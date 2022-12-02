Rex & Roo
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Rex and Roo are brothers who are looking for a home together. They love to play and wrestle, and to snuggle in bed with their people. They have lived with cats, cat-friendly dogs and children, and do very well with all.
Rex, the more outgoing bro, is the leader and Roo follows him everywhere. They are constantly making their foster family laugh with their playful antics and sweet, gentle dispositions.
Rex and Roo came to FFGW a few years ago and were adopted by a wonderful family where they were very happy. Sadly, their family was transferred overseas and concerns about approvals to move in and out of various countries with cats resulted in the boys being returned to FFGW.
Since Rex and Roo have been back in a FFGW foster home, they have settled in and shown us their sweet nature. Rex will fairly immediately engage with new people and Roo is the sweetest, softest snuggle-bunny once he gets to know you. We are sad that these darlings lost their family, and are so hoping to find a wonderful new family for them to join. They will not disappoint!
Asher:
Breed: Black and white
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male neutered
Asher and his brothers Crew, Samson and Easton, are all littermates and they all love to be together. Asher is very playful and loves fishing pole toys. He will be a bit tentative in new situations, but with a gentle introduction he really shines. He arches his back to lean into pets, and purrs immediately when you pat him and scratch his chin. It's difficult to know how to pair these brothers. Asher and Easton are often snuggling together and just hanging out together, but Asher and Crew play together a lot. And as you can see in one of the pictures, Asher, Easton and Samson snuggled together on an orange pillow for a fabulous photo op! If we could find a family who would take all four, wouldn't that be something! If not, then Asher and Crew OR Asher and Easton would be good pairs. A trio would also be something we would consider! These boys are very gentle and (except for Crew) slightly timid, so they need a quiet home. They have never been around children. They LOVE adult cats and will immediately run up to them to rub on them and play. Each has to be adopted with one or more of his brothers. You can learn more about the rest of this fabulous foursome here: Crew, Easton and Samson.
Easton
Breed: Siamese
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male Neutered
This beautiful boy is as sweet as he is stunning! Easton and his brothers Asher, Samson and Crew, are all littermates and they all love to be together. Easton is very gentle and loving. He adores being petted and getting chin scratches. He needs a gentle approach, but the minute your hand touches his fur he is purring like a little engine. Easton isn't super into playing himself, but enjoys watching Asher and Crew leap high in the air to catch fishing pole toys and batting balls and toy mice around the floor. It's difficult to know how to pair these brothers, but the one thing we know is they must be adopted either as quads, a trio or in pairs. You can see from the photos and videos of all of them, that they all interact together. If we could find a family who would take all four, wouldn't that be something! Easton and Asher seem to enjoy being together and more often than not, they are the two who are in the same area or on the same bed or chair together. All of the brothers are very gentle and (except for Crew) slightly timid, so they need a quiet home. They have never been around children. They LOVE adult cats and will immediately run up to them to rub on them and play. Each has to be adopted with one or more of his brothers. You can learn more about the rest of this fabulous foursome here: Asher, Crew and Samson.
Samson
Breed: Siamese
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Samson and his brothers Asher, Crew and Easton, are littermates and they all love to be together. Gorgeous Samson is definitely the most shy of the quads and he will need an understanding family who is willing to give him time to find the brave lion that we know is inside of him, just waiting to come out. Samson loves to hang out on the top level of the cat tree and to take in everything going on around him. He can be fearful of sudden movements, but if you approach him gently he loves to be scratched on the side of his head and will purr. He is constantly watching his brothers and taking his cues from them, and he likes to be with them. It's difficult to know how to pair these brothers, but the one thing we know is they must be adopted either as quads, a trio or in pairs. You can see from the photos and videos of all of them, that they all interact together. If we could find a family who would take all four, wouldn't that be something! These boys are very gentle and (except for Crew) slightly timid, so they need a quiet home. They have never been around children. They LOVE adult cats and will immediately run up to them to rub on them and play. Each has to be adopted with one or more of his brothers. You can learn more about the rest of this fabulous foursome here: Asher, Crew and Easton.
Crew
Breed: DSH Black
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Crew and his brothers Asher, Samson and Easton, are all littermates and they all love to be together. Crew is the most outgoing of the quads, and the first to venture out and try new things. He is very engaged with toys and loves to leap in the air to catch fishing pole toys and to bat balls around a track. He will snuggle next to you and purr his little heart out, and purrs immediately when you pet him. It's difficult to know how to pair these brothers, but the one thing we know is they must be adopted either as quads, a trio or in pairs. You can see from the photos and videos of all of them, that they all interact together. If we could find a family who would take all four, wouldn't that be something! If not, then Asher and Crew would be a good pair. These boys are very gentle and (except for Crew) slightly timid, so they need a quiet home. They have never been around children. They LOVE adult cats and will immediately run up to them to rub on them and play. Each has to be adopted with one or more of his brothers. You can learn more about the rest of this fabulous foursome here: Asher, Easton and Samson.
