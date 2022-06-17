JELLYBEAN
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Jellybean loves to snuggle and play. He’s friendly and fearless and gets along well with people, children, other cats and even dogs! This terrific Tabby boy would love to find a home with his brothers Hershey and M&M.
M&M
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male Neutered
M&M is part of a fantastic trio. All of the candy goodness can be found in M&M, Jellybean and Hershey. M&M enjoys wrestling with his brothers and bird watching from his cat tree. When he’s not zooming around he likes to settle into a comfy lap for pets and purrs.
HERSHEY
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male Neutered
As sweet as his chocolatey name, Hershey loves to give kisses and purrs to show his affection. He’s a social guy and enjoys attention from creatures of all kinds. Active and playful Hershey is always ready for a game of chase or laser tag.
MICHI
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Michi is orange and white perfection. He came to us with several other kitties saved from the streets of Puerto Rico. Michi is laid back, easy going and a true love. This boy is ready for his Forever Home that will shower him with all the pampering he deserves!
MILES
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 year
Gender: Male Neutered
Miles is a brown tabby who has it all! Beautiful markings, lovable chubby cheeks and a wonderful personality to match. This sweet boy is easy going and ready for a home of his own. He came to us from a rural shelter where he and other kitties had been given up by no fault of their own. You don't want to miss out on this big lovable mush ball!
BLACKIE
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Blackie is not a shy cat. He is fun, playful, and affectionate. He knows how to make himself at home and will be the life of the party. He enjoys interactive play with his people and also doesn't mind keeping himself busy on his own. He will also do zoomies when he gets a sudden burst of energy. He is a lap cat and loves to show his affection by giving head butts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.