GRAY
Breed: DSH
Age: 4 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Gray is the perfect companion for a loving home. She's looking for a family who will give her plenty of head scratches, cuddles, and days lounging in sunny windows. She loves playing with toy mice and teaser toys, and enjoys Churu treats at the end of a long day. She'll happily lay on your lap or accompany you while watching TV on the couch. She's truly the whole package!
LIZZIE
Breed: DSH
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Lizzy is an exceptionally affectionate and friendly kitten who loves head rubs, belly rubs, or any rubs. She is attentive and likes to be around her humans or playing with her sister, Jane. Simply talking to her will prompt her to flop over on her side and listen to what you have to say. She is playful, especially playing chase with her sister, but isn’t too wild and is a fan of a great nap.
JANE
Breed: DSH
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Jane is an affectionate and friendly kitten. While not the almost-full-time lap cat like her sister Lizzy, she comes around several times a day to quietly ask for your attention. She takes playing with the feather wand very seriously and likes to trot off after conquering her prey. Jane is a great work from home buddy that likes to be near you so she can get some occasional head scratching and then enjoy her long daytime naps. She loves to play and explore with her sister and they keep one another good company throughout the day.
REX & ROO
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Males Neutered
In every sibling duo there is an angel child and an impish, slightly naughty, but oh so loving child. Rex is the latter. His playful personality is very amusing and entertaining to watch, and is constantly making his foster family laugh. He’s the perfect balance of crazy and goofy and sweet and cuddly. He loves playing with his brother and random things that AREN’T his many toys. On the contrary, he likes cuddling and napping with his people and being a giant love bug. Roo is an absolute angel. While his brother is out being mischievous, he sits cutely in the background and observes innocently. He is such a sweet kitty and he always wants to be near his family. His meow is more of an adorable squeak and he’ll use it to let you know he wants love and attention. Head pats are his favorite thing. This fabulous duo will not disappoint!
RHODA
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Rhoda is a darling orange and white girl with perfect white mitten paws. She's a sweet little lady that came to us with other cats from a home that had to give them all up at a local rural shelter. FFGW was happy to take in all three. Rhoda has lots of love to offer and ready for her perfect new home.
TISSY (FIV+)
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Tissaia (or Tissy) is a total sweetheart. She always meets you at the door with a meow, and wants to be with her people. She will greet you with some chatter and rub against your legs. She loves to be pet & scratched.Tissy enjoys hanging out with you and will curl up in your lap while watching TV. She is a calm, gentle cat that will play and cuddle with you. While she enjoys being with her people, she is also okay with some alone time.
Tissy will be the perfect companion for any family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.