FIONA
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Fiona and her siblings were left behind in a home when the people moved away. She and her brothers and sisters are settling in well and enjoy the company of other cats. Fiona’s favorite past time is bird watching and hanging out on the couch by your side.
ADDIE
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Addie is a stunning marbled tabby with white paws and white face, with the most adorable pink nose! Addie would love a home that will take her and her buddy Fiona!
These two girls want a home together where they can watch the birds and lay in the sun!
A sponsor for FFGW has paid their adoption fee. These girls still need an approved adoption before going home. They are both up to date on all their shots, exams, and have been chipped. :)
TISSIA – FIV Positive
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Tissaia (or Tissy) is a total sweetheart. She always meets you at the door with a meow, and wants to be with her people. She will greet you with some chatter and rub against your legs. She loves to be pet & scratched.
Tissy enjoys hanging out with you and will curl up in your lap while watching TV. She is a calm, gentle cat that will play and cuddle with you. While she enjoys being with her people, she is also okay with some alone time. She gets along well with other cats.
Tissy will be the perfect companion for any family!
The FIV virus is not a reason not to adopt! It is not transmissible to people or to non-cat species and is not a death sentence. It simply reduces a cat's immune system as the cat ages, which can leave the cat more vulnerable to other feline infections later in life. Cats who are FIV+ live long, happy lives!
Rex & Roo
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Rex and Roo are brothers who are looking for a home together. They love to play and wrestle, and to snuggle in bed with their people. They have lived with cats, cat-friendly dogs and children, and do very well with all.
Rex, the more outgoing bro, is the leader and Roo follows him everywhere. They are constantly making their foster family laugh with their playful antics and sweet, gentle dispositions.
Rex and Roo came to FFGW a few years ago and were adopted by a wonderful family where they were very happy. Sadly, their family was transferred overseas and concerns about approvals to move in and out of various countries with cats resulted in the boys being returned to FFGW.
Since Rex and Roo have been back in a FFGW foster home, they have settled in and shown us their sweet nature. Rex will fairly immediately engage with new people and Roo is the sweetest, softest snuggle-bunny once he gets to know you. We are sad that these darlings lost their family, and are so hoping to find a wonderful new family for them to join. They will not disappoint!
Haley
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Hailey is one of an adorable litter of 5 kittens! All her siblings have been adopted and she is hoping to find her forever home soon too. She is such a sweet kitty and a purr machine that turns into a noodle when you pick her up. She always goes completely limp and is just purring happily as she gets pets. She is very playful and loves to chase after toys especially if you throw them for her. She has been learning to fetch them too. She loves to be around you and will always check out what you are doing. She also enjoys sleeping in bed and getting snuggles with you. She really loves people and the companionship of other animals and does not like being alone so I am looking to find a home with another dog or cat in it or someone who would like to adopt her with one of her kitten friends. She has met and will quickly get along with lots of new cats and kittens, so any kitten or cat-friendly cat would make her happy. There are a bunch posted on the site and you can also email us if you would like to see more options. She will come microchipped, litter box trained, vaccinated, spayed, and up to date on all vet care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.