Rex and Roo
Breed: Domestic shorthair • Age: 5 years • Gender: Male neutered
Rex and Roo are brothers who are looking for a home together. They love to play and wrestle, and to snuggle in bed with their people. They have lived with cats, cat-friendly dogs and children, and do very well with all. Rex, the more outgoing bro, is the leader and Roo follows him everywhere. They are constantly making their foster family laugh with their playful antics and sweet, gentle dispositions. Rex and Roo came to FFGW a few years ago and were adopted by a wonderful family where they were very happy. Sadly, their family was transferred overseas and concerns about approvals to move in and out of various countries with cats resulted in the boys being returned to FFGW. Since Rex and Roo have been back in a FFGW foster home, they have settled in and shown us their sweet nature. Rex will fairly immediately engage with new people and Roo is the sweetest, softest snuggle-bunny once he gets to know you. We are sad that these darlings lost their family, and are so hoping to find a wonderful new family for them to join. They will not disappoint!
Tissia - FIV Positive
Breed: Domestic shorthair • Age: 3 years • Gender: Female spayed
Tissaia (or Tissy) is a total sweetheart. She always meets you at the door with a meow, and wants to be with her people. She will greet you with some chatter and rub against your legs. She loves to be pet & scratched. Tissy enjoys hanging out with you and will curl up in your lap while watching TV. She is a calm, gentle cat that will play and cuddle with you. While she enjoys being with her people, she is also okay with some alone time. She gets along well with other cats. Tissy will be the perfect companion for any family!
Kelsey
Breed: Domestic shorthair • Age: 15 years • Gender: Female spayed
Kelsey is a purring machine who loves to spend time with people, getting pets and being admired. If she feels like you haven’t done enough petting, she will gently pat at your hand with a closed paw to let you know that she wants more loving. Kelsey came to Feline Foundation after her owner died unexpectedly and she was left in his home alone and rarely fed by a family member for four months. When it came time to sell the home, the realtor called Feline Foundation and asked us to come and get her. After she was rescued, Kelsey spent some time with the vet to get cleaned up before she went to her foster home. Since then, she has had nine teeth removed and has received Adequan injections to help with her mobility. She can continue with shots every three to six months as needed -- it is a simple
and inexpensive treatment for kitty arthritis. Other than arthritis and missing teeth, Kelsey got a clean bill of health from the vet. Her senior blood work looks great! She does need a litter box with low sides and a step to get on to furniture. She has not warmed up to any of the cats in her foster home, but we do think she might be fine with other cats that will leave her alone (which her foster’s young cats are unwilling to do). Kelsey is generally a low-energy girl; she mostly likes to hang out and snooze. Every once in a while she’ll get the zoomies or get interested in the laser pointer, which is very adorable. She would be the perfect companion for someone who loves to hang out on the couch. Despite her rough year, she seems to love everyone she meets. Could Kelsey be the right companion for you?
Morgan
Breed: Domestic shorthair • Age: 2 years • Gender: Female spayed
Morgan is a playful, silly and social little girl! She’s incredible sweet, loves to make friends with other cats and is happy to hang with the very loving dog in her foster home. Morgan is an easy going lady that is as easy at they come! She would love a home of her own to hang, enjoy everyone and be her silly self!
Claudine
Breed: Domestic shorthair. • Age: 1 year. • Gender: Females spayed
Claudine is a super sweet lady! She’s always asking for pets and heat butting!
Claudine is loving and sweet and will make a great addition to any home! Claudine
is happy to be a single kitty and enjoy all the love and attention she can get! Don’t miss out on this stunning beauty!
The FIV virus is not a reason not to adopt! It is not transmissible to people or to non-cat species and is not a death sentence. It simply reduces a cat's immune system as the cat ages, which can leave the cat more vulnerable to other feline infections later in life. Cats who are FIV+ live long, happy lives!
