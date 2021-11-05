WOOFS! Hiking is a great way to enjoy nature with your dog. It provides you and your canine buddy adventure and time of bonding. Paws, the outdoors, especially in areas new to your dog, can be quite refreshing with the pawsome scents of nature. Paws, Abby, and I are pawlanning to take Dad on a hike, but we have to prepare for this to be the bestest adventure it can be.
Barkingly, since we live close to the Shenandoah National Park, a pawlace we want to explore with Dad, we were surprised to learn that not all trails are dog-friendly. Paws, before we go anywhere, whether it’s a national, state, or local park, Dad researches to learn what, if any, trails are dog-friendly and the expectations for bringing a dog along. Barksly, he cannot hike without Noah or me assisting him; it’s impawtant we go. Barkingly, if you take your dog on trails not permitted, you could face stiff fines and have the ire of unhappy human hikers.
Paws, it’s a good idea to become familiar with the rules governing humans with pets at each park you visit. While you may find they are relatively universal, you could find some differences and better prepared than surprised.
Paws, first and foremost, always be prepared to pick up your dog’s “gifts” to the universe. While humans sometimes think it’s not a problem to leave it since they are out in the woods away from traveled areas, it’s not polite to do so. Paws, leaving the “gifts” can cause environmental problems, be an issue with wildlife, and could become a pawfully gross experience for another hiker who doesn’t see it in time. Barks, carry bags to pick up the “gifts” and properly dispose. If carrying these bags is an issue, you can purchase products to allow easy storage until later. For example, my human has found small coffee cans with tight lids to be pawsomely helpful- seals out the odor for a bit too, and does not take much room to carry.
Woofs, Abby and I must always be on a short leash when hiking. A 6-foot leash is best and must always be under the control of our human. Paws, the Flexi-leashes are not permitted as they allow the dog to get ahead of the human. Remember, there are pawlenty of humans who are pawsitively afraid of dogs even though your’s might be the sweetest and cutest dogs ever- which is not pawssible since Abby, and I hold those titles. WOOFS! Paws, do not allow your dog to roam off-leash even if they are well voice-command trained. Off-leash, your dog can easily take off into an area where you cannot see or prevent them from getting into trouble. Think skunks, snakes, other critters, or eating something dangerous.
BARK! If the park has an off-leash area, use caution if not familiar with it. Only permit your dog to go off-leash if they obey verbal commands, you can see them at all times, and you have worked on a reliable recall. Remember, you don’t know whether the dogs roaming in off-leash areas have had appropriate vaccinations and preventatives.
Abby is a youngster puppy, while I’m a senior dog. Quite an age difference but happily, for us, not too much of a health or ability difference for hiking. We pawbably will not go as fast as Abby wants, but we’ll go at a good pace for all. Barks! Our humans take us to the veterinarian regularly for wellness exams as required by age. These visits help him to know what we are healthy enough to do! Some dogs are not suited for long hikes due to their breed and age. Others could have health issues that could strain on hikes. Discuss activity levels and ability with your veterinarian.
Woofs! An essential pawrt of hiking is to take pawlenty of water and a collapsible bowl. Dogs don’t sweat like humans; panting is their method of keeping cool. Bringing water helps keep them cool and comfortable. Barkingly, remember that your dog will find it in ponds, puddles, lakes, and streams if you don’t take water. These water sources are not healthy, pawssibly containing bacteria causing your dog to become ill.
More hiking tips next week.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a dog, nature, and railroad photographer and writer. Find us all at: www.fromthedogspaw.com, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.