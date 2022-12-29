TISSIA – FIV Positive
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Tissaia (or Tissy) is a total sweetheart. She always meets you at the door with a meow, and wants to be with her people. She will greet you with some chatter and rub against your legs. She loves to be pet & scratched.
Tissy enjoys hanging out with you and will curl up in your lap while watching TV. She is a calm, gentle cat that will play and cuddle with you. While she enjoys being with her people, she is also okay with some alone time. She gets along well with other cats.
Tissy will be the perfect companion for any family!
The FIV virus is not a reason not to adopt! It is not transmissible to people or to non-cat species and is not a death sentence. It simply reduces a cat's immune system as the cat ages, which can leave the cat more vulnerable to other feline infections later in life. Cats who are FIV+ live long, happy lives!
Rex & Roo
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Rex and Roo are brothers who are looking for a home together. They love to play and wrestle, and to snuggle in bed with their people. They have lived with cats, cat-friendly dogs and children, and do very well with all.
Rex, the more outgoing bro, is the leader and Roo follows him everywhere. They are constantly making their foster family laugh with their playful antics and sweet, gentle dispositions.
Rex and Roo came to FFGW a few years ago and were adopted by a wonderful family where they were very happy. Sadly, their family was transferred overseas and concerns about approvals to move in and out of various countries with cats resulted in the boys being returned to FFGW.
Since Rex and Roo have been back in a FFGW foster home, they have settled in and shown us their sweet nature. Rex will fairly immediately engage with new people and Roo is the sweetest, softest snuggle-bunny once he gets to know you. We are sad that these darlings lost their family, and are so hoping to find a wonderful new family for them to join. They will not disappoint!
Mac
Breed: DSH black
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Ember
Breed: DSH Brown tabby
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Bring this pair home for the holidays! Ember and Mac are a dynamic duo, a 6 month old tiger sister and panther brother. It’s true, there are some flashier pairs out there but THIS pair wins the ‘personality for days’ contest! They are confident and love being with people. They are experts at Tub hockey, sliding on hardwood floors and tile, hunters of fake mice and fuzzy balls, and they will fetch toys for your amusement too. They will forget about personal boundaries regularly and insist on draping themselves decoratively around your neck, because they want you to be warm and cozy. They love other cats, will most likely be okay with cat-friendly dogs (with a proper introduction), and would be good with older children, too.
In short, they are FABULOUS. And what house doesn’t need a mini-tiger panther pair roaming around?!
Haven
Breed: DSH Calico
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Haven is a total sweetheart with stunning green eyes. She is an outgoing and friendly kitty. She loves meeting new people and always has plenty of head rubs for everyone (Even her vet). She loves getting attention and cuddles from her foster family. She is always looking for a comfy lap to sit on. She is also very curious and enjoys exploring and seeing what you are up to. She is very playful and enjoys hunting and chasing after her toys. She gets along well with other cats, dogs, and kids. One really cute thing about her is that she is actually an American Ringtail Cat which is a rare breed of cat that has its tail curled on its back. It is adorable!
She also seems to have some sensitivities toward chicken so she eats a restricted diet that includes basically any food without chicken in it. Otherwise, she is a very healthy kitty who is microchipped and up to date on all vet care. She can't wait to find her forever home!
