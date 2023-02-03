“The peak is over” for canine influenza, said Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Sandy Christmus from Oakton-Vienna Veterinary Hospital. Their staff was seeing a handful of symptomatic patients every day, which has scaled back to about three a week.
The first canine influenza outbreak in the U.S. (H3N8) was reported in Florida in 2004. The virus can be traced back to viruses that affect other species, like birds and horses.
Another strain outbreak (H3N2) was identified in Chicago in 2015. By 2017, canine influenza diagnosis spread throughout the U.S. Cases emerged in the Washington, D.C. region around the last winter holidays.
Despite the reported respite, the illness is something to be wary of if your dog is often around other dogs. Canine influenza doesn’t seem seasonal like influenza that infects humans, but outbreaks may correlate to higher boarding periods around the holidays.
The infectious disease is very contagious, with the majority of exposed dogs getting infected. It’s transmitted through the air when an infected dog sneezes or coughs. The virus can reportedly survive on skin, clothes, and surfaces for 12-48 hours–risking possible infection. Canine influenza attacks a dog’s respiratory tract, from its nose to its lungs. Common symptoms are cough, sneezing, eye or nasal discharge, and lethargy. The cough can sound like a hack, which makes it difficult to diagnose by symptoms alone. The same cough is seen in the common Bordetella virus (“kennel cough”).
“We don’t always know what we’re dealing with,” Christmus said.
Their team often sees tracheitis in the upper airway with these symptoms, but most of their patients didn’t have that. They mainly saw bad bronchitis in the dogs’ lower airways through X-rays in severe cases. They can confirm what it is with testing but that’s not always time or cost-effective for each case–especially if it’s not severe.
“Pneumonia was the biggest complication,” Christmus said, estimating less than 10% of cases advanced that way. An infected dog can be further impacted by opportunistic bacterial infections.
“I talk about it a lot like COVID because that’s what everybody knows about too much now and I think it’s very similar,” Christmus said. Patients differ in their experiences with the same virus.
Dogs can be infected but asymptomatic and never seen. Their team has seen dogs with anywhere from mild to severe symptoms. There have been a few virus-related deaths reported in the U.S. but none at Oakton-Vienna Veterinary Hospital.
“It all sounds the same and we don’t know if it’s heart disease, flu, pneumonia, or something terrible. That’s where an exam and getting proper history … is really the key,” Christmus said.
“We do a lot symptomatically at least trying to help decrease the cough and make them feel better, sometimes decrease inflammation,” he said. Steroids can reduce inflammation and a course of antibiotics can treat or prevent bacterial infections.
“In a case like this, where we don’t know exactly what we’re treating and we’re not hospitalizing them and watching them every hour like for people, we have to do what we can,” Christmus said.
There is a bivalent vaccine to protect against both identified strains of canine influenza, but it doesn’t eliminate the chance of infection. However, Christmus said more boarding facilities are requiring the canine influenza vaccine.
Cleaning with disinfectants, washing clothes and hands, and isolating exposed dogs seems to be successful. The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends isolating exposed dogs for four weeks.
Christmus said that pet parents can watch for deviations from their dog’s normal appetite, activity level, and such health indicators. If anything is amiss, consult a veterinarian to determine your dog’s risk of infection.
Learn more about canine influenza from the American Veterinary Medical Association at http://bit.ly/3wDNqwe.
