arrangements. Therapy dogs can also work with kids at school during reading or special lessons.
A therapy dog’s power is in its calm demeanor and comfort in new places, sometimes in groups. Herndon-based Summit Therapy Animal Services (SummitTAS) is the business umbrella delivering contracted therapy animal teams.
The therapy animal teams consist of more than just dogs. Over the years, Summit had teams with miniature horses, cats, and even rats.
Summit’s nonprofit arm, Summit Dog, sends therapy animal teams to schools, assisted living facilities, therapy centers, and more community spaces. The teams’ work ranges from small groups at schools to one-on-ones at juvenile detention centers.
Summit Dog has a few foundational programs based on partnerships in the community. Summit Dog partners with the PosAbilities Academy in Leesburg, the Key Center School in Springfield, and a few facilities serving veterans in different capacities.
Summit works in the larger Northern Virginia area but it began in Fairfax County. Michelle Robinson first started Summit with her friend Kris Campesi by doing jobs at McLean Bible Church.
Campesi brought teaching experience and Robinson brought business management experience to their venture. Summit is different in how they utilize their therapy animals.
“We actually use the dog as a modality to teach a certain subject or achieve a certain therapy goal,” Robinson said. Sometimes it’s just a matter of confidence.
“I’ve got German Shepherds so they feel empowered when this big German Shepherd is doing what they ask,” Robinson said. That power is highlighted even more when her dogs are still.
For example, one of Robinson’s lessons with students is a trust exercise. She has one of her therapy dogs lie on the ground and students step around and over the dog in every direction.
Throughout the lesson, Robinson teaches the students about all the levels and directions of trust in the exercise. There is trust between the dog and the students not to hurt one another and Robinson is trusting the students not to hurt her dog.
Robinson outlines what could happen if someone did step on her dog and how her dog might react based on the experience. “People react to us based on what has happened to them in the past and if they got hurt they might react a certain way to you that has nothing to do with you,” she said.
While the therapy animals might just be there to comfort, it goes a long way when they help deliver a lesson. “You can talk about it while you’re petting a dog, but how do you demonstrate it so it’s something that they can leave with?” Robinson asked.
Being able to deliver on that depends on the quality of their teams. “We really pride ourselves on … finding the best fit and training the teams to do the kind of work that they want to do,” Robinson said.
Once a therapy animal team is evaluated and recognized by a nationally recognized organization, Summit’s team helps mentor and guide the teams toward the spaces they are interested in and would thrive in.
A lot of the work Summit’s teams do is a regular feature of the facilities they visit. “It’s the promise of having somebody there when we say that someone’s going to be there with a qualified team who knows how to work that particular job,” Robinson said.
